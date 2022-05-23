 Skip to content
Fark Party
Host: Mr. Fuzzypaws
Description: Shakespeare in Delaware Park Opening Night Reception. Buffalo, New York. Time to get cultured. Thursday June, 23 5:45PM
Date/Time: June 23, 2022 - 05:45 PM (local time)
Party Info:
The Opening Reception starts at 5:45PM. Cost is $55 for non-members, $45 for members. Link for tickets.  https://shakespeareindelawarepark.org/on/


The reception has some light horse's doofers and wine. BYOB is also recommended. (chair too)


The play starts at 7:15PM and is FREE as always.


Cut off for tickets to the reception is June 15th.
 
Meet at: Shakespeare In The Park
199 Lincoln Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14222, USA
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is as outside as outside gets.
 
