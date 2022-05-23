 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 89 of WW3: Zelensky announces joint customs control with Poland, 100 people are killed each day in fighting, Kyiv won't accept any deal that cedes territory, and the war has displaced 8 million people. It's your Monday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
    News, World War II, Russia, Ukraine, Soviet Union, Russian soldier, World War I, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, first war crimes trial  
282 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 23 May 2022 at 9:02 AM



Harlee
5 hours ago  
Note the new order of the rows, to correspond with the item order above.
GrogSmash
4 hours ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 619x566]

Note the new order of the rows, to correspond with the item order above.
Ya, those numbers are definitely slowing down.  They've gone from attacking idjits who were trying to expand controlled territory to the orcs who have dug in.  Nice to see the equipment loss rate is still decent though.  That's what will get the orcs in the end.  The manpower they can replace, and in a fortified position the fact that they haven't trained is less of an issue.  Their tanks, heavy artillery, and transports are all limited supply though.
 
fortheloveof
4 hours ago  

GrogSmash: Harlee: [Fark user image 619x566]

Note the new order of the rows, to correspond with the item order above.
[Fark user image 850x259]

Ya, those numbers are definitely slowing down.  They've gone from attacking idjits who were trying to expand controlled territory to the orcs who have dug in.  Nice to see the equipment loss rate is still decent though.  That's what will get the orcs in the end.  The manpower they can replace, and in a fortified position the fact that they haven't trained is less of an issue.  Their tanks, heavy artillery, and transports are all limited supply though.


I believe Ukraine should try to get everything back including Crimea, however it is likely we are about to see the bloodiest part of the fight for the Ukrainians in trying to regain Donbass. The equipment they have received is going to help but coordinating an offensive is very complex, and not something Ukraine has much experience in yet.

Clearing out Russian heavy equipment is definitely going to help, as Russian infantry tend to lack heavy weapons.
 
bloobeary
3 hours ago  

fortheloveof: I believe Ukraine should try to get everything back including Crimea, however it is likely we are about to see the bloodiest part of the fight for the Ukrainians in trying to regain Donbass. The equipment they have received is going to help but coordinating an offensive is very complex, and not something Ukraine has much experience in yet.

Clearing out Russian heavy equipment is definitely going to help, as Russian infantry tend to lack heavy weapons.


Can't remember where I read it, but I saw an analysis somewhere that suggested that russia's invasion force was losing so much equipment and that russia's troops were so beat down and depressed, that eventually they would not be able to hold things together and the whole russian campaign would just collapse in an instant.

Once Ukraine cuts off russia's major supply route, that moment probably won't be far off.
 
Harlee
3 hours ago  
Whups. I screwed up. The extrapolated figures are all low. For some reason, the multiplier for the MTD figures for all rows was 24 days. Should have been 30 days (April 29-30, plus 28 days through May 28th). I found this when I noticed that extrapolated month UAV was 251, when actual MTD was 261. Corrected chart is below.

GrogSmash
3 hours ago  

bloobeary: fortheloveof: I believe Ukraine should try to get everything back including Crimea, however it is likely we are about to see the bloodiest part of the fight for the Ukrainians in trying to regain Donbass. The equipment they have received is going to help but coordinating an offensive is very complex, and not something Ukraine has much experience in yet.

Clearing out Russian heavy equipment is definitely going to help, as Russian infantry tend to lack heavy weapons.

Can't remember where I read it, but I saw an analysis somewhere that suggested that russia's invasion force was losing so much equipment and that russia's troops were so beat down and depressed, that eventually they would not be able to hold things together and the whole russian campaign would just collapse in an instant.

Once Ukraine cuts off russia's major supply route, that moment probably won't be far off.


Depending who you believe... mid-June is the optimistic date.  Mid-August is the realistic date for the pessimist.

But it really depends if and when they can cut the supply line.  If they can cripple that, well, hungry troops with no ammo aren't really in a mood to fight a war they have no interest in.
 
fortheloveof
3 hours ago  

bloobeary: fortheloveof: I believe Ukraine should try to get everything back including Crimea, however it is likely we are about to see the bloodiest part of the fight for the Ukrainians in trying to regain Donbass. The equipment they have received is going to help but coordinating an offensive is very complex, and not something Ukraine has much experience in yet.

Clearing out Russian heavy equipment is definitely going to help, as Russian infantry tend to lack heavy weapons.

