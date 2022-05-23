 Skip to content
(CNN)   Need to return the office, but forgot how to dress yourself? Don't worry, CNN has you covered   (cnn.com) divider line
38
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, we're heading into the Monkeypox lockdowns now - soft pants forever
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

urger: Nah, we're heading into the Monkeypox lockdowns now - soft pants forever


Grandpa, what are "pants"?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"I have to get dressed to work? I'm sorry, I thought this was America"
Nimbull
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You mean to say that sweat pants, flip flops, and a tie dye T-shirt isn't going to cut it? Next thing you'll tell me deodorant is needed.
 
guestguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Don't look at me. I never took the office.
 
robodog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, we're never going into the office again. My boss was talking about getting together as a team once a month at the office but then one of the other managers scheduled "lunch learning sessions" for his team at the bar once a month and it was unanimous that that sounded like a much better team building activity =)
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you're not comfortable with my sweat pants, that's a you problem.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here they have lifted a lot of the stodgy dress code stuff and you really only have to dress up if you are meeting a client. I have even seen exposed tattoos in the office (the horror) and that seems to drive some of the older biddies insane.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fashion designer Charlie Casely-Hayford wearing a Casely-Hayford suit T-shirt.

Looks like a regular t-shirt to me, but what do I know.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You can still wear comfy sweaters at work, if by comfy sweaters you mean cardigans and sweater vests.  Those are awesome, and add a warm layer over a dress shirt.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jeans and a decent top since the beginning of the pandemic. No outside traffic and no face-to-face appointments. Pass through drawer, window and intercom system in the front foyer.

Next time I wear a skirt is probably a funeral and I've managed to avoid those as well.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I returned to the office a few months ago three days a week. I hate it. I spent 3.5 hours a day commuting to go sit do the job I was actually able to do better from my office in my house.
After this job I am never working anywhere where I am required to come in.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A no-denim policy might be the last bastion of formal workwear culture at some corporate workplaces, but for many companies, denim is absolutely acceptable.

No, the 'last bastion' of stuffy workwear will be accepting men wearing shorts -- nice-looking, fitted, non-cargo shorts, but shorts nonetheless -- when it's hot as balls out.  Mid-summer in Boston and it's 85 with 90% humidity and dudes for some reason still get stuck wearing long pants, and often button-downs.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I solved the problem by quitting the job that wanted me to come in to the office.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Some of us never left the office, subby. My lack of basic hygiene and inappropriate attire are completely unrelated to the pandemic.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: A no-denim policy might be the last bastion of formal workwear culture at some corporate workplaces, but for many companies, denim is absolutely acceptable.

No, the 'last bastion' of stuffy workwear will be accepting men* wearing shorts -- nice-looking, fitted, non-cargo shorts, but shorts nonetheless -- when it's hot as balls out.  Mid-summer in Boston and it's 85 with 90% humidity and dudes for some reason still get stuck wearing long pants, and often button-downs.


I should add, women too for that frankly. Skirts exists, but not everyone is into that I suppose.  As a non-wearer of those, I don't even know if they really offer temperature relief in the heat.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: A no-denim policy might be the last bastion of formal workwear culture at some corporate workplaces, but for many companies, denim is absolutely acceptable.

No, the 'last bastion' of stuffy workwear will be accepting men wearing shorts -- nice-looking, fitted, non-cargo shorts, but shorts nonetheless -- when it's hot as balls out.  Mid-summer in Boston and it's 85 with 90% humidity and dudes for some reason still get stuck wearing long pants, and often button-downs.


Look, if you want to wear a skirt that's your business. Just go for it and stop bringing it up at every single board meeting.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
CSB: The (now former) President of the company I work for was ADAMANT through 2020 that this pandemic thing would blow over, and kept pushing a "we're coming back!" date back every 2-3 months.

And then, after proudly owning/running the place and not taking a VC dime for 20+ years, sold the company in like a month (because someone offered him a LOT of money, and there's some other scuttlebutt I haven't found out yet). The new corporate overlords are located in states other than the one I live in, and their first order of business after taking over was putting our old office space on the market. We're never going back to in-person, which is great for techies who haven't needed to in a decade or two anyway (although the social nature of offices is fun for those few of us nerds who aren't also antisocial).

TL;DR I'm freeballing in basketball shorts today because I'm lazy and haven't done laundry in too long.
 
Elzar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Basically that CNN article is how to wear boxy oversize clothes because you're a fatty going back to the office and stretchy pants are likely not an option...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Subtonic: New Rising Sun: A no-denim policy might be the last bastion of formal workwear culture at some corporate workplaces, but for many companies, denim is absolutely acceptable.

No, the 'last bastion' of stuffy workwear will be accepting men wearing shorts -- nice-looking, fitted, non-cargo shorts, but shorts nonetheless -- when it's hot as balls out.  Mid-summer in Boston and it's 85 with 90% humidity and dudes for some reason still get stuck wearing long pants, and often button-downs.

Look, if you want to wear a skirt that's your business. Just go for it and stop bringing it up at every single board meeting.


