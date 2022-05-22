 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Land yacht takes aim at speed record, gets better mileage than a Prius   (jalopnik.com) divider line
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That ain't no hot rod lincoln
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Does this have anything to do with that Trump supporting pretend green tech billionaire.

No not him. Ellison
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Could you imagine a Cadillac Escalade setting a land speed record?

I can imagine a soccer mom late for ditching her kids at practice so that she can get tipsy at happy hour, so yes.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: That ain't no hot rod lincoln


you gonna drive me to drinkin' if you keep drivin that hot rod lincoln
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No, Subby.  It doesn't.  An undefined number is neither greater or less than a real number.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you watch it with the sound on, you can pick out occasional English words, but most of it's in Australian and unintelligible.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

MrBallou: If you watch it with the sound on, you can pick out occasional English words, but most of it's in Australian and unintelligible.

Emirates Team New Zealand, the America's Cup-winning sailing team, has launched a land yacht to attempt to break the wind-powered land speed record later this year.

 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

foo monkey: No, Subby.  It doesn't.  An undefined number is neither greater or less than a real number.


Infinity is larger than any real number

/subby
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: foo monkey: No, Subby.  It doesn't.  An undefined number is neither greater or less than a real number.

Infinity is larger than any real number

/subby


You're trying to divide by zero and you can't do that. The result is undefined, not infinity.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

foo monkey: Pats_Cloth_Coat: foo monkey: No, Subby.  It doesn't.  An undefined number is neither greater or less than a real number.

Infinity is larger than any real number

/subby

You're trying to divide by zero and you can't do that. The result is undefined, not infinity.


This is America!  We're #1 at dividing by zero.

Ok, you're right.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The boat is fairly quick as well

"According to French publication Paris Match, Team New Zealand reached the magical mark of 56 knots (103.7 km/h) during a training session."

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/americas-cup-2021-team-new-zealand-cracked-100kmh-barrier-report/L7WMXSST4SARBE4C5R7JTORCVU/
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MrBallou: If you watch it with the sound on, you can pick out occasional English words, but most of it's in Australian and unintelligible.


All Kiwis atcherly. The big New Zealand on side might have been a clue
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: This is America!  We're #1 at dividing by zero.

Ok, you're right.


We certainly try and will succeed one day, despite it violating various laws of math, logic, and physics.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: MrBallou: If you watch it with the sound on, you can pick out occasional English words, but most of it's in Australian and unintelligible.

All Kiwis atcherly. The big New Zealand on side might have been a clue


Nah, person in the pilot seat is Australian. Rest are Kiwi. The accent is easy to pick. It's the one that sounds like a kazoo.
 
princhester
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

foo monkey: No, Subby.  It doesn't.  An undefined number is neither greater or less than a real number.


You are assuming mileage in terms of the fuel consumed by the vehicle itself at any given moment.  But on a whole-of-life/total-production-run basis, not only would this expensive, bespoke toy have involved burning non-zero fuel, it would have consumed an extremely large amount of fuel, proportionately, and probably a lot more than a Prius.
 
nytmare
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Special wind conditions? Are you timing your speed in BOTH directions less than 30 minutes apart like they do with all other speed records? Otherwise you're just making the wind do all the work while you take the credit.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
With the outrigger only on one side - what happens when he needs to turn it around?
 
princhester
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The other speed records don't involve wind as the means of propulsion.  So they aren't really comparable.

The three second thing sounds dodgy to me though.
 
