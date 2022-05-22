 Skip to content
(Bangor Daily News) Erin Brockovich visits Maine to help residents prepare mass tort action over forever chemicals, proving that she isn't a fictional character and she isn't dead
I Like Bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. Is she going to keep all the money again?
 
Taco Mail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not often that popular culture helps bring about legal action regarding public health endangerment due to environmental negligence, but there's nothing wrong with the occasional pop tort.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As Erin Brokovich said to those companies responsible for the pollution:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I assume, anyway.
//I only know what TV and movies have taught me.
///Three.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It doesn't prove that she isn't dead she is showing that she has the appearance of life which isn't the same thing. She could be a corpse animated by a necromancer for some dark purpose. She may even dabble in the dark arts herself and have traded her life for an existence of eternal undeath.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What would really be nice is if they drug the people investing in these companies that make the messes out of their McMansions and forced them to get down and dirty doing the cleanup work by hand.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Seems like only yesterday she was smoking hot and partying on lake Mead. Link
 
GalFisk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: It doesn't prove that she isn't dead she is showing that she has the appearance of life which isn't the same thing. She could be a corpse animated by a necromancer for some dark purpose. She may even dabble in the dark arts herself and have traded her life for an existence of eternal undeath.


While they strive to project an air of dark mysticism, necromancers are simply the most ancient users fo forever chemicals. Since the chemicals don't break down, subjects infused with them don't die. Since the chemicals are pretty toxic, they don't really live either.
 
