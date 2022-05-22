 Skip to content
(We Are Green Bay)   You don't mess with Wisconsinites   (wearegreenbay.com) divider line
37
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're a Wisconsinite, yes you do.

*happily pulls all kinds of shiat on my own people*
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a reason why you don't put up bird feeders in bear country.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man was able to grab a firearm and kill the animal.

This country.

SMH
 
Spectrum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Busted window, wrecked house, both injured, and a dead bear in the kitchen. But they did save some of that bird seed.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spectrum: Busted window, wrecked house, both injured, and a dead bear in the kitchen. But they did save some of that bird seed.


Probably a few medical bills as well.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maybeyoushould
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spectrum: Busted window, wrecked house, both injured, and a dead bear in the kitchen. But they did save some of that bird seed.


Eh, I've been to parties that ended worse.

/roommate's crazy ex put laxatives in all the food and drinks
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same pathetic dipshiats who elected Scott Walker, Ron Johnson, Paul Ryan, David Clarke (oh and for good measure Joe McCarthy)?  Nah, you mess with those pathetic losers all day every day.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: There is a reason why you don't put up bird feeders in bear country.


You also do not use cracked corn in your feeders if you have a lot of deer.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given it's Wisconsin, it had to be a black bear.  So, if they hadn't of been yelling slurs at it, it wouldn't have attacked.  Check your racist bear abuse, cheeseheads.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cefm: The same pathetic dipshiats who elected Scott Walker, Ron Johnson, Paul Ryan, David Clarke (oh and for good measure Joe McCarthy)?  Nah, you mess with those pathetic losers all day every day.


Don't forget we also elected Tammy Baldwin, Russ Feingold, Bill Proxmire (with his Golden Fleece awards), and Gaylord Nelson (one of the founders of Earth Day).

Wisconsin is a purple state and can be very schizophrenic in our elections. Most of all, we don't like change and tend to vote for the incumbent no matter how bad (one of the exceptions is when we voted out Feingold and installed Johnson).
 
Gustopia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like the wife was busy stabbing the bear with a kitchen knife, putting up a good fight, while the husband ran and got the handgun to finish-off the bear.

/...he should have let HER finish-off that bear
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cefm: The same pathetic dipshiats who elected Scott Walker, Ron Johnson, Paul Ryan, David Clarke (oh and for good measure Joe McCarthy)?  Nah, you mess with those pathetic losers all day every day.


we're literally the state that brought massive amounts of progress to the nation for a century, that you directly benefit from, but ok.

/not to mention the modern environmental movement
//we fully own our clarke/mccarthy fail. no excuses.
///note how walker/johnson/ryan got elected due to the moneyed industrial interests that dems sidled up with. ope.
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned that lesson in '96 when I dated one who was a bartender at a place called Wet Willy's.

I thought Missouri partying was enough. It was not.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

catmandu: cefm: The same pathetic dipshiats who elected Scott Walker, Ron Johnson, Paul Ryan, David Clarke (oh and for good measure Joe McCarthy)?  Nah, you mess with those pathetic losers all day every day.

Don't forget we also elected Tammy Baldwin, Russ Feingold, Bill Proxmire (with his Golden Fleece awards), and Gaylord Nelson (one of the founders of Earth Day).

Wisconsin is a purple state and can be very schizophrenic in our elections. Most of all, we don't like change and tend to vote for the incumbent no matter how bad (one of the exceptions is when we voted out Feingold and installed Johnson).


cefm probably lives in a 'blue state' that keeps nominating right-wingers in their primaries, then shriek VBNMW
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, gun people.

Rather than kill the bear. Would a warning shot send it running
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They probably yelled at the bear and got him angry. You should be polite and ask nicely:

B.C. man politely asks bears to leave his backyard
Youtube rmr8gZIRcTE
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Spectrum: Busted window, wrecked house, both injured, and a dead bear in the kitchen. But they did save some of that bird seed.

Probably a few medical bills as well.


Another bear might take care of that
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The man was able to grab a firearm and kill the animal.

This country.

SMH


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Guess we know what they'll be grilling up for Memorial Day weekend.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They killed a Chicago Bears fan?  Holy shiat!
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Damn straight subby.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: cefm: The same pathetic dipshiats who elected Scott Walker, Ron Johnson, Paul Ryan, David Clarke (oh and for good measure Joe McCarthy)?  Nah, you mess with those pathetic losers all day every day.

we're literally the state that brought massive amounts of progress to the nation for a century, that you directly benefit from, but ok.

/not to mention the modern environmental movement
//we fully own our clarke/mccarthy fail. no excuses.
///note how walker/johnson/ryan got elected due to the moneyed industrial interests that dems sidled up with. ope.


True, but I'm going with one of the above posters, saying the voters are schizophrenic. They traded Feingold for Johnson. They recalled Walker, and then turned around and re-elected him. I have faith that the people can recover when they realize that anyone waving money around doesn't have their best interests at heart. Have I mentioned Foxconn? Baldwin and Evers are a good start. Keep going, and work on the state legislature hard. I live next door and we need to be islands of sanity in the Midwest.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

catmandu: cefm: The same pathetic dipshiats who elected Scott Walker, Ron Johnson, Paul Ryan, David Clarke (oh and for good measure Joe McCarthy)?  Nah, you mess with those pathetic losers all day every day.

Don't forget we also elected Tammy Baldwin, Russ Feingold, Bill Proxmire (with his Golden Fleece awards), and Gaylord Nelson (one of the founders of Earth Day).

Wisconsin is a purple state and can be very schizophrenic in our elections. Most of all, we don't like change and tend to vote for the incumbent no matter how bad (one of the exceptions is when we voted out Feingold and installed Johnson).


Fighting Bob LaFollete, the creation of unemployment insurance, good beer, better brats, fried walleye and lake perch, cheese curds, EAA, and more... you're all welcome.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"He should thank