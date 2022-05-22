 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Turns out the Southern Baptist Church is just like the Catholic Church   (yahoo.com) divider line
47
    More: Sick, Southern Baptist Convention, Executive Committee, Southern Baptist Convention leaders, reports of sexual abuse, former SBC President Johnny Hunt, cycle of abuse, Top Southern Baptist Convention committee, Guidepost Solutions  
•       •       •

47 Comments     (+0 »)
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This isn't really news. If you know anything about SBC, you know that they don't really see a man raping any female over 13 as a problem, except insofar as the woman lured him into sin. And many SBC churches follow the "Focus on the Family" line, which is that even pederasty can be "cured" by a wife making herself more sexually available to a husband. They don't believe there is such a thing as rape in a marriage, just a woman who is failing as a wife.

So, it's all on women (and girls). Except for pederasty that involves boys--that's the consequence of our cultural acceptance of homosexuality.

The real problem is that women complain. From the  WaPo article on this:

"The report also includes private emails showing how longtime leaders such as August Boto were dismissive about sexual abuse concerns, calling them "a satanic scheme to completely distract us from evangelism.""
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nah, they're much better at keeping it covered up.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, the SBC certainly has a worse art collection.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No one is surprised by this.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

They think Democrats exist to distract them from evangelism so *jerking motion*
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People who claim moral authority being full of shiat? Unpossible!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Nah, they're much better at keeping it covered up.

An independent task force of SBC leaders oversaw Guidepost's work for the past seven months.
"We must resist the temptation to minimize, to look away, to find the easy 'scapegoats' for what was uncovered in this report, and instead ask 'what could we have done better?' and 'what should we do now?'" the task force said in a cover letter accompanying the report.


They're the ones who launched the investigation and publicized the findings. That's probably being *worse* at covering it up.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: Well, the SBC certainly has a worse art collection.


Yeah, and most of their buildings look like crap.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

shastacola: [Fark user image 835x209]


They deny their connection to slavery harder than I deny what you did with my mom.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's ok they can just repent and Jesus will forgive them.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don;t think Catholics have sex with cousins like in the South
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calling the 'militant atheists are just as bad' crowd. You're late and we're counting on you.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hellen Keller saw this coming a mile away.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: [Fark user image image 835x209]


Preach it from the mountaintops!
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Predators seek positions of trust that allow them to go after their prey without suspicion.

To many people do not know how to not blindly trust a priest, cop, politician (of their party), etc.

To many organizations from the town council up to entire nations will cover up unpleasant facts of their history/members, rather then confront and correct them.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every accusation...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
At least the Catholic kids get some wine to wash the taste out of their mouths ... SBC kids have to live with just the taste of some cracker
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh look, more organized Christian rape club.
 
anuran
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Any time you have a power disparity and institutional protection for the rapists this happens. The first time I read the Buddhist journal Tricycle the feature article was about allegations of sexual abuse in Buddhist communities. It called for a nuanced contextualized treatment of allegations. Years later I read Tricycle again. Same thing. Also the Charedi Jewish communities. And Hindu ashrams. Bikram Yoga. Most countries where Islamic Law is part of the legal system. The Jehova's witnesses. The CCP. Police departments in the US. So on. So forth.

The Catholics get most of the press because they're one of the biggest single targets and in this country because of a strong echo of our historic anti-catholicism that always included "Papists are Rapists" and similar gems.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be funny if we found out one day that Christianity was developed as a giant ruse to enable the powerful to sexually prey upon the powerless ---- and that all the stuff about about "love thy neighbor as thyself" and aiding the poor and how someone thought he died to make sure the afterlife was better for the rest of us, that all of that was just gravy.

Luscious, legitimizing gravy.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Wouldn't it be funny if we found out one day that Christianity was developed as a giant ruse to enable the powerful to sexually prey upon the powerless ---- and that all the stuff about about "love thy neighbor as thyself" and aiding the poor and how someone thought he died to make sure the afterlife was better for the rest of us, that all of that was just gravy.

Luscious, legitimizing gravy.


Christianity religion

And yes.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This year's annual meeting is three weeks away in Anaheim and Guidepost's report will be front-and-center. Thousands of delegates, called messengers, will likely vote on measures related to Guidepost's findings and recommendations.

And anything meaningful will get shouted down with cries of "Woke! Woke!"
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If your religious mythology honors a man who would kill his own son simply cuz his god told him to, it shouldn't be such a surprise that your church covered up the sexual abuse its own clergy committed against your children.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: This year's annual meeting is three weeks away in Anaheim and Guidepost's report will be front-and-center. Thousands of delegates, called messengers, will likely vote on measures related to Guidepost's findings and recommendations.

And anything meaningful will get shouted down with cries of "Woke! Woke!"


I'd like to hear how escort business is going in the Anaheim area while their "meeting" is going on.

/or is this different than CPAC?
 
invictus2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
denverpost.comView Full Size
" Well, I mentioned to focus on the family" / kinda felt dirty typing this
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
F7ck8ng deaf guy on a stick worshippers and you all act surprised they Fark kids in the butt

Your first clue is they pray to a dead guy on a stick.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Almost all churches are havens for abuse, especially sexual abuse.

I have a feeling Baptist sex abuse is even worse than in the Catholic church.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Wouldn't it be funny if we found out one day that Christianity was developed as a giant ruse to enable the powerful to sexually prey upon the powerless ---- and that all the stuff about about "love thy neighbor as thyself" and aiding the poor and how someone thought he died to make sure the afterlife was better for the rest of us, that all of that was just gravy.