I'm holding out for permission to wear those lululemon leggings with like the see-thru mesh panels down the leg.
 
trialpha
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My office - which is tech heavy - actually had something like 2/3 of the employees actually want to go back to the office, at least for a few days a week. I had no idea so many of my coworkers are insane.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meh. Fark had this topic covered already. See?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Last night online ordering was off-line at the place we decided to eat. I picked a different place to get pickup so that I wouldn't have to speak to someone on the phone. And they had to have curbside so that I didn't have to put on shoes. I'm pretty sure retirement is making me devolve - quickly.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: A no-denim policy might be the last bastion of formal workwear culture at some corporate workplaces, but for many companies, denim is absolutely acceptable.

No, the 'last bastion' of stuffy workwear will be accepting men wearing shorts -- nice-looking, fitted, non-cargo shorts, but shorts nonetheless -- when it's hot as balls out.  Mid-summer in Boston and it's 85 with 90% humidity and dudes for some reason still get stuck wearing long pants, and often button-downs.


Nothing prohibits them from wearing kilts or a nice sun dress.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If they are going to force me to go back I'm dressing the same way I do now


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


/not me
 
LL316
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have to go to a work meeting this week in Florida. Haven't had to dress business casual in years. Not looking forward to it at all.

I'm driving the 4 hours that morning rather than stay in a hotel overnight because fark FL. I'll be trying to spend as little as possible during this day trip. Because, again, fark FL.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: Nothing prohibits them from wearing kilts or a nice sun dress.


Years ago I had asked HR if I could wear a kilt. She hit me the "only for religious reasons" I think that was her version of "I don't know and I'm not looking it up."
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: If you're not comfortable with my sweat pants, that's a you problem.


Sweat pants? I wear just a jock strap with a open back...sure I bring a towel for the chair, for 'reasons'. But if you don't like it, that's a you problem.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: A no-denim policy might be the last bastion of formal workwear culture at some corporate workplaces, but for many companies, denim is absolutely acceptable.

No, the 'last bastion' of stuffy workwear will be accepting men wearing shorts -- nice-looking, fitted, non-cargo shorts, but shorts nonetheless -- when it's hot as balls out.  Mid-summer in Boston and it's 85 with 90% humidity and dudes for some reason still get stuck wearing long pants, and often button-downs.


No no - that's when you get the wool suit out
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just last week, I boxed up all of my dress shirts, ties, suits and dress shoes and packed them off to the Goodwill.  fark that noise.

If I can't get a job in a pair of khakis and a polo, I do not want that job.  If I can't eat in your restaurant without a suit jacket, I don't want your food.  If I can't attend your funeral without having to wear a tie, we probably weren't that close anyway.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Jeans and a decent top since the beginning of the pandemic. No outside traffic and no face-to-face appointments. Pass through drawer, window and intercom system in the front foyer.

Next time I wear a skirt is probably a funeral and I've managed to avoid those as well.


Put that skirt on please, we'll attend some random funerals and then do some drinking  .... to honor the dead of course
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pre-pandemic my work dress code was super relaxed anyway (it was basically whatever you wanted that was decent and wasn't pajamas or workout clothing) but I've been working remotely since 3/2020 and have gone full Jeffrey Lebowski minus the white Russians
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I solved the problem by quitting the job that wanted me to come in to the office.


Former company moved office locations earlier this year.  The geniuses somehow traveled back in time to learn what trends would be best for the new office and hit the mid 2000s.  The new place is an open office plan with a coffee carts, super bionic coffee machine, a foosball table, a game machine, ping pong, collaboration tables , and (ooooh) personal lockers.  The project manager in charge of the move is livid people aren't flocking in droves to be at the office.  Most of the typical Chatty Cathys who were itching for human contact are realizing working at the office blows.

The VP "strongly encouraged" everyone to start working hybrid one day per week.  He also "strongly encouraged" everyone make an effort to visit for half a day the first week the office was open (and still not ready).  Corporate HR has been saying for months people would not be required to return if they didn't feel safe or comfortable.  I was already job hunting for other reasons and this sealed it.  I didn't visit and laughed when everyone was biatching about the desk reservation app.  I used the "strongly encouraged" as one reason for my departure.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jim32rr: [Fark user image image 425x239]


Socks and Sandals
Youtube -Mhuk1YcRVY
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Venn diagram for 'people that want to return to the office' and 'people with a stay-at-home spouse' is a single circle.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Jeans and a decent top since the beginning of the pandemic. No outside traffic and no face-to-face appointments. Pass through drawer, window and intercom system in the front foyer.

Next time I wear a skirt is probably a funeral and I've managed to avoid those as well.


As a het dude, I appreciate skirts/dresses aesthetically on women, but requiring them is just stupid.  Someone wants to wear one?  Great, all for it.  Requiring them?  WTAF for?

/yeah - I know - 'reasons'
//most of which would get them in trouble with HR
///as long as someone isn't wearing serious ratty shiat, or hanging out in a thong and a couple bandaids, who the hell cares?
////yeah yeah, some of you think the latter sounds good - the people in the thong/bandaid combo are not gonna be the ones you're hoping for - trust me
 
