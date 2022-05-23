 Skip to content
(Central Illinois Proud)   Thieves take $23,000 in merchandise from Normal Walmart. Bizarro Walmart unscathed   (centralillinoisproud.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Wal-Mart, Normal police, According to Jim, McDonald's, suspects, worth of merchandise, Thieves, Police  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If they'd stuck on the US 55, and gone a few hours west, they could have gotten the Peculiar Walmart instead.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Weird Wal-Mart?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer the schroedinger's walmart,
as long as you don't collapse the  wave function...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normal Wal*marts are not crowded.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Normal Wal*marts are not crowded.


They are jammed wall-to-wall on move-in week at ISU. Worse than Black Friday.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent the first 11 years of my life in Normal. It was much, much smaller then.

/got nothing else.
 
Lafcadio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who was born and raised in Normal, I can assure you that it very much is: chain restaurants, cookie-cutter houses, strip malls, and corn fields.  Every time I go back they've torn down something that might be remotely interesting and replaced it with something generic America.

The receipt you get from the Denny's on the north side says, "Come back to Normal!" at the bottom, which I always thought was fitting given how one would typically end up at a Denny's.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lafcadio: which I always thought was fitting given how one would typically end up at a Denny's.


This. Never been sober/not hungover.

I'm guessing these people use to work at a walmart and know the security.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We have an Irish traveler walmart. The extra security is amusing. I am not sure why they can't just go steal from the next Walmart over. I live in the dfw metroplex.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
2 guys wearing masks in a dark SUV. That's the most worthless description I've ever seen. That should narrow it down to about 1/3 of the population in Illinois.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Omg - was it six printer cartridges?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've never been to a Normal Walmart
I guess you really have to dress fancy.  Matching shoes.  Maybe three popped collars.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
looks like it will be hard to catch them.  Unethical, yes. Asinine no.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dan Piraro makes Walmarts?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, like, they stole everything in the store?
 
aperson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: So, like, they stole everything in the store?


Darn I missed it by one.  Better luck next time I guess.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lafcadio: As someone who was born and raised in Normal, I can assure you that it very much is: chain restaurants, cookie-cutter houses, strip malls, and corn fields.  Every time I go back they've torn down something that might be remotely interesting and replaced it with something generic America.

The receipt you get from the Denny's on the north side says, "Come back to Normal!" at the bottom, which I always thought was fitting given how one would typically end up at a Denny's.


Aha! A fellow Normalite! I totally agree with your assessment. When I describe my childhood years, I always say it was "nothing but cornfields and overalls." We would ride our bikes to a small grocery store off School Street called "Hendren's Market" and buy candy, then go downtown to Mother Murphy's store and watch the college hippies.

/lived on the north side, just off Raab Rd.
//There was a Sambo's restaurant at Raab and Main; my older sister worked there
///Lived there from '62 til '73
////and a fourth to say it has changed A LOT since then...MUCH bigger
 
guestguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, their slogan is "Save money.  Live better."  This is just the logical conclusion.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Walmart in Effington on notice.

/obscure?
 
chewd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Anyone with information should contact Normal Police Sergeant Josh Wilfon at 309-454-9535."

Hello Sergeant Wilton?
The creature with the most chromosomes is the Adder's tongue fern.
The primary export of Switzerland is pharmaceutical and chemical products.
A 150-year-old tree at the Ashikaga Flower Park is believed to be the oldest living wisteria in Japan.
The population of Madagascar is approx. 27.69 million.
Mark Twain was born in 1835.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Bloomington Wal-Mart is below Normal.
 
