(Slate)   Hey, remember that one about the bold, plucky band of Libertarians who founded their own island nation and then got conquered by the King of Tonga leading a small army of prisoners and a brass band? Good times, good times   (slate.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, what I'm getting here is that Libertarians make for terrible sailors.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was an interesting read but a little disappointing in that the libertarians didn't suffer more.

If you enjoy libertarians suffering at the hands of their own idiocy, I highly recommend this book:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Libertarians: I want to stick my dick anywhere.
Extreme right wingers: you can't stick your dick anywhere unless I say so. But I can stick my dick where I want.
Lefties: you can stick you dick where you want, it you do it in private, and have a signed consent form.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was my favorite Neal Stephenson novel.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really never get tired of hearing of the failures of libertarians. The more spectacular the better.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Nothing new here.

This is what Americans have always done.

This is also why Texans are assholes.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they all knew how to spell ephebophilia.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or as my friends and I call them, LOLbertarians.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had a guy at work try to "set me straight" about modern day Libertarians.  "You should read up on <insert name of the new movement>.  These people are really on to something.  They aren't like the Libertarians of years ago.".  He was not happy when I waved my hand and said Libertarianism is a giant crock.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite part of any exercise Galting (Galtsmanship? it's fine because women tend to be too smart to Galt) is the inevitable precipitous failure of said venture.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: My favorite part of any exercise Galting (Galtsmanship? it's fine because women tend to be too smart to Galt) is the inevitable precipitous failure of said venture.


Difficulty: a woman invented Galt
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 462x458]


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Had a guy at work try to "set me straight" about modern day Libertarians.  "You should read up on <insert name of the new movement>.  These people are really on to something.  They aren't like the Libertarians of years ago.".  He was not happy when I waved my hand and said Libertarianism is a giant crock.


I like to just ask them to name a single functioning form of libertariansim that has ever existed ever at any point in time that would be a model to work toward.

Tends to cause a lot of consternation amongst the Very Intellectual Libertarian Class.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asmodeus224: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Had a guy at work try to "set me straight" about modern day Libertarians.  "You should read up on <insert name of the new movement>.  These people are really on to something.  They aren't like the Libertarians of years ago.".  He was not happy when I waved my hand and said Libertarianism is a giant crock.

I like to just ask them to name a single functioning form of libertariansim that has ever existed ever at any point in time that would be a model to work toward.

Tends to cause a lot of consternation amongst the Very Intellectual Libertarian Class.


Somali warlords are libertarianism.  Libertarianism always devolves into the concentration of power in the hands of the few with the means to do so.  It always ends in might makes right.  That's just the natural progression of it.

Libertarianism is not functioning for most everyone else in Somalia, but it is functioning pretty well for the warlords.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eisenhower was right when he said that Libertarians "are few in number and their ideas are stupid."
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Had a guy at work try to "set me straight" about modern day Libertarians.  "You should read up on <insert name of the new movement>.  These people are really on to something.  They aren't like the Libertarians of years ago.".  He was not happy when I waved my hand and said Libertarianism is a giant crock.


Libertarians are Republicans that like to smoke weed
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Libertarians: I want to stick my dick anywhere. + You can stick your dick anywhere, unless it inconveniences me or makes me feel icky, in which case that'll be one of the edge cases where I suddenly support regulation.
Extreme right wingers: you can't stick your dick anywhere unless I say so. But I can stick my dick where I want.
Lefties: you can stick you dick where you want, it you do it in private, and have a signed consent form.



slight edit.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damageddude would find this article interesting. (He's not a Libertarian.)
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Libertarians! Those adorable knuckleheads!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Libertarianism - the most attractive form of government when you live someplace where adults are already handling all the hard stuff.


azquotes.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As someone who worked for awhile in a nearby village called Minerva which I believe voted 100% for TFG, I'd like to know if I should be getting a kick out of this story or not.
 
anfrind
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fano: iheartscotch: My favorite part of any exercise Galting (Galtsmanship? it's fine because women tend to be too smart to Galt) is the inevitable precipitous failure of said venture.