Luscious, legitimizing gravy.


When you look at the act of confession as an intelligence network, it's an interesting concept.  Localized source of wealth and prosperity (tithe, food/mead, generally cleaner/healthier environment) needs to be acutely aware of its surrounding populace to protect itself and remain safe from political tides.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: don;t think Catholics have sex with cousins like in the South


Well, are you counting the Royal Family?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

anuran: Any time you have a power disparity and institutional protection for the rapists this happens. The first time I read the Buddhist journal Tricycle the feature article was about allegations of sexual abuse in Buddhist communities. It called for a nuanced contextualized treatment of allegations. Years later I read Tricycle again. Same thing. Also the Charedi Jewish communities. And Hindu ashrams. Bikram Yoga. Most countries where Islamic Law is part of the legal system. The Jehova's witnesses. The CCP. Police departments in the US. So on. So forth.

The Catholics get most of the press because they're one of the biggest single targets and in this country because of a strong echo of our historic anti-catholicism that always included "Papists are Rapists" and similar gems.


Every time I walk past a Buddhist school getting taxpayer vouchers in my city, and hear some Buddhist affiliated talking head on the new saying women shouldn't have health care, and listen to Senators ask Supreme Court nominees to explain how the Noble Eightfold Path informs their judicial philosophy, I think to myself why are Americans so fixated on Catholics?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
therooster.comView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
These religious types love to have sex with children.

If you have children and you're religious, don't leave your kids with these church types. If your kids get raped, it's your fault.
 
Herbal Space Program
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Conservatives of all stripes want women to be forced to bear children so they can indoctrinate them, molest them, and put them to work in their factories. Not necessarily in that order or one at a time either. Yes, they are that hideous. No, I don't give a fark that there are "good ones".
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

optikeye: E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: don;t think Catholics have sex with cousins like in the South

Well, are you counting the Royal Family?


Not Catholic (mostly) since 1534
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you think that crap only happens in the Catholic Church, guess again. I'm sure it happens with just about any church, especially the ones you DON'T hear about.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When the Catholic abuse scandal broke, one of the most telling responses was from the SBC.  They had almost nothing to say, which was very strange considering they usually need very little pretense to criticize the Catholics.  Their silence was deafening.  Guess there was a reason after all.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

anuran: Any time you have a power disparity and institutional protection for the rapists this happens. The first time I read the Buddhist journal Tricycle the feature article was about allegations of sexual abuse in Buddhist communities. It called for a nuanced contextualized treatment of allegations. Years later I read Tricycle again. Same thing. Also the Charedi Jewish communities. And Hindu ashrams. Bikram Yoga. Most countries where Islamic Law is part of the legal system. The Jehova's witnesses. The CCP. Police departments in the US. So on. So forth.

The Catholics get most of the press because they're one of the biggest single targets and in this country because of a strong echo of our historic anti-catholicism that always included "Papists are Rapists" and similar gems.


Bikram is creepy, for sure.
 
flondrix
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All religions are the same.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: optikeye: E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: don;t think Catholics have sex with cousins like in the South

Well, are you counting the Royal Family?

Not Catholic (mostly) since 1534


But still cousin farkers. Like most royalty.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh have been married for 72 years, but their relationship goes much farther back. In fact, they knew each other from childhood-and are cousins.Mar 28, 2022
 
realmolo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Herbal Space Program: Conservatives of all stripes want women to be forced to bear children so they can indoctrinate them, molest them, and put them to work in their factories. Not necessarily in that order or one at a time either. Yes, they are that hideous. No, I don't give a fark that there are "good ones".


The idea is that, if you force a woman without much moneyto get pregnant, then you can control her, by threatening to not provide for the child. So she becomes your slave, one way or another. And, of course, the children will grow up to be slaves, too.

NEVER FORGET that the goal of conservatives in the United States is to return us to feudalism. They want a population of peasants. WHITE peasants, which is why they are so anti-brown-immigrant. But they'll put up with brown slaves for now - and it's easier to have slaves when they are illegals.

Republicans are human filth, is what I'm saying. There is simply no compromise to be had with them. They need to be removed from power at every level, and conservatism, as a philosophy, needs to be marginalized into oblivion.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Nah, they're much better at keeping it covered up.


Not so much a cover up, as a mormon/amish style of being run out of town on a metaphorical rail. It's Scarlet Letter with a southern drawl.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Those damned Baptist's! They so thirsty!
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Persnickety: When the Catholic abuse scandal broke, one of the most telling responses was from the SBC.  They had almost nothing to say, which was very strange considering they usually need very little pretense to criticize the Catholics.  Their silence was deafening.  Guess there was a reason after all.


In 1947 a Supreme Court ruling said it was OK if a few taxpayer dollars were used to pay for children's transportation to Roman Catholic schools --- parochial schools. Oh, my goodness, you should read about the official Southern Baptist stance at the time which extolled the VIRTUE of the separation of church & state; adherence to that concept was supposed to prevent just that very situation from occurring. (Presbyterians of the era joined in, too.)
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Herbal Space Program: Conservatives of all stripes want women to be forced to bear children so they can indoctrinate them, molest them, and put them to work in their factories.


And those factories are located in the basement of pizza joints, aren't they?
 
culebra
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: Herbal Space Program: Conservatives of all stripes want women to be forced to bear children so they can indoctrinate them, molest them, and put them to work in their factories.

And those factories are located in the basement of pizza joints, aren't they?


They're located in your rectum, right next to your head.
 
