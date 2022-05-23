 Skip to content
(12News Phoenix)   Elite prep school in Phoenix doesn't just prepare its students for college, but also for their subsequent career in white collar crime. Bonus: Brophy Prep   (12news.com) divider line
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ryan said that the students who facilitated the system will be held accountable for their actions, but due to graduation, it makes it impossible for the school to ensure all students are held accountable in a way that is fair, equitable, and consistent.

"Look, we just can't hold back half the senior class!  We don't have the staff or facilities for it, and it would be really mean to report it to the colleges they're going to."
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I got it. I got it. I got it.

I don't got it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Ryan said that the students who facilitated the system will be held accountable for their actions, but due to graduation, it makes it impossible for the school to ensure all students are held accountable in a way that is fair, equitable, and consistent.

"Look, we just can't hold back half the senior class!  We don't have the staff or facilities for it, and it would be really mean to report it to the colleges they're going to."


On the reddit local message board, someone said they have a family member who attends and that they'd been told the school is sending letters to the colleges of the affected students.  I couldn't quickly find any news source to confirm this though.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I went to a boarding school from 87-89 that cost 17k then. 3 different guys cheated off of me on the biology final through a series of rudimentary signals. I got a 93%, they averaged out 80%. 20% of it was essays/written, not multiple choice.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Ryan said that the students who facilitated the system will be held accountable for their actions, but due to graduation, it makes it impossible for the school to ensure all students are held accountable in a way that is fair, equitable, and consistent.

"Look, we just can't hold back half the senior class!  We don't have the staff or facilities for it, and it would be really mean to report it to the colleges they're going to."


Look....we cannot ALL solve our problems by singing:

🎵
Ho! Tom Bombadil, Tom Bombadillo!
By water, wood and hill, by the reed and willow,
By fire, sun and moon, harken now and hear us!
Come, Tom Bombadil, for our need is near us!
🎵
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Have they apprehended Happy Harry yet?
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: [Fark user image image 425x228]
I got it. I got it. I got it.

I don't got it.


My first thought.
 
mjg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
These kid's have a bright future ahead of them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If I was the dean, no real diplomas would be handed out at graduation. The kids would be handed a generic placeholder scroll or the leather book with a blank card inside with the school logo. Actual diplomas would be mailed out to the kids cleared after an investigation. Its the only way to protect the school and it's reputation. If you jyju let them get away without consequences, well, tget will get recruited to work for TFG. But the school will not be able to command those higher tuition fees if nobody believes they are a legit Jesuit school.
 
