kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, forgive me Lord as I laughed at this funny headline for an awful story.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Also, forgive me Lord as I laughed at this funny headline for an awful story.


This.  Just a *chef's kiss* perfect headline subby.
 
guestguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This headline is simultaneously a dated and bizarrely unrelated reference...very Fark-worthy.
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did someone lose their hair?

A secret no one knows?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hanson f*cking sucks.

/1997 was a bad year for music.
 
redheadedslut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
+1 golf clap
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The real Hanson brothers.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
YOU CAN'T JOKE WHEN A MAN HAS DIED


/jk lol welcome to fark
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hanson is as Hanson does.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

guestguy: This headline is simultaneously a dated and bizarrely unrelated reference...very Fark-worthy.


Why don't you just sit over there....
jim32rr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Hanson f*cking sucks.

/1997 was a bad year for music.


Hanson left you, let it go man
 
apoptotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
May you step on a lego for putting that song in my head, subby.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Suicide by train is such a farking asshole thing to do.
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: guestguy: This headline is simultaneously a dated and bizarrely unrelated reference...very Fark-worthy.

Why don't you just sit over there....
[Fark user image 236x354] [View Full Size image _x_]


TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is a textbook, brilliant headline. Well done, Subby.
 
drumhellar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Hanson f*cking sucks.

/1997 was a bad year for music.


There were so many great albums released though!

Notorious BIG's "Life After Death," "The Color and the Shape" by Foo Fighters, "Ixnay on the Hombre" by Offspring, "OK Computer", 'Time Out Of Mind" by Bob Dylan...
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Save me a seat on that train to hell, subby.
 
