(CNBC) The average American now has $9,000 less in personal savings than they did last year, down to a shockingly low $62,086.
107
posted to Main » on 22 May 2022 at 11:17 PM



bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lies, damn lies, and statistics. The average working person has 15 cents in their savings account.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
down to a shockingly low $62,086

surejan.gif

/opens noodle packet
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why bother saving when you're getting 0.10% interest?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
More like 62.08
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bullshiat. The average American can't afford an emergency $400 bill.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Forget the average, what's the median?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

make me some tea: Forget the average, what's the median?


Let's not even get that complicated. Lets just exclude the top 2%
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Actually a can of wet cat food is like $2 now.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 599x697]


Clearly I am in the wrong business.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is there a PowerMegaBall tonight?
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some inspirational thoughts

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What sort of out-of-touch person came up with that?  My personal savings are nowhere near five digits.

Although if I didn't have to pay into a pension each paycheck, it might be higher.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kabloink: Some inspirational thoughts

[Fark user image 350x312]


Whatever Ben Garrison is, you're basically the opposite of it.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Forget the average, what's the median?


Or the mode
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This explains why I'm 105% over my credit limit.
 
mariner314
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanna know what they count.

401k?
Actually cash on hand?
Positive value in home?


The fun thing about averages is 1 person can fark up 100 others.

62k bullshiat.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 599x697]


All people who started successful companies compared to starter jobs.  Your point I'm assuming is start a company and work hard at it.
I just finished reading an article that said there was a new billionaire every day last year.  When opportunity knocks don't ask if it wants fries with that.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Averages are meaningless. Median is better. Quartiles are what we need for something like this.

Nevermind that people responding to surveys about financial stuff are already going to be skewed.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
parrellel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait is this entirely on the weight of the Tesla drop?
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My savings are actually up by a shockingly large amount compared to last year. All it took was my father dying of cancer while I held his hand. Can I give the money back now please?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vaunted tax bill hit Republicans ranked through in the dead of night under Trump shifted the tax burden even more from the extraordinarily wealthy onto regular people.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 599x697]


Mitch McConnell 2012: $22.8 million
Mitch McConnell 2022: : $150 million

I'd research trump, but that's so full of lies, no one really knows
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks democrats.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 599x697]


The only people worse than the twats that post stupid shiat like this are morans who post it to other threads and think they made a point.  Take a job and still make minimum wage 10 years later?  You made some poor choices.  Most people make considerably more money and have more money than they did years ago working their minimum wage job.  That's how things work.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: [Fark user image image 386x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: nytmare: [Fark user image image 386x500]

[Fark user image image 425x642]


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Averages are meaningless. Median is better. Quartiles are what we need for something like this.

Nevermind that people responding to surveys about financial stuff are already going to be skewed.


With no idea what they are considering savings it could include retirement savings.  Also no age group mentioned for either study so if this study had younger people the numbers will obviously be less.

Basically it's an article about nothing.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Obscene_CNN: Thanks democrats.

[Fark user image image 498x457]


The Democrats didn't invent COVID dumbass.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 599x697]

The only people worse than the twats that post stupid shiat like this are morans who post it to other threads and think they made a point.  Take a job and still make minimum wage 10 years later?  You made some poor choices.  Most people make considerably more money and have more money than they did years ago working their minimum wage job.  That's how things work.


OK, temporarily-embarrassed plutocrat.

"In my Inaugural I laid down the simple proposition that nobody is going to starve in this country. It seems to me to be equally plain that no business which depends for existence on paying less than living wages to its workers has any right to continue in this country. By 'business' I mean the whole of commerce as well as the whole of industry; by workers I mean all workers, the white collar class as well as the men in overalls; and by living wages I mean more than a bare subsistence level -- I mean the wages of decent living." -- Franklin D. Roosevelt (1933)
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oooOOOooohhhh! Wet cat food?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a good place for this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: The_Sponge: nytmare: [Fark user image image 386x500]

[Fark user image image 425x642]

[preview.redd.it image 640x800]


Yes!  Always a classic.👍👍
 
damn yanks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CivilizedTiger: make me some tea: Forget the average, what's the median?

Or the mode


Mode is $0.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Fewer.

/pet peeve
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Seems like a good place for this.

[Fark user image image 425x355]


🥳
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give it back right the fark now, subby.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Obscene_CNN: Thanks democrats.

[Fark user image image 498x457]

The Democrats didn't invent COVID dumbass.


But they sure farked up the recovery.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: I just finished reading an article that said there was a new billionaire every day last year.


Must be an old article.

Forbes magazine wrote several months ago that a new billionaire was created every 17-18 hours, with the majority appearing in Asia.

It's unsustainable growth. Something is going to fail, that will cause a cascade failure, and it will make 1929 look like a good year.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$62k may not sound like much, but that's a lot of ramen noodles.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 599x697]

The only people worse than the twats that post stupid shiat like this are morans who post it to other threads and think they made a point.  Take a job and still make minimum wage 10 years later?  You made some poor choices.  Most people make considerably more money and have more money than they did years ago working their minimum wage job.  That's how things work.


Does knowing how little the people whose water you carry care about you, and that they will never do anything for you, piss you off?
Maybe you should start rooting for different people.
Cursing the messenger never helps.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 599x697]

Mitch McConnell 2012: $22.8 million
Mitch McConnell 2022: : $150 million

I'd research trump, but that's so full of lies, no one really knows


TFG 2012: tree fiddy
TFG 2022: too fiddy

/Dat ho Melanoma took almost a third of his stuff!!!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Obscene_CNN: Thanks democrats.

[Fark user image image 498x457]

The Democrats didn't invent COVID dumbass.


Low unemployment and so many jobs employers can't find workers is the sign of a very much alive, healthy economy. As is inflation.

Anybody telling you the economy is bad is full of it.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FNG: down to a shockingly low $62,086

surejan.gif

/opens noodle packet


You'd be surprised at what you're  worth dead, and ground up finely.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ctighe2353:

Hey, I think we found the author of the farticle
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mariner314: I wanna know what they count.

401k?
Actually cash on hand?
Positive value in home?


The fun thing about averages is 1 person can fark up 100 others.

62k bullshiat.


Ell Oh Ell. The source:

https://news.northwesternmutual.com/2021-05-26-One-Third-of-Americans-Say-Their-Financial-Discipline-Has-Improved-During-the-Pandemic,-and-95-Expect-That-to-Stick

The 2021 Planning & Progress Study was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Northwestern Mutual and included 2,320 American adults aged 18 or older who participated in an online survey between March 16 - 26, 2021.  Results were weighted to Census targets for education, age/gender, race/ethnicity, region and household income. Propensity score weighting was also used to adjust for respondents' propensity to be onlineNo estimates of theoretical sampling error can be calculated; a full methodology is available.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Obscene_CNN: Mrtraveler01: Obscene_CNN: Thanks democrats.

[Fark user image image 498x457]

The Democrats didn't invent COVID dumbass.

But they sure farked up the recovery.


What "recovery"?
Everyone but the wealthiest three percent have been getting poorer at an accelerating rate for the last decade, and the wealth gap continues to grow.
There is no "recovery".
 
