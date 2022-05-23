 Skip to content
(Colorado Springs Gazette)   Zelenskyy at Davos: "Support Ukraine, shun Russia, because it's the morally right thing." *collective yawns* "...and you can make a crapton of money helping us rebuild, accessing a market of 40 million Ukrainians & the Eurozone." *excited murmuring*   (gazette.com) divider line
17
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zelenskyy and Klitschko at Davos
Putin, his white flag unfurled
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take my money
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When Russia is ceasing private enterprise? Only a Trump would invest in Russia after THAT.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Zelenskyy at Davos, when the For Sale sign was posted.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
An Angel Investor just got their wings.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Ukrainians & the Eurozone" is my entry for next year's Eurovision Song Contest.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Subby, there's a whole world where you're not twelve.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Zelensky started out as a stage performer. He can pitch a room. Using that to get the global economic community to invest in Ukraine is the best thing he can do for his country right now. I think I'm going to keep an eye on startups that might emerge.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They'll do for Ukraine what they did for Russia after communism fell.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: They'll do for Ukraine what they did for Russia after communism fell.


McDonald's?
 
spleef420
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: They'll do for Ukraine what they did for Russia after communism fell.


Send over shiatty fast food and coffee franchises?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: They'll do for Ukraine what they did for Russia after communism fell.


Ukraine already had the Wild Wild East thing happen back in the 90s.  Booting out their kleptocrats is one of the things that pissed Putin off so much.

I think the Ukrainians know what to watch for in that regard.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
fingers crossed that Russia starts shelling Davos, thinking Zelenskyy's actually there
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

foo monkey: "Ukrainians & the Eurozone" is my entry for next year's Eurovision Song Contest.


Ukraine isn't in the Eurozone, but I know Ukraine wants to be.

Well formulated.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i did not see todays war thread. are we dropping that?
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: When Russia is ceasing private enterprise? Only a Trump would invest in Russia after THAT.


Surprised we haven't heard that Trump Tower Moscow will be coming soon.
 