Can't remember where I read it, but I saw an analysis somewhere that suggested that russia's invasion force was losing so much equipment and that russia's troops were so beat down and depressed, that eventually they would not be able to hold things together and the whole russian campaign would just collapse in an instant.

Once Ukraine cuts off russia's major supply route, that moment probably won't be far off.


Morale definitely has an impact on everything. However, it can be really difficult to predict and notoriously different from unit to unit as well. I think relying on a near magical collapse of the Russian lines is not something people should build a strategy around.

However, the Russians are well aware. I just how much they rely on their vehicles and armor. So for the purposes of damaging their morale targeting, those specifically make sense, especially since it does in fact limit Russian effectiveness as well.

I think the only thing that would really lead to a full panic collapse of the Russian line is if somehow Ukraine could claim aerial superiority and start regularly flying sorties against Russian battle lines. However, that seems particularly unlikely.
 
fortheloveof
3 hours ago  
I am particularly interested in what happens with the Azov Battalion members that were captured. Russia could use them as a scapegoat with a show trial and claim that Azov had mislead everyone else and now Russia is just protecting the "sovereignty" of the "Break away" regions.
 
tintar
3 hours ago  

fortheloveof: GrogSmash: Harlee: [Fark user image 619x566]

Note the new order of the rows, to correspond with the item order above.
[Fark user image 850x259]

Ya, those numbers are definitely slowing down.  They've gone from attacking idjits who were trying to expand controlled territory to the orcs who have dug in.  Nice to see the equipment loss rate is still decent though.  That's what will get the orcs in the end.  The manpower they can replace, and in a fortified position the fact that they haven't trained is less of an issue.  Their tanks, heavy artillery, and transports are all limited supply though.

I believe Ukraine should try to get everything back including Crimea, however it is likely we are about to see the bloodiest part of the fight for the Ukrainians in trying to regain Donbass. The equipment they have received is going to help but coordinating an offensive is very complex, and not something Ukraine has much experience in yet.

Clearing out Russian heavy equipment is definitely going to help, as Russian infantry tend to lack heavy weapons.


Crimea would make my ancestors so very, very, very happy.

and as mentioned pre-thread just-meow, a sneaky dirty-tricks offensive similar to their to-date defensive posture, would seem the right way to go.
 
tintar
3 hours ago  

fortheloveof: I am particularly interested in what happens with the Azov Battalion members that were captured. Russia could use them as a scapegoat with a show trial and claim that Azov had mislead everyone else and now Russia is just protecting the "sovereignty" of the "Break away" regions.


much like dumbdumb** when is na russia ever not going to lie their ass off.

only people who will fall for that are, well, Russians.

/capitalized the one word out of respect for human beings
 
fortheloveof
3 hours ago  

tintar: Crimea would make my ancestors so very, very, very happy.

and as mentioned pre-thread just-meow, a sneaky dirty-tricks offensive similar to their to-date defensive posture, would seem the right way to go.


It is not impossible, but there really aren't as many dirty tricks on the offensive as they are on the defense.

The US solution to this is to simply present so much force that there is no where to strike back without losing a disproportionate number of soldiers.  Weirdly it is kind of a offense through superior defense.

Ukraine might try for something similar, however it seems more likely we will see feints to try and draw the Russians out. I don't see that working long term.
 
GrogSmash
3 hours ago  

fortheloveof: I am particularly interested in what happens with the Azov Battalion members that were captured. Russia could use them as a scapegoat with a show trial and claim that Azov had mislead everyone else and now Russia is just protecting the "sovereignty" of the "Break away" regions.


I'm expecting a very large body count there, unfortunately.

Someone has to pay for this fiasco... and those folks were served up on a platter :(  Russian will have its pound of flesh for... well, being made a world pariah, the utter humiliation of its army, the destruction of its economy, the 30K dead soldiers... the list of grievances goes on quite a ways.
 
tintar
3 hours ago  
meanwhile, here is your daily McButt update. with bonus Lucinda!

fortheloveof
3 hours ago  

tintar: fortheloveof: I am particularly interested in what happens with the Azov Battalion members that were captured. Russia could use them as a scapegoat with a show trial and claim that Azov had mislead everyone else and now Russia is just protecting the "sovereignty" of the "Break away" regions.

much like dumbdumb** when is na russia ever not going to lie their ass off.

only people who will fall for that are, well, Russians.

