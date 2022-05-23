 Skip to content
(Komo)   Kennewick, WA police reported cougar sighting, possibly in vicinity of local bar at closing time   (komonews.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They hunt in packs

ocregister.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lock up your young boys.
 
whidbey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not sure why this would be surprising.  They're probably invading even more habitat.

What jobs are even out there in Kennewick besides the govt?
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Seems someone invited her to a pool party too
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do people have news alerts set up for any news about cougars just to repeat this joke?
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Awright

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Step aside boys I'll handle this
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I used to live in Kennewick. There were a lot more coyotes than cougars.
 
guestguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
*snaps waistband on banana hammock*

I'm ready.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

guestguy: *snaps waistband on banana hammock*

I'm ready.


So are they

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whidbey: Not sure why this would be surprising.  They're probably invading even more habitat.

What jobs are even out there in Kennewick besides the govt?


In all seriousness: define "the government" -- there's a crapton of jobs at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and a bunch of other high-tech companies surrounding the Hanford Nuclear site.

/They're also currently going through the permitting to build a 3,000 acre solar power plant and greatly expand a bunch of new wind farms
//And on the low end, Amazon is gearing up to open two separate 1 million+ square feet distribution centers on the other side of the river in Pasco, withing spitting distance of Kennewick.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oblig.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whidbey: Not sure why this would be surprising.  They're probably invading even more habitat.

What jobs are even out there in Kennewick besides the govt?


Winerys?  I have a friend that is a nurse.
 
whidbey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Excelsior: whidbey: Not sure why this would be surprising.  They're probably invading even more habitat.

What jobs are even out there in Kennewick besides the govt?

In all seriousness: define "the government" -- there's a crapton of jobs at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and a bunch of other high-tech companies surrounding the Hanford Nuclear site.

/They're also currently going through the permitting to build a 3,000 acre solar power plant and greatly expand a bunch of new wind farms
//And on the low end, Amazon is gearing up to open two separate 1 million+ square feet distribution centers on the other side of the river in Pasco, withing spitting distance of Kennewick.


Yeah I keep forgetting that Amazon is taking advantage of red state areas like the Tri-Cities.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Humble brag sorta. Back when I was 20, way pre-marriage, I met a cougar at a bar, she said she was 50yo, I have doubts and think she may have been even older. She basically threw herself at me, and I did the deed. It was, not great. Lots of things sagging and weird smells. Nevertheless, I bragged about it like crazy. I thought I was so cool. Now 25 years later I look back at it and think, how gross. When you're young you'll do anyone that spreads their legs. And thats all I have to say about cougars.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In 3 years of living in the Steamboat Island(WA) area I've spotted 2 (possibly the same one) in my yard. From what I've read there aren't a lot of them out here but they are definitely a thing to be aware of. I haven't seen one since we got a dog. Not to say the dog is scaring them off, but the deer tend to stay away from our house now that they know there's a barking monster patrolling the area, so we don't have as much cougar food around us.
 
Creoena
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/for the Life is Strange fans
 
