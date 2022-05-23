 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Scotland reports first case of monkeypox.
    Sick, Sexual intercourse, Infection, Pregnancy, Human sexual behavior, Infectious disease, Joe Biden, Transmission and infection of H5N1, Rash  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"HOW YOU DOIN?"
View Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no law that says we can't have a serious global infection in addition to Covid...but this ain't it.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn you, DisseminationMonkey!

View Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monkey pox or herpes sore
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size

Noooooooooooooo!

/ actually never drank that stuff straight - it hails from speyside, the worst region for scotch, but mixes well. PF Changs turned me into it with their "monkey mule". monkey shoulder, ginger beer and lime
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the Scottish celebrated as only they can:
View Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FARK, I am going to Scotland next Tuesday.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker:


Funny, but COVID is still evolving and spreading. The "after" state either means permanent changes to our society (like how we dealt with cholera etc. by inventing water treatment and sewage systems for our cities) or it means accepting a much higher ongoing rate of death and long-term disability in a world where healthcare systems were already struggling. There is no moment when like a miracle it goes away and things are as they were before.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: There's no law that says we can't have a serious global infection in addition to Covid...but this ain't it.


This is the january or febuary of covid for monkey pox.

There will be calls by the political elites for us to go to monkeytown and spend money.
There will be hug a monkey memes.

People will say that monkeypox is under control and to not panic.  It doesnt spread easy and the areas that have it are under quarantine.

No we absolutely will not shut down travel to and from monkypox country.  The WHO says the monkeys are the most transparent government ever.

Masks dont work.  They make things worse

Mask work but only n9500, and ONLY if you have 3 years of training and 5 years monkeypox experience.  Cloth masks make things worse. An untrained person actually makes an n9500 mask into a face mounted virus gun that shoots viruses up to 3 miles down range with the accuracy of a gold medal sniper.

Masks, even cloth ones actually make things better.

Wear 2 masks.

Mask are not needed by the elites.  Unless a camera is pointed at them.

The monkeypox vaccine is bleach.

The monkeypox vaccine is the only thing that will protect you.  But only elites can have it.

The monkeypox vaccine is the most tested drug ever and has no major side effects.

Dont take one of the vaccines, it has some potential side effects.

Stay inside to not be exposed to monkeypox.

Outdoor protesting actually reduced monkeypox exposure.

No, going outside doesnt help.  Even if you are isolated.  Only protesting decreases monkeypox transmission.

Everybody go back to work.  The elites need you to grind resources.  Monkeypox is endemic and we just need to learn to live with it.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Global Warming changes the diseases into something we're not immune to... Go figger.

Flora and fauna are gonna be different from here on out and we ain't ready for that.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

guestguy: Damn you, DisseminationMonkey!

[c.tenor.com image 220x165] [View Full Size image _x_]


View Full Size
 
DittoToo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've been glossing over MP headlines.  Would anyone who is looking at actual data and science stuff urge me to pay more attention?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: "HOW YOU DOIN?"


View Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This won't end well.
View Full Size

Well, maybe it won't be so bad.
View Full Size
 
tnpir
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Aw subby, don't bring yer mother into this! I LOVE YOU!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sprockets: Would you like to touch my monkey?
Youtube DLlbWiTo_wQ
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Meh... give it a PHEIC, that'll teach it.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: Global Warming changes the diseases into something we're not immune to... Go figger.

Flora and fauna are gonna be different from here on out and we ain't ready for that.


... What? No, there have been outbreaks off this off and on for a bit.

What's happened is people haven't been given the smallpox vax since, well, it's not really as NECESSARY anymore (and stopped being given in the us in 1980), which also immunized people against monkeypox.
 
p51d007
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: Global Warming changes the diseases into something we're not immune to... Go figger.

Flora and fauna are gonna be different from here on out and we ain't ready for that.


How different are we talking?

View Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: Global Warming changes the diseases into something we're not immune to... Go figger.

Flora and fauna are gonna be different from here on out and we ain't ready for that.


But we have the mighty opposable thumb
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.