(Daily Mail)   Alcohol policy adviser fulfils lifelong German fetish dream   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Before passing out he was seen with 'feces on his leg' and refused to leave despite the 'smell and sight causing distress to others'
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is one of those, "Could have submitted this with the actual headline and it would still be awesome...", things.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I thought the lifelong German fetish dream was eating some guy you met on Craigslist, because he asked you to?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Shat Lederhosen is the name of my Bavarian hardcore polka band.
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: I thought the lifelong German fetish dream was eating some guy you met on Craigslist, because he asked you to?


I thought that was Austrian.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Demoted because you're the alcohol policy advisor, and yet you can't handle your beer.

That's a shame that's gonna linger.

/Much like the stench of him that night.
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Shat Lederhosen is the name of my Bavarian hardcore polka band.


It's like Rammstein, Kraftwerk, and Weird Al Yankovic formed a supergroup.
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Demoted because you're the alcohol policy advisor, and yet you can't handle your beer.

That's a shame that's gonna linger.

/Much like the stench of him that night.


I wonder if they gave him that responsibility hoping that he wouldn't drink at all in order to be able to fulfill his duties.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Living the dram.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't mix Jaeger and beer.
 