Difficulty: a woman invented Galt


Technically true, but it was a woman who grew up during the Communist revolution in Russia and who was probably even more of a sociopath than Stalin.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Here's a podcast about another libertarian failure:

https://www.npr.org/2019/10/18/771371881/episode-945-the-liberty-city
 
Creidiki
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe the international community could lease an island in the middle of the ocean to libertarian micronation experiment on the condition that they live stream it Survivor style. Subscriptions would pay cleaning up the island between each failure and we would get a much needed lulz.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: asmodeus224: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Had a guy at work try to "set me straight" about modern day Libertarians.  "You should read up on <insert name of the new movement>.  These people are really on to something.  They aren't like the Libertarians of years ago.".  He was not happy when I waved my hand and said Libertarianism is a giant crock.

I like to just ask them to name a single functioning form of libertariansim that has ever existed ever at any point in time that would be a model to work toward.

Tends to cause a lot of consternation amongst the Very Intellectual Libertarian Class.

Somali warlords are libertarianism.  Libertarianism always devolves into the concentration of power in the hands of the few with the means to do so.  It always ends in might makes right.  That's just the natural progression of it.

Libertarianism is not functioning for most everyone else in Somalia, but it is functioning pretty well for the warlords.


This. The inherent problem with this idea of anarchy in practice, or libertarianism, is two fold:

1) some people will not self-regulate responsibly, which is why you need a military to protect you and police forces to keep a basic sense of civility (see also: Sealand)
2) Case in point here, No miltary = congratulations, you're now being invaded.
 
anuran
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: Or as my friends and I call them, LOLbertarians.

[Fark user image image 425x638]


I prefer the older Gibbertarians
 
Rindred
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: asmodeus224: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Had a guy at work try to "set me straight" about modern day Libertarians.  "You should read up on <insert name of the new movement>.  These people are really on to something.  They aren't like the Libertarians of years ago.".  He was not happy when I waved my hand and said Libertarianism is a giant crock.

I like to just ask them to name a single functioning form of libertariansim that has ever existed ever at any point in time that would be a model to work toward.

Tends to cause a lot of consternation amongst the Very Intellectual Libertarian Class.

Somali warlords are libertarianism.  Libertarianism always devolves into the concentration of power in the hands of the few with the means to do so.  It always ends in might makes right.  That's just the natural progression of it.

Libertarianism is not functioning for most everyone else in Somalia, but it is functioning pretty well for the warlords.


This reminds me of the time Chris Kluwe and Gavin McInnes appeared on National Geographic's "Explorer" TV show to discuss manhood. McInnes also asserted the "might makes right" philosophy, to which Chris told Gavin that if he believed that, to throw his coffee cup at Chris's head and see what happens. What followed was a brief, uncomfortable silence before the show went on.
 
jso2897
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

anfrind: Eisenhower was right when he said that Libertarians "are few in number and their ideas are stupid."


Objectivism is autism, expressed as an existential philosophy.
Libertarianism is autism, expressed as a political philosophy.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Somalia, the Libertarian Paradise! (PublicServiceAdmin)
Youtube 8Ul-Efi1Xys
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No pictures?

*google*

Aha! A first-hand account!!

A true record of the Minerva Reef saga of 1972 and the part played by the Tongan Shipping Company Vessel Olovaha

"...As this was an important royal occasion all were dressed in their best finery. Police and military in dress uniform, ministers of religion in their robes, nobles and cabinet ministers, and Suliano, in their best valas and ta'avalas. For the occasion even I had taken shoes and socks, long trousers and a tie. The ships life boats were swung out, we scrambled aboard, and set off. Then there came a problem. On reaching the edge of the coral it was discovered that Olovaha's boats drew to much water to be able to cross the reef, and we still had about 100 yards to go to reach our destination. It was over the side we all went in all our finery to wade ashore at times in chest deep water. What a sight we made on reaching the island.

