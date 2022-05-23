 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   "I wasn't expecting it that's for sure. You know, it's the only thing you see on the news which here we are"   (9news.com.au) divider line
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thank god the kangaroo got no where near a bird feeder in Wisconsin, else it'd been a fight to the death with a kitchen knife
 
suid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Tom and Jerry nowhere to be found?

Looney Tunes | He's Behind You | Boomerang UK
Youtube iodlOl20nxM
 
edwoodca
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"The kangaroo followed Hargreaves into his showroom, before making itself at home inside an office... "And then it started coming into the showroom, just walking around customers," Hargreaves said."

He's just lucky that mom with the joey in it's pouch didn't kick the ever living shiat outta him when he got near, because: Australia wants to kill you.


thegolfnewsnet.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

suid: Tom and Jerry nowhere to be found?

[YouTube video: Looney Tunes | He's Behind You | Boomerang UK]


Oh father, I'm so ashamed
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How to catch a kangaroo
Youtube 6P1vf_7DoLA
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The marsupial managed to get a few kicks in before a rescuer was able to gain control.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Spanish Inquisition?

/dnrfta
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, slow roos day didn't make the cut?
 
genner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: So, slow roos day didn't make the cut?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I am always expecting... The Spanish Inquisition.  My chief weapon is alertness. Alertness and keen hearing...
 
KB202
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jaytkay: [YouTube video: How to catch a kangaroo]


Can you show us how to pick up a duck?
 
