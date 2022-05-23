 Skip to content
(NBC Miami)   Smallpox was wiped off the face of the earth, but monkeypox appears on the other end   (nbcmiami.com) divider line
29
•       •       •

29 Comments     (+0 »)
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice. I mean obvious, but...
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If it mainly kills or sterilizes Repuglicans, fine by me.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: If it mainly kills or sterilizes Repuglicans, fine by me.


I do tend to refer to the GOP as a bunch of monkey f*ckers, but I don't usually mean it literally.

Although it wouldn't shock me...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: If it mainly kills or sterilizes Repuglicans, fine by me.

I do tend to refer to the GOP as a bunch of monkey f*ckers, but I don't usually mean it literally.

Although it wouldn't shock me...


They are not 'monkeyfarkers' - they have standards!

/most monkeys are too old for them
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good news is that the Zombie Apocalypse is closer every day.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: The good news is that global meteor death is closer every day.


ftfe
 
Subtonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I did not have sexual relations with that monkey.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: If it mainly kills or sterilizes Repuglicans, fine by me.


Well, since it's targeting young men who have sex with men, and everyone born before 1972 already has a likely effective vaccine, I doubt it.
 
assjuice
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I see what you mean, subby. "...related to international travel" So, it's coming from shiathole countries to other shiathole countries.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Any of you biologist farkers know, if I've been vaccinated for smallpox, does that protect from monkey pox?

/or do I still need to wear a condom?
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: If it mainly kills or sterilizes Repuglicans, fine by me.


You know that Trump was ok with Covid because initially it was mainly affecting "blue" states right? How did that work out for us?

What kind of idiotic thinking brought you to that conclusion?
 
IDisposable
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Any of you biologist farkers know, if I've been vaccinated for smallpox, does that protect from monkey pox?

/or do I still need to wear a condom?


The CDC says the smallpox vaccine is 85% effective against monkeypox https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/clinicians/smallpox-vaccine.html

I assume you were joking about the condom, but I doubt wearing a condom will make any difference at all as to the spread of monkeypox (though you should wear a condom to prevent other diseases and pregnancy).
 
knbwhite
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ha! I've got two smallpox vaccine scars, suckers.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

IDisposable: MythDragon: Any of you biologist farkers know, if I've been vaccinated for smallpox, does that protect from monkey pox?

/or do I still need to wear a condom?

The CDC says the smallpox vaccine is 85% effective against monkeypox https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/clinicians/smallpox-vaccine.html

I assume you were joking about the condom, but I doubt wearing a condom will make any difference at all as to the spread of monkeypox (though you should wear a condom to prevent other diseases and pregnancy).


I'm not worried about getting the monkey pregnant

/is what I was going for
//but serious about the smallpox vaccine
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Uh, everything's under control. Situation normal.

Everything's perfectly all right now. We're fine. We're all fine here now, thank you.

How are you?
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Republicans are gonna spread this disease as well, because apparently they all worship nurgle or something.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

alex10294: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: If it mainly kills or sterilizes Repuglicans, fine by me.

Well, since it's targeting young men who have sex with men, and everyone born before 1972 already has a likely effective vaccine, I doubt it.


Shhh....they're enjoying their fantasy.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: If it mainly kills or sterilizes Repuglicans, fine by me.


You're thinking of honkeypox.
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ooh eeh ooh aah aah,
Ting tang walla walla bing bang,
Ooh eeh ooh aah aah
We all get Monkey Pox!
 
jaggspb
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: If it mainly kills or sterilizes Repuglicans, fine by me.

You're thinking of honkeypox.


tvmedia.ign.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

assjuice: I see what you mean, subby. "...related to international travel" So, it's coming from shiathole countries to other shiathole countries.


So - you're saying it will be here soon?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How many monkey pox threads do we need?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: If it mainly kills or sterilizes Repuglicans, fine by me.

I do tend to refer to the GOP as a bunch of monkey f*ckers, but I don't usually mean it literally.

Although it wouldn't shock me...


It would shock the chickens
 
Flat_Panda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My brain didn't make the link between monkey pox and small pox. Damn it 2020, just end already.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Herpes 2.0.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A pox upon both your monkeys!
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
These are the facts from what I've read on this thing. If anyone with actual expertise in this field is reading this, please correct me if I'm wrong about anything here:

-It spreads through direct connect, but is not airborne. (So it's not just an STD, a simple hug or handshake can do it... but just being near someone won't)
-The smallpox vaccine has ~85% efficacy, which is much higher than the Covid ones... and the US didn't stop making that a standard one until 1972. So we already have a vaccine, just about everyone over 50 has already received it, and if it spreads enough that the rest of us do end up needing it, we're just waiting on manufacturing, since we already have the vaccine. We also already have an active clinic network because of Covid, so the logistics are already figured out as well.
-Vaxxed people don't really spread it, and it mutates very slowly (one article said this strain is from the 50s), so as soon as you've been vaxxed for however long the ramp up time on the shot is, you can pretty much ignore this disease.
-There's probably going to be a brief plague in between when it starts to spread, and when most people will have been vaxxed (manufacturing time + distribution time + time for people to actually get the shot), but it won't have anywhere near the spread of Covid, or require anywhere near the same level of restrictions, and since it's a one-and-down vaccine, this shouldn't be a long plague.

Do I have my facts straight, and if so, is that everything I need to know as someone who neither wants to get it or be a vector for someone else to get it?
 
