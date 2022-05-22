 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Britons warned that, with stifling heatwave of temps in the 70s ending, "unsettled' conditions will occur this week -- rain and strong winds, fuelled by a strengthening jet stream. Lawn chairs at risk again   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Remind me never to conquer England
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
To be fair, most people in the rest of the world don't have air-conditioning, running water, or the wheel.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
please can y'all stop believing that reality here is anything like that projected by the fail.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hotter than Lisbon?  Sure.  Hotter than Lesbos?  Doubtful.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Met Office defines a heatwave based upon thresholds which themselves are determined by historical temperature data. What that means is that by definition, a heatwave is simply three days or more of temperatures higher than those recorded at the same time of year in the past. Warm weather during cool months constitutes a heatwave.

There's nothing in there to suggest that it means it's unbearably hot.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Hotter than Lisbon?  Sure.  Hotter than Lesbos?  Doubtful.


Fark user imageView Full Size


England wishes they were that gay
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Hotter than Lisbon?  Sure.  Hotter than Lesbos?  Doubtful.


I'd say it really depends on the two women in question.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hope the airport videographers get out for some good shots during the storm. Those guys were hoots!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: The Met Office defines a heatwave based upon thresholds which themselves are determined by historical temperature data. What that means is that by definition, a heatwave is simply three days or more of temperatures higher than those recorded at the same time of year in the past. Warm weather during cool months constitutes a heatwave.

There's nothing in there to suggest that it means it's unbearably hot.


Change to a more recent time scale and have fewer heatwaves.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Hotter than Lisbon?  Sure.  Hotter than Lesbos?  Doubtful.


Ain't that hot out today
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I can't wrap my head around imagining that 75 degrees is a heat wave. If it's only 75 degrees where I live, I have to go outside to see if it's windy so that I will know whether to wear a sweater so I won't feel chilly.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Hotter than Lisbon?  Sure.  Hotter than Lesbos?  Doubtful.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: The Met Office defines a heatwave based upon thresholds which themselves are determined by historical temperature data. What that means is that by definition, a heatwave is simply three days or more of temperatures higher than those recorded at the same time of year in the past. Warm weather during cool months constitutes a heatwave.

There's nothing in there to suggest that it means it's unbearably hot.


That's fascinating. I'm sure someone will correct me if I'm wrong, but I believe, in the USA, there must be at least one heat related death before a heat wave may be declared. ;)
 
oldfool
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And cats and dogs, will they be living together?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lady J: please can y'all stop believing that reality here is anything like that projected by the fail.


Naw - it's tabloid bullshiat - most of us know better

/be like getting all your impressions of the U.S. from the Weekly World News
//wonder how Bat Boy's doing these days
///hanging out with Bigfoot in Sausalito maybe
 
BeerBear
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
70's? phhht! I had 90's here this week
 
Nimbull
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Martha & the Vandellas - Heatwave
Youtube XE2fnYpwrng
 
SMB2811
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Gordon Bennett: The Met Office defines a heatwave based upon thresholds which themselves are determined by historical temperature data. What that means is that by definition, a heatwave is simply three days or more of temperatures higher than those recorded at the same time of year in the past. Warm weather during cool months constitutes a heatwave.

There's nothing in there to suggest that it means it's unbearably hot.

That's fascinating. I'm sure someone will correct me if I'm wrong, but I believe, in the USA, there must be at least one heat related death before a heat wave may be declared. ;)


No idea where you got that from, but NOAA defines a Heat Wave as "A period of abnormally and uncomfortably hot and unusually humid weather. Typically a heat wave lasts two or more days." Which is basically exactly what you would expect the definition to be.

https://forecast.weather.gov/glossary.php?word=heat%20wave
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Let's push this thread in the proper direction:
"Who are the Britons?"
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Let's push this thread in the proper direction:
"Who are the Britons?"


We all are!
 