"And so the ceremony began. A member of the defense force, with hand held radio, coordinated what was taking place on the island with the activities onboard Olovaha. Hymns were sung and prayers were prayed. The proclamation was read. Police and military stood stiffly to attention. A soldier knelt before a minister of the church with the neatly folded flag on his outstretched arms for it to be blessed. A bugle sounded, and to the strains of the national anthem coming across the water from the ship, the red and white ensign of Tonga was slowly hoisted. This was followed by the salute, fired from 'Olovaha's guns'. Throughout all of this we all stood, dripping wet in our finery..."
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 462x458]


Yes, FBI?
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rindred: This reminds me of the time Chris Kluwe and Gavin McInnes appeared on National Geographic's "Explorer" TV show to discuss manhood. McInnes also asserted the "might makes right" philosophy, to which Chris told Gavin that if he believed that, to throw his coffee cup at Chris's head and see what happens. What followed was a brief, uncomfortable silence before the show went on.


I surprised he didn't grab the cup of coffee and try to shove it up his own ass.
 
anuran
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fano: iheartscotch: My favorite part of any exercise Galting (Galtsmanship? it's fine because women tend to be too smart to Galt) is the inevitable precipitous failure of said venture.

Difficulty: a woman invented Galt


And she and the LP hated each other.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rindred: Rapmaster2000: asmodeus224: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Had a guy at work try to "set me straight" about modern day Libertarians.  "You should read up on <insert name of the new movement>.  These people are really on to something.  They aren't like the Libertarians of years ago.".  He was not happy when I waved my hand and said Libertarianism is a giant crock.

I like to just ask them to name a single functioning form of libertariansim that has ever existed ever at any point in time that would be a model to work toward.

Tends to cause a lot of consternation amongst the Very Intellectual Libertarian Class.

Somali warlords are libertarianism.  Libertarianism always devolves into the concentration of power in the hands of the few with the means to do so.  It always ends in might makes right.  That's just the natural progression of it.

Libertarianism is not functioning for most everyone else in Somalia, but it is functioning pretty well for the warlords.

This reminds me of the time Chris Kluwe and Gavin McInnes appeared on National Geographic's "Explorer" TV show to discuss manhood. McInnes also asserted the "might makes right" philosophy, to which Chris told Gavin that if he believed that, to throw his coffee cup at Chris's head and see what happens. What followed was a brief, uncomfortable silence before the show went on.


And then Gavin shoved a dildo up his own ass to own the libs.

And then he ate a bowl of cheerios and piss to win Gawker's 2010 Hipster of the Decade Award (yes, this actually happened).

And then Joe Rogan related that the Proud Boys are actually a hilarious ironic joke by Gavin so it's your fault for not seeing the ironic humor of a pack of emotionally stunted dropouts kicking your head in.
 
anuran
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

anfrind: Fano: iheartscotch: My favorite part of any exercise Galting (Galtsmanship? it's fine because women tend to be too smart to Galt) is the inevitable precipitous failure of said venture.

Difficulty: a woman invented Galt

Technically true, but it was a woman who grew up during the Communist revolution in Russia and who was probably even more of a sociopath than Stalin.


She wrote about the girl-boners she got for serial killers
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Rapmaster2000: asmodeus224: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Had a guy at work try to "set me straight" about modern day Libertarians.  "You should read up on <insert name of the new movement>.  These people are really on to something.  They aren't like the Libertarians of years ago.".  He was not happy when I waved my hand and said Libertarianism is a giant crock.

I like to just ask them to name a single functioning form of libertariansim that has ever existed ever at any point in time that would be a model to work toward.

Tends to cause a lot of consternation amongst the Very Intellectual Libertarian Class.

Somali warlords are libertarianism.  Libertarianism always devolves into the concentration of power in the hands of the few with the means to do so.  It always ends in might makes right.  That's just the natural progression of it.

Libertarianism is not functioning for most everyone else in Somalia, but it is functioning pretty well for the warlords.

This. The inherent problem with this idea of anarchy in practice, or libertarianism, is two fold:

1) some people will not self-regulate responsibly, which is why you need a military to protect you and police forces to keep a basic sense of civility (see also: Sealand)
2) Case in point here, No miltary = congratulations, you're now being invaded.


In practice, libertarianism only attracts those who won't self-regulate responsibly.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rindred: ...Gavin McInnes appeared on National Geographic's "Explorer" TV show to discuss manhood....


/ Attenborough voice

And here we witness a representative of the species Loud Right-Winged Jackass, performing its self-mating ritual...

/ Attenborough voice

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's only "your" land and "your" stuff if you have the means to defend it from anyone willing to take it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

anfrind: Eisenhower was right when he said that Libertarians "are few in number and their ideas are stupid."


