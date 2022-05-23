The Opening Reception starts at 5:45PM. Cost is $55 for non-members, $45 for members. Link for tickets. https://shakespeareindelawarepark.org/on/

The reception has some light horse's doofers and wine. BYOB is also recommended. (chair too)

The play starts at 7:15PM and is FREE as always.

Cut off for tickets to the reception is June 15th.