/capitalized the one word out of respect for human beings


Honestly that's the only audience that would matter in this case. Every time a lie gets accepted as truth in Russia his power is reinforced because he can change reality.  Doing so would rewrite his domestic script to an adequate solution for him. It would give him a domestic reason to be able to accept an ongoing Ukraine and to open trade with them again too (out of the goodness and forgiveness of his heart of course).

Putin seems to subscribe to the theory that good is dumb, and the West will tire before he does. Those theories are what he is relying on for the international audience. That and other emergencies taking the limelight off him.
 
namegoeshere
3 hours ago  
If Ukraine concedes one inch, they will never be done fighting this war. The only way this ends is if every russian soldier is out of Ukraine, or under it.
 
Public Call Box
3 hours ago  

fortheloveof: tintar: fortheloveof: I am particularly interested in what happens with the Azov Battalion members that were captured. Russia could use them as a scapegoat with a show trial and claim that Azov had mislead everyone else and now Russia is just protecting the "sovereignty" of the "Break away" regions.

much like dumbdumb** when is na russia ever not going to lie their ass off.

only people who will fall for that are, well, Russians.

/capitalized the one word out of respect for human beings

Honestly that's the only audience that would matter in this case. Every time a lie gets accepted as truth in Russia his power is reinforced because he can change reality.  Doing so would rewrite his domestic script to an adequate solution for him. It would give him a domestic reason to be able to accept an ongoing Ukraine and to open trade with them again too (out of the goodness and forgiveness of his heart of course).

Putin seems to subscribe to the theory that good is dumb, and the West will tire before he does. Those theories are what he is relying on for the international audience. That and other emergencies taking the limelight off him.


Would whatever disease that is taking him just do it already. That appears to be the only unobtainable justice Ukraine is looking for.
 
tintar
3 hours ago  

fortheloveof: tintar: Crimea would make my ancestors so very, very, very happy.

and as mentioned pre-thread just-meow, a sneaky dirty-tricks offensive similar to their to-date defensive posture, would seem the right way to go.

It is not impossible, but there really aren't as many dirty tricks on the offensive as they are on the defense.

The US solution to this is to simply present so much force that there is no where to strike back without losing a disproportionate number of soldiers.  Weirdly it is kind of a offense through superior defense.

Ukraine might try for something similar, however it seems more likely we will see feints to try and draw the Russians out. I don't see that working long term.


meat cupola, I was really only thinking from personal experience. where you creep and creep and creep, and then wait and wait and wait. and then creep some more. and then wait some more. I never really had support to speak of, but that's probably because what I was doing were very likely war-crimes.

if I was na russia, after losing so many veterans and equipment and materiel, damson, it's time to call it a day. call it "mission accomplished" if they want to. but here we are 89 days later, Brian Blessed is still alive (wait did someone post a pic yet?) and farking Vova still cannot onanize himself.
 
tintar
3 hours ago  
wait, is it really my turn for this???

ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
tintar
3 hours ago  

namegoeshere: If Ukraine concedes one inch, they will never be done fighting this war. The only way this ends is if every russian soldier is out of Ukraine, or under it.


your sunflower seeds, I want to buy some
 
fortheloveof
3 hours ago  

tintar: fortheloveof: tintar: Crimea would make my ancestors so very, very, very happy.

and as mentioned pre-thread just-meow, a sneaky dirty-tricks offensive similar to their to-date defensive posture, would seem the right way to go.

It is not impossible, but there really aren't as many dirty tricks on the offensive as they are on the defense.

The US solution to this is to simply present so much force that there is no where to strike back without losing a disproportionate number of soldiers.  Weirdly it is kind of a offense through superior defense.

Ukraine might try for something similar, however it seems more likely we will see feints to try and draw the Russians out. I don't see that working long term.

meat cupola, I was really only thinking from personal experience. where you creep and creep and creep, and then wait and wait and wait. and then creep some more. and then wait some more. I never really had support to speak of, but that's probably because what I was doing were very likely war-crimes.

if I was na russia, after losing so many veterans and equipment and materiel, damson, it's time to call it a day. call it "mission accomplished" if they want to. but here we are 89 days later, Brian Blessed is still alive (wait did someone post a pic yet?) and farking Vova still cannot onanize himself.