Eisenhower would be assassinated by today's Republicans.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Once upon a time, a wealthy man set out to establish his own country. He found a shallow reef over which the waters of a vast ocean had lapped since time immemorial. He hired a company to dredge the ocean floor and deposit the sand on the reef. An island would be born, upon which the man had a concrete platform built, a flag planted, and the birth of the Republic of Minerva declared.

This guy did it better:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x517]
[Fark user image 391x750]
Nothing new here.

This is what Americans have always done.

This is also why Texans are assholes.


S.M. Stirling borrowed that guy's name for an all-around asshole in the Island In The Sea Of Time series.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Somaticasual: Rapmaster2000: asmodeus224: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Had a guy at work try to "set me straight" about modern day Libertarians.  "You should read up on <insert name of the new movement>.  These people are really on to something.  They aren't like the Libertarians of years ago.".  He was not happy when I waved my hand and said Libertarianism is a giant crock.

I like to just ask them to name a single functioning form of libertariansim that has ever existed ever at any point in time that would be a model to work toward.

Tends to cause a lot of consternation amongst the Very Intellectual Libertarian Class.

Somali warlords are libertarianism.  Libertarianism always devolves into the concentration of power in the hands of the few with the means to do so.  It always ends in might makes right.  That's just the natural progression of it.

Libertarianism is not functioning for most everyone else in Somalia, but it is functioning pretty well for the warlords.

This. The inherent problem with this idea of anarchy in practice, or libertarianism, is two fold:

1) some people will not self-regulate responsibly, which is why you need a military to protect you and police forces to keep a basic sense of civility (see also: Sealand)
2) Case in point here, No miltary = congratulations, you're now being invaded.

In practice, libertarianism only attracts those who won't self-regulate responsibly.


Pretty much. It's like that Pen Gillette comment about how he commits all the rapes and murders that he wants: 0. If the behaviour you want to engage in is outside the moral and legal pale, then you're going to be in favour of any reasoning, however specious, that enables you to engage in it.

During my graduate work in philosophy I couldn't help notice a similar thing in philosophers, in the sense that those arguing for moral subjectivity or relativity had a distinctive inclination.
 
anfrind
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

anuran: anfrind: Fano: iheartscotch: My favorite part of any exercise Galting (Galtsmanship? it's fine because women tend to be too smart to Galt) is the inevitable precipitous failure of said venture.

Difficulty: a woman invented Galt

Technically true, but it was a woman who grew up during the Communist revolution in Russia and who was probably even more of a sociopath than Stalin.

She wrote about the girl-boners she got for serial killers


Now I'm wondering if Stalin felt any sexual gratification when he murdered one of his political opponents...

/thanks, I hate it
 
guestguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

anuran: anfrind: Fano: iheartscotch: My favorite part of any exercise Galting (Galtsmanship? it's fine because women tend to be too smart to Galt) is the inevitable precipitous failure of said venture.

Difficulty: a woman invented Galt

Technically true, but it was a woman who grew up during the Communist revolution in Russia and who was probably even more of a sociopath than Stalin.

She wrote about the girl-boners she got for serial killers


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jso2897: anfrind: Eisenhower was right when he said that Libertarians "are few in number and their ideas are stupid."

Objectivism is autism, expressed as an existential philosophy.
Libertarianism is autism, expressed as a political philosophy.


please stop denigrating autistic people by comparing them to libertarian degenerates.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I fully support libertarians being given an island that they can all go and live on and prove to the world they were right all along. I'll even contribute to the cost to purchase the island. Just gtfo.
 
ProdigalSigh [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTA: Upon launch on the Hudson, the vessel capsized and caught fire. The Atlanteans, undeterred, repaired the ship and sailed it to the Bahamas, where it promptly sank during heavy weather.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

replacementcool: jso2897: anfrind: Eisenhower was right when he said that Libertarians "are few in number and their ideas are stupid."

Objectivism is autism, expressed as an existential philosophy.
Libertarianism is autism, expressed as a political philosophy.

please stop denigrating autistic people by comparing them to libertarian degenerates.


Don't blame me - they need to stop calling their personality disorders a political opinion.
 
