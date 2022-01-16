 Skip to content
(CNN)   Sure, the world might be literally on fire right now, but you can at least rest easy today knowing that after a 2-year hiatus, the world's ultra-elite are finally getting to spend a few days together in Davos   (cnn.com) divider line
Lochsteppe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Has Musk reached the point in his supervillain arc where he uses his rockets to launch Davos into the sun?

Because that might be worth a watch.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
they have to conspire against us
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The conference - which famously combines high-minded panels with flashy parties - aims to bring important people together to tackle pressing issues like inequality, climate change, the future of technology and geopolitical conflict.


meanwhile..billionaires:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

d.newsweek.comView Full Size


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey Mr Putin want to reabilitate your imagine and use those nukes you've been bragging about?
 
flamingboard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Has Musk reached the point in his supervillain arc where he uses his rockets to launch Davos into the sun?

Because that might be worth a watch.


If he did that he'd be a superhero.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh please oh please let them all get coronamonkeypox
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Let's tell Putin that if he bombs Davos during the meeting, all will be forgiven.

\note: don't actually forgive him, just tell him that
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe we'll get lucky and that town will get hit with a meteor while all the rich people are there.
 
kindms
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Betsy must be a ho
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
until you realize that they depend on the very systems endangered by climate change.

if you want to be cynical about it, they is no pile of dung to be on top of if no pile exists.

either way, these people depend on an at least mostly stable world system to work, like the UN but for monetary systems.

e.g. SWIFT is meaningless if there are no banks.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
hollywoodreporter.comView Full Size

Someone smuggle me some lube
 
jimjays
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Maybe we'll get lucky and that town will get hit with a meteor while all the rich people are there.


That such things don't happen is how I'm sure there's no God.
 
phedex
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is this like, warped tour for rich people?
 
assjuice
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How tf is the world "literally on fire" you catastrophizing drama queen?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cheron: Hey Mr Putin want to reabilitate your imagine and use those nukes you've been bragging about?


You still don't get Ukraine, but this would cancel out your existing bullshiat.

Deal?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hmmmm, maybe not bombs but some of those Havana Syndrome ray guns would be cool.

Or a directed energy weapon that evaporates net worth
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jimjays: Weaver95: Maybe we'll get lucky and that town will get hit with a meteor while all the rich people are there.

That such things don't happen is how I'm sure there's no God.


Maybe god's a billionaire.  i.e. billionaires are the whole 'created in his image' thing, and Jesus actually got crucified because he farked with the banking system and advocated peace over the more profitable war/divisiveness.  The medieval monks who compiled the bible just got the translations/interpretations from earlier generations wrong.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Has Musk reached the point in his supervillain arc where he uses his rockets to launch Davos into the sun?

Because that might be worth a watch.


Wouldn't that make him a super hero, really?
 
bdub77
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Maybe god's a billionaire


they certainly want you to farking think that
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Has Musk reached the point in his supervillain arc where he uses his rockets to launch Davos into the sun?

Because that might be worth a watch.


I was thinking a lower tech solution. 155mm howitzers.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

assjuice: How tf is the world "literally on fire" you catastrophizing drama queen?


-The rich are getting richer
-There's armed conflict somewhere in the world
-Humans are slowly tearing the planet apart for their own benefit.
-The less fortunate still can't afford basic necessities
-Dictators are trying to take over the world
You know, same as it ever was
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

assjuice: How tf is the world "literally on fire" you catastrophizing drama queen?


So, this made me wonder how much of the world was on fire at any time, which led me here.

Didn't exactly answer the question, but its cool.
 
DocUi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

assjuice: How tf is the world "literally on fire" you catastrophizing drama queen?


Francis his demeanor in need of levity.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Billionaires added $5 trillion to their fortunes "
So Davos is working as designed then
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe all the rich people will get monkey pox.i mean we can always hope, right?
 
sleze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Snowboarded in Davos a few times about 20 years ago. While there were certainly gazillionares in the mix, it was still doable for a single guy and my buddy with minimal accommodations and decent food. Slopes were excellent and the place was beautiful.
 
jimjays
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: jimjays: Weaver95: Maybe we'll get lucky and that town will get hit with a meteor while all the rich people are there.

That such things don't happen is how I'm sure there's no God.

Maybe god's a billionaire.  i.e. billionaires are the whole 'created in his image' thing, and Jesus actually got crucified because he farked with the banking system and advocated peace over the more profitable war/divisiveness.  The medieval monks who compiled the bible just got the translations/interpretations from earlier generations wrong.


I don't know about God as a billionaire but it wouldn't surprise me. He sure isn't a nice guy in His own book.

(There's a good book, Misquoting Jesus by Bert D. Ehlman, who has related books, in which he traces the scripture back to show our current Bibles are much different than the original text for many reasons.)
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Oh please oh please let them all get coronamonkeypox


The elites do like their bunga bunga parties.  It could happen.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Has Musk reached the point in his supervillain arc where he uses his rockets to launch Davos into the sun?

Because that might be worth a watch.


Not yet, but he's joined up as a GOP, because the Dems are so hateful and to him the angry farkwits waving confederate and nazi flags demanding to be paid less and social security wiped out so the rich can get richer are the "nice guys"

Honestly, it looks like the wealthy elite know times up on capitalism and are using Davos to hasten its collapse and institute a new worldwide era of authoritarianism

Go read up on Peter Theil's "corporate feudalism", pretty sure Musk and a majority of the elite are on-board with that agenda
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: assjuice: How tf is the world "literally on fire" you catastrophizing drama queen?

-The rich are getting richer
-There's armed conflict somewhere in the world
-Humans are slowly tearing the planet apart for their own benefit.
-The less fortunate still can't afford basic necessities
-Dictators are trying to take over the world
You know, same as it ever was


Correction.  Tearing apart the world for the benefit of the elites.

You know, the people who go to Davos.
 
profdc9
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's rich people helping other rich people feel good about being rich people.  Helping!
 
