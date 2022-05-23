 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Monkeypox Sex Rave is the name of my quarantined electronic music collective   (newsnationnow.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Infectious disease, Infection, Sexual intercourse, Epidemiology, Human sexual behavior, unprecedented outbreak of the rare disease monkeypox, HIV, Dr. David Heymann  
fredsnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
do not buy this crap
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will Monkeypox fans repeat the folly and malice of Covid 19 fans and hold sex parties and other super-spreader events to poon the libs?

You fact-based people might want to skip Thanksgiving and Christmas with your crazy aunts and uncles, parents, siblings, etc. again this year. Attend church by Zoom or whatever they call it.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Will Monkeypox fans repeat the folly and malice of Covid 19 fans and hold sex parties and other super-spreader events to poon the libs?

You fact-based people might want to skip Thanksgiving and Christmas with your crazy aunts and uncles, parents, siblings, etc. again this year. Attend church by Zoom or whatever they call it.


Have you ever tried a Zoom sex rave? It's just not the same.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So most farkers are safe?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: brantgoose: Will Monkeypox fans repeat the folly and malice of Covid 19 fans and hold sex parties and other super-spreader events to poon the libs?

You fact-based people might want to skip Thanksgiving and Christmas with your crazy aunts and uncles, parents, siblings, etc. again this year. Attend church by Zoom or whatever they call it.

Have you ever tried a Zoom sex rave? It's just not the same.


Know how I know you haven't mixed Zoom, Tiësto, MDMA, and teledildonics technology?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
With these findings I can't wait for the first high-profile "family values" Republican gets the Monkey Pox
 
Trocadero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Warthog: NobleHam: brantgoose: Will Monkeypox fans repeat the folly and malice of Covid 19 fans and hold sex parties and other super-spreader events to poon the libs?

You fact-based people might want to skip Thanksgiving and Christmas with your crazy aunts and uncles, parents, siblings, etc. again this year. Attend church by Zoom or whatever they call it.

Have you ever tried a Zoom sex rave? It's just not the same.

Know how I know you haven't mixed Zoom, Tiësto, MDMA, and teledildonics technology?


https://www.ladbible.com/news/news-frustration-continues-as-suez-canal-ship-blocks-huge-sex-toy-shipment-20210327

Some of us never got our delivery...
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Warthog: NobleHam: brantgoose: Will Monkeypox fans repeat the folly and malice of Covid 19 fans and hold sex parties and other super-spreader events to poon the libs?

You fact-based people might want to skip Thanksgiving and Christmas with your crazy aunts and uncles, parents, siblings, etc. again this year. Attend church by Zoom or whatever they call it.

Have you ever tried a Zoom sex rave? It's just not the same.

Know how I know you haven't mixed Zoom, Tiësto, MDMA, and teledildonics technology?


Curiosity intensifies.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Warthog: NobleHam: brantgoose: Will Monkeypox fans repeat the folly and malice of Covid 19 fans and hold sex parties and other super-spreader events to poon the libs?

You fact-based people might want to skip Thanksgiving and Christmas with your crazy aunts and uncles, parents, siblings, etc. again this year. Attend church by Zoom or whatever they call it.

Have you ever tried a Zoom sex rave? It's just not the same.

Know how I know you haven't mixed Zoom, Tiësto, MDMA, and teledildonics technology?


PaigeBot1, NO!
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

alechemist: So most farkers are safe?


Of course I'm safe. I don't live in Europe.
 
Free Range Fetus Farmer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dennysgod: With these findings I can't wait for the first high-profile "family values" Republican gets the Monkey Pox


Has to be a younger one.  Smallpox vaccine prevents monkeypox.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If it isn't obvious already the real transmission vectors are toilet seats.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Warthog: teledildonics

Fark user imageView Full Size

/TIL a new word.  Um, thank you?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: alechemist: So most farkers are safe?

Of course I'm safe. I don't live in Europe.


That's good, because if you did you couldn't RTFA.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dennysgod: With these findings I can't wait for the first high-profile "family values" Republican gets the Monkey Pox


Rural republicans went fighting against LGTBQ+ always say "it's a slippery slope to marrying animals". Urban liberals are like "it's not that slippery of a slope, literally no interest in that".
So really the rural repugs are admitting they love banging animals.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Oontz and pus and oontz and pus and oontz and pus...."
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Space Station Wagon: dennysgod: With these findings I can't wait for the first high-profile "family values" Republican gets the Monkey Pox

Rural republicans went fighting against LGTBQ+ always say "it's a slippery slope to marrying animals". Urban liberals are like "it's not that slippery of a slope, literally no interest in that".
So really the rural repugs are admitting they love banging animals.


I've always had the feeling they would sodomize anything that can't consent. Animals, children, passed out adults. They get off on not having consensual couplings.
 
Thingster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It isn't a "random event" if you can track it back to its source and predict the likelihood of spread based on certain shared behaviors.
 
Stibium
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
but scientists say it will be difficult to disentangle whether the spread is being driven by sex itself or merely close contact
When all you got is a rubber hammer, everything starts looking alot like butt stuff.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
People still go to raves?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How did they monkeys acquire glow sticks?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Take me man meat, those lesions are hot!  That's quite a fetish.
 
