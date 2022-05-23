 Skip to content
(EuroNews)   Should kids be allowed to drink alcohol is the big debate raging in Czechia where they're given wine to produce good blood, plum brandy to settle the stomach and teenagers are regularly blotto. Sure, how else would you get them to sleep?   (euronews.com) divider line
    Weird, Alcoholic beverage, Beer, alcoholic drinks, Czech Republic, eighteen-year-old, young children, new civil society campaign, largest consumer of beer  
316 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 May 2022 at 12:05 PM



TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I see a well-reasoned and dispassionate discourse about this topic, soundly grounded in facts and free of bias-confirming anecdotes.
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I sleep way worse when buzzed/drunk.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yesterday I learned from a British Game Show that five year olds could drink at home in the UK but drinking was not allowed in Parliament.

Because reasons, tradition and culture being high on the list.

Until 1915, parents would send their small children to the pub to fetch beer in a jug. After that, children were not allowed in the pubs without the company of adults, which thwarts the convenience of take away orders.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/4770864/age-children-drink-alcohol-home-uk-legal-laws-pubs/
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Getting teenagers to sleep is like getting cats to sleep.
 
Burchill
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brantgoose: drinking was not allowed in Parliament.


There are a number of bars in Parliament.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'll admit it...20+ years ago when my daughter was a teenager, we were the parents that allowed her and a few friends to hang out and drink on the weekends.

Nobody was allowed to drive, and they had to be responsible enough that there would never be a reason for a cop to come knocking at the door (music volume and outdoor behavior awareness).
The kids respected our rules completely, even when trashed, so we respected them..

We never had an incident.
Other than an occasional puke on the bathroom floor (which they cleaned up without argument).
Did have one guy fall into the (full) cat litter boxes one night as well.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Big Benadryl will never allow that to happen here.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Family Guy Lemonade Stand
Youtube 5AD-F9ilOxg
 
whidbey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Tradition" is such a stupid reason to do anything.
 
alex10294
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thoretically yes, but too many people with genetic alcoholism.  Waiting is probably the best choice. Brain wiring starts early.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Underage drinking?!  They tried that on "The Simpsons"....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: I'll admit it...20+ years ago when my daughter was a teenager, we were the parents that allowed her and a few friends to hang out and drink on the weekends.

Nobody was allowed to drive, and they had to be responsible enough that there would never be a reason for a cop to come knocking at the door (music volume and outdoor behavior awareness).
The kids respected our rules completely, even when trashed, so we respected them..

We never had an incident.
Other than an occasional puke on the bathroom floor (which they cleaned up without argument).
Did have one guy fall into the (full) cat litter boxes one night as well.


WORST. PARENT. EVER.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
no: brains aren't fully formed until the early 20s, and alcohol can dumb up a forming brain.

yes: it's Eastern Europe.  if booze helps let them have it.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Elementary school choral concerts would be more lively with a good pub sing.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Space Station Wagon: I sleep way worse when buzzed/drunk.


On the other hand, ONE measure of alcohol an hour before bed can make a big difference.  That way, you're relaxed, but the alcohol is mostly out of your system.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I dunno.  My parents let me drink.  Then, I drove my Big Wheel in to a crowd of preschoolers.  The judge threw the book at me, but I was so short, it missed.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Here's to ALCOHOL!  The cause of, and solution to, all our children.
 
Ostman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Small amounts under a parent / guardian's supervision?

Sure, probably better than than just pretending they're not doing it and introducing it to their lives in a responsible way before they go full dipshiat with it at 15 or 16.
Plus it being a somewhat normal thing at home takes away the mystery or forbidden element that might make it seem more appealing.

/IANA Doctor
//No idea if small amounts infrequently will completely destroy a teen's brain.

////I drank at that age and I turned out perfectly....OK....ish.
 
