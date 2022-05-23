 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9News (Australia))   If you give the keys to your $500,000 McLaren to a parking valet, make sure they actually are a parking valet   (9news.com.au) divider line
25
    More: PSA, Automobile, Vehicle, Crown valet, luxury car, Vehicles, McLaren vehicle, Motor vehicle, Theft  
•       •       •

739 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 May 2022 at 1:41 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of a stupid thing to steal, unless you just wanted to joyride.  Not like you can sell it.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Edgewood Dirk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'll get the lights.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: [c.tenor.com image 498x233]


Don't worry, I'm a professional.
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TK-593
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But that's not what happened here.  The valet gave the keys to the thief.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Usually they don't want to touch a car like that and let the driver park it themselves.

Australia must not have as many lawyers willing to sue anything-anytime-anywhere for a percentage of a dollar as the US.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Welp that is one valet that is now unemployed as i assume that even in Australia  a fark up of that magnitude is grounds for immediate dismissal.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Police tracked the vehicle to West Footscray...".

Wha?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In other news, if you take a rental out joyriding and damage it, just take it to a shady valet service.  Let them be the fall guys.

/fastest car ...  in the world
//a rental?
///a rental.
 
NewportBarGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How does a douche that dresses like that afford a McLaren?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


Oh, man......I just thought it was a Casual Friday or somethin'
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: How does a douche that dresses like that afford a McLaren?


By the hour.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ah, I see that Subby can't read.

He fits right in around here.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Usually they don't want to touch a car like that and let the driver park it themselves.

Australia must not have as many lawyers willing to sue anything-anytime-anywhere for a percentage of a dollar as the US.


Indeed, judges down under tend to throw frivolous lawsuits out reflexively.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: "Police tracked the vehicle to West Footscray...".

Wha?


It is not in the Shire, but it is Shire adjacent.
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It was a rental and they have tracking devices.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Yes, I read the article and this isn't that
//Hold me closer, Tiny Dancer
///Three
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How the hell are we supposed to do that subby? All those low class losers look alike and always have their hand out asking for something /s
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Honeymoon Car Hire

Sounds like an outfit that would rent you a hooker and a van, not a McLaren.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: "Police tracked the vehicle to West Footscray...".

Wha?


on'tDay alktay aboutay Footscray
 
Geotpf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Kind of a stupid thing to steal, unless you just wanted to joyride.  Not like you can sell it.


If you have overseas connections, yeah, you can sell it to a Russian or the like.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You see what happens when you give your keys to a stranger in the Alps?
 
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.