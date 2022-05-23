 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Disaster charity that specialises in earthquake aid and refugee relief drafted in to help truckers stuck in post-Brexit queues   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
wouldestous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lazy totalfarkers and the mods who love(?) them...

film at 11
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if only someone could have predicted this exact thing would happen if the Brexit vote passed....
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: if only someone could have predicted this exact thing would happen if the Brexit vote passed....


If it isn't the inevitable consequences of my decisions.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For whom the "Stupid" tag? I'm hoping for the Brexiteers.
 
mungo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Please remember that 48% of us didn't vote for this, and apparently 94% of the Gammons that did now think it isn't delivering on what they thought they were promised:

Daily Express Readers Unhappy with Brexit
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The guy who said, "How is this going to work?" knows what he's talking about. Hence the "stupid" tag.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mungo: Please remember that 48% of us didn't vote for this, and apparently 94% of the Gammons that did now think it isn't delivering on what they thought they were promised:

Daily Express Readers Unhappy with Brexit

shrug

doesn't matter how you or anybody feels, the proverbial milk has been spilled.

the only thing that matters is what comes next.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: if only someone could have predicted this exact thing would happen if the Brexit vote passed....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: For whom the "Stupid" tag? I'm hoping for the Brexiteers.


Yes.

/Subby.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But at least Brits can have all the (rotted) bendy bananas the want.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mungo: Please remember that 48% of us didn't vote for this, and apparently 94% of the Gammons that did now think it isn't delivering on what they thought they were promised:

Daily Express Readers Unhappy with Brexit


And the other one will be here shortly to remind us all how this is fine.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Leveling up, with world leading tailbacks.

50km long a few weeks ago, iirc
 
