(NPR)   Huge portions of the United States set all-time heat records this past weekend, which is probably just a random event that has no connection to anything else at all and almost certainly not worth submitting this headline to mention   (npr.org) divider line
    Temperature, early season heat wave, Washington Dulles International Airport, Climate change, Weather, new daily temperature records  
posted to Main » on 23 May 2022 at 9:35 AM



educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, it was way early for a 95+ weekend here in PA.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh yeah?

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size


Explain this then.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yep, we saw it soar into the low 70s this weekend.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Oh yeah?

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x850]

Explain this then.


Bad genetics and poor education?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, but it was cold somewhere too, so...
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Australia just had a massive governmental change in great part due to conservatives ignoring global warming. America just says "why are gas prices so high, it must be the Democrats' fault!".
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's ice in my fridge.

Checkmate asshole.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Oh yeah?

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x850]

Explain this then.


One of those is a sad clump of mostly water that should never have been allowed indoors.

And the other is a snowball.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Oh yeah?

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x850]

Explain this then.


James Inhofe is an utter moron.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

revrendjim: nmrsnr: Oh yeah?

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x850]

Explain this then.

Bad genetics and poor education?


Huh, that does explain it.

Carry on then.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It got up to the high 80s, but this morning was in the forties in WNY.

At least we aren't in Colorado.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

xanadian: Yep, we saw it soar into the low 70s this weekend.

*Shakes sweaty fist.*
 
Cache
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.
                                     - Jesus Christ

Umm, no.
  - GOP
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: James Inhofe


Utter morons take offence to that!!!
 
Carthax
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cache: You shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.
                                    - Jesus Christ

Umm, no.
- GOP


That about sums it up.  :-(
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: Tyrone Slothrop: James Inhofe

Utter morons take offence to that!!!


Yes, i did.
 
soaky55
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh , Please....
The planet has been having hot flashes before fossil fuels were even discovered //:
Plug that electric car in your A&&
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Oh yeah?

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x850]

Explain this then.


Your treatment of Olaf is unconscionable.  Put his eyes and nose back in, and return his head To his body.

This is no place for You to show off 'the hole you made while you were drunk.'
 
ifky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Got hot and muggy for two days. Last night it cooled off quickly with no storms and I was able to sleep with the windows opened. Strange times we are living in.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And we got a bunch of snow here in Denver...but anthropomorphic climate change is TOTALLY a hoax, right?
 