The biggest problem with offense and dirty tricks is if your soldiers are unsupported they die. With offense it is not simply a matter of "kill the other guy" you also have to claim and hold the territory too. That's where a lot of the extra manpower goes.

For example if I want to take a single story building with five rooms with around 10 people in it, I want two platoons (80+ soldiers) if possible. I need two squads (16 people) to hold and watch the perimeter, two squads to clear the rooms. If I assume that the defenders will break at 50% casualties, that means I have five prisoners. I can expect two dead defenders and three injured, with my casualties likely matching. This means I need 3~4 body bags and medical care for 5~6 people (eating about a person and a half each, so 8-10 soldiers), plus two guards for every prisoner (another 10 people).

So I have 10 on medical, 10 on POWs, 6 lost, 16 on guard so 42 already busy just with logistics, nevermind if there are complications. That's an entire platoon which is why I want a second, because I need to have something left to handle complications and provide additional support as needed.
 
tintar
3 hours ago  
Tracianne
2 hours ago  
Hillel Neuer
@HillelNeuer
· 2h
BREAKING: 🇷🇺 Russia's Counsellor to the United Nations in Geneva has resigned.
Boris Bondarev: "Never have I been so ashamed of my country."
UN Watch is now calling on all other Russian diplomats at the United Nations-and worldwide-to follow his moral example and resign.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
notmyjab
2 hours ago  
Tracianne
2 hours ago  
Hromadske Int.
@Hromadske
·
9m
A court in Kyiv has issued the first sentence to a Russian service member for a crime against a civilian. 21-year-old sergeant Vadim Shishimarin was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a resident of northern Ukraine.
 
tintar
2 hours ago  

fortheloveof: The biggest problem with offense and dirty tricks is if your soldiers are unsupported they die. With offense it is not simply a matter of "kill the other guy" you also have to claim and hold the territory too. That's where a lot of the extra manpower goes.

For example if I want to take a single story building with five rooms with around 10 people in it, I want two platoons (80+ soldiers) if possible. I need two squads (16 people) to hold and watch the perimeter, two squads to clear the rooms. If I assume that the defenders will break at 50% casualties, that means I have five prisoners. I can expect two dead defenders and three injured, with my casualties likely matching. This means I need 3~4 body bags and medical care for 5~6 people (eating about a person and a half each, so 8-10 soldiers), plus two guards for every prisoner (another 10 people).

So I have 10 on medical, 10 on POWs, 6 lost, 16 on guard so 42 already busy just with logistics, nevermind if there are complications. That's an entire platoon which is why I want a second, because I need to have something left to handle complications and provide additional support as needed.


that all makes a lot of sense. I was never tasked with holding/occupying ground. my jerbs were mainly "do XYZ then GTFO, full-stop." so that's more or less where my mentality still is.

as you said, massive support is required.
 
Harlee
2 hours ago  

namegoeshere: If Ukraine concedes one inch, they will never be done fighting this war. The only way this ends is if every russian soldier is out of Ukraine, or under it.


"And it was so, that in the waning days of the Great Ukrainian Federation, in 3026 as measured by the Common Era Calendar, that the fields of Mother Ukraine began to finally run fallow. After a thousand years, the blood and bone of countless fallen Russian soldiers was finally exhausted, and the fields of sunflowers, like the Empire, began to lose their vibrancy. The Old Man saw that as a sign."

Don't mind me. I'm HAF right now.
 
GrogSmash
2 hours ago  

Tracianne: Hillel Neuer
@HillelNeuer
· 2h
BREAKING: 🇷🇺 Russia's Counsellor to the United Nations in Geneva has resigned.
Boris Bondarev: "Never have I been so ashamed of my country."
UN Watch is now calling on all other Russian diplomats at the United Nations-and worldwide-to follow his moral example and resign.
[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]


Erk.  Someone just signed up for a very shortened lifespan.

Brave man.  Hopefully an example to others of what doing the right thing is...
 
tintar
2 hours ago  

Tracianne: Hromadske Int.
@Hromadske
·
9m
A court in Kyiv has issued the first sentence to a Russian service member for a crime against a civilian. 21-year-old sergeant Vadim Shishimarin was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a resident of northern Ukraine.


damson!

/and so it begins
 
Tracianne
2 hours ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
·
27m
#Ukraine: The 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of Ukraine reports the beginning of the use of artillery donated by the West - they claim a Russian SUV was directly hit by a "155mm NATO howitzer from a distance of 20km" - however we can't verify the weapon used here.

