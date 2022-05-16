 Skip to content
(UPI)   Man breaks Guinness World Record by running half marathon while wearing 111 T-shirts. In other news, there's a Guinness World Record for running a half marathon while wearing a lot of T-shirts   (upi.com) divider line
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
in other news, and attention whore can make up his own "world record"

/Who has the world record for the least # of funny votes on a fark.com posting made between noon and 1PM on memorial day?
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Excelsior: in other news, and attention whore can make up his own "world record"

/Who has the world record for the least # of funny votes on a fark.com posting made between noon and 1PM on memorial day?


Point of order, the Guiness Book of World Records is maintained and published by a beer company.  It should come as no surprise if the majority of such records are for incredibly silly things.
 
Abox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What is that in popped collars
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's how he rolls
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abox: What is that in popped collars


Undefined.  T-shirts don't have raised collars.
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm betting this'll be featured in Weezer's 15th anniversary music video for their 2008 song Pork and Beans.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
peaches - henry rollins performance (hit it hard)
Youtube LvdkFRd7qso
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Excelsior: in other news, and attention whore can make up his own "world record"

/Who has the world record for the least # of funny votes on a fark.com posting made between noon and 1PM on memorial day?


Essentially if you pay them enough they will help you achieve a record of some sort.
And records are eminently achievable, just think of all the tourist traps that are the largest of their kind*

*with 50 well defined caveats
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sometimes I think humans have too much time on their hands.
 
Mole Man
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was it this guy?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/not obscure if of an age in Canada.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Twenty minutes in he was ready to throw in the towel but he never got one.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TWX: Point of order, the Guiness Book of World Records is maintained and published by a beer company.


Really, the whole point of the book in the first place was to settle pub disputes.

It's an ingenious bit of marketing, and understanding of beer/pub culture.
 
