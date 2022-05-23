 Skip to content
(New Zealand Herald)   A moral quandary: you drive a tanker full of septic waste, which you are meant to dump at an official facility, but it's getting late, and you want to get to the pub. What to do?   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maitai wanted a mai tai.  Whakatane do?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
New Zealand trifecta in play.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I mean if it was in like texas you hose it out at abbots, but NZ means just do it then go to the pub after properly doing your job
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
pics.imcdb.orgView Full Size
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, that's a load of shiat lol.
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: New Zealand trifecta in play.


New Zealand Destructive Artifacts Trifecta no less
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
SHIATTER'S FULL!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