Boom
 
GrogSmash
2 hours ago  

Harlee: namegoeshere: If Ukraine concedes one inch, they will never be done fighting this war. The only way this ends is if every russian soldier is out of Ukraine, or under it.

"And it was so, that in the waning days of the Great Ukrainian Federation, in 3026 as measured by the Common Era Calendar, that the fields of Mother Ukraine began to finally run fallow. After a thousand years, the blood and bone of countless fallen Russian soldiers was finally exhausted, and the fields of sunflowers, like the Empire, began to lose their vibrancy. The Old Man saw that as a sign."

Don't mind me. I'm HAF right now.


Maybe two decades for the base meat.  Bone would provide decent calcium for another couple decades, but after that your down to leaching and it slows right down.

Still, good growing conditions for a while.
 
Father_Jack
2 hours ago  

Tracianne: Hillel Neuer
@HillelNeuer
· 2h
BREAKING: 🇷🇺 Russia's Counsellor to the United Nations in Geneva has resigned.
Boris Bondarev: "Never have I been so ashamed of my country."
UN Watch is now calling on all other Russian diplomats at the United Nations-and worldwide-to follow his moral example and resign.
[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]


wow. this is legit, found corroborating stories in EN and DE media.

pretty gobsmacking.
 
Tracianne
2 hours ago  
Dmitri 🇺🇦
@mdmitri91
On 14 April a Russian Dmitry Shkrebec lost his 20-year old son on 'Moskva' cruiser. Since then, he has been very active on social media exposing Russian command/govt. Let's have a look at his messages just in the last two days.
Long thread🧵

An example of one of the father's posts:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki
2 hours ago  

Tracianne: Hromadske Int.
@Hromadske
·
9m
A court in Kyiv has issued the first sentence to a Russian service member for a crime against a civilian. 21-year-old sergeant Vadim Shishimarin was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a resident of northern Ukraine.


Good.
 
bloobeary
2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: pretty gobsmacking.


One hell of a resignation letter, too. I hope he's applied for asylum.
 
tintar
2 hours ago  

Tracianne: Dmitri 🇺🇦
@mdmitri91
On 14 April a Russian Dmitry Shkrebec lost his 20-year old son on 'Moskva' cruiser. Since then, he has been very active on social media exposing Russian command/govt. Let's have a look at his messages just in the last two days.
Long thread🧵

An example of one of the father's posts:
[Fark user image 679x343]


wow. just w-a-o-w. well that guy's unlikely to accidentally fall down an empty elevator shaft onto a carelessly discarded pile of polonium-tipped bullets.
 
namegoeshere
2 hours ago  

GrogSmash: Tracianne: Hillel Neuer
@HillelNeuer
· 2h
BREAKING: 🇷🇺 Russia's Counsellor to the United Nations in Geneva has resigned.
Boris Bondarev: "Never have I been so ashamed of my country."
UN Watch is now calling on all other Russian diplomats at the United Nations-and worldwide-to follow his moral example and resign.
[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]

Erk.  Someone just signed up for a very shortened lifespan.

Brave man.  Hopefully an example to others of what doing the right thing is...


I hope he has a nice summer home hidey hole in the West somewhere.
 
notmyjab
2 hours ago  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
2 hours ago  

tintar: wait, is it really my turn for this???

ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

[pbs.twimg.com image 750x600]


Thank you!!!!

Kitties are fed. Mrs VHTS is doing incredibly poorly. My god this sucks.

Hanging in there. Got to make breakfast and go to work in an hour.
 
Harlee
2 hours ago  

tintar: Tracianne: Dmitri 🇺🇦
@mdmitri91
On 14 April a Russian Dmitry Shkrebec lost his 20-year old son on 'Moskva' cruiser. Since then, he has been very active on social media exposing Russian command/govt. Let's have a look at his messages just in the last two days.
Long thread🧵

An example of one of the father's posts:
[Fark user image 679x343]

wow. just w-a-o-w. well that guy's unlikely to accidentally fall down an empty elevator shaft onto a carelessly discarded pile of polonium-tipped bullets.


Sounds like he doesn't gaf and is going to take a few of them with him.
 
Harlee
2 hours ago  

notmyjab: [Fark user image 399x356]


Catchy tune. Hope it catches on in the west on the billboard 100.
 
qorkfiend
2 hours ago  
Even if they would cede territory for peace they would never, ever, ever say it out loud unprompted.
 
Harlee
2 hours ago  

notmyjab: [Fark user image 399x356]


GardenWeasel
2 hours ago  

namegoeshere: If Ukraine concedes one inch, they will never be done fighting this war. The only way this ends is if every russian soldier is out of Ukraine, or under it.


Until Russia ceases to exist, this will never be over for Ukraine. Post-war Ukraine will need to become the Israel of Europe with physical barriers between the countries and the most sophisticated missile defenses on the planet.
 
hubiestubert
2 hours ago  
Ceding territory is why Russia has come back. We let them down once, and now they're paying the cost of our taking the eye off the ball--or rather, letting our nation enable and abet Russia.
 
GrogSmash
2 hours ago  

Harlee: notmyjab: [Fark user image 399x356]

Catchy tune.  And lots of nice booms!
 
leviosaurus
2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Thank you!!!!

Kitties are fed. Mrs VHTS is doing incredibly poorly. My god this sucks.

Hanging in there. Got to make breakfast and go to work in an hour.


Hang in there, buddy. Sorry you're going through this
 
madpeanut
1 hour ago  

bloobeary: fortheloveof: I believe Ukraine should try to get everything back including Crimea, however it is likely we are about to see the bloodiest part of the fight for the Ukrainians in trying to regain Donbass. The equipment they have received is going to help but coordinating an offensive is very complex, and not something Ukraine has much experience in yet.

Clearing out Russian heavy equipment is definitely going to help, as Russian infantry tend to lack heavy weapons.

Can't remember where I read it, but I saw an analysis somewhere that suggested that russia's invasion force was losing so much equipment and that russia's troops were so beat down and depressed, that eventually they would not be able to hold things together and the whole russian campaign would just collapse in an instant.

Once Ukraine cuts off russia's major supply route, that moment probably won't be far off.


If that happens hopefully Ukraine has enough leverage to swap for their soldiers and all the civilians russia has taken captive
 
J_Kushner
1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: bloobeary: fortheloveof: I believe Ukraine should try to get everything back including Crimea, however it is likely we are about to see the bloodiest part of the fight for the Ukrainians in trying to regain Donbass. The equipment they have received is going to help but coordinating an offensive is very complex, and not something Ukraine has much experience in yet.

Clearing out Russian heavy equipment is definitely going to help, as Russian infantry tend to lack heavy weapons.

Can't remember where I read it, but I saw an analysis somewhere that suggested that russia's invasion force was losing so much equipment and that russia's troops were so beat down and depressed, that eventually they would not be able to hold things together and the whole russian campaign would just collapse in an instant.

Once Ukraine cuts off russia's major supply route, that moment probably won't be far off.

Depending who you believe... mid-June is the optimistic date.  Mid-August is the realistic date for the pessimist.

But it really depends if and when they can cut the supply line.  If they can cripple that, well, hungry troops with no ammo aren't really in a mood to fight a war they have no interest in.


Kherson bridge.  Cut that & the only Russian held bridge across the Dnieper is well to the north in Nova Kakhovka.
 
Parthenogenetic
1 hour ago  
These threads are no longer worthy of being posted to Main?

/ at least it's not an Entertainment tab exclusive
 
Halfabee64
1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: fortheloveof: tintar: fortheloveof: I am particularly interested in what happens with the Azov Battalion members that were captured. Russia could use them as a scapegoat with a show trial and claim that Azov had mislead everyone else and now Russia is just protecting the "sovereignty" of the "Break away" regions.

much like dumbdumb** when is na russia ever not going to lie their ass off.

only people who will fall for that are, well, Russians.

/capitalized the one word out of respect for human beings

Honestly that's the only audience that would matter in this case. Every time a lie gets accepted as truth in Russia his power is reinforced because he can change reality.  Doing so would rewrite his domestic script to an adequate solution for him. It would give him a domestic reason to be able to accept an ongoing Ukraine and to open trade with them again too (out of the goodness and forgiveness of his heart of course).

Putin seems to subscribe to the theory that good is dumb, and the West will tire before he does. Those theories are what he is relying on for the international audience. That and other emergencies taking the limelight off him.

Would whatever disease that is taking him just do it already. That appears to be the only unobtainable justice Ukraine is looking for.


A (monkey)pox on him.
 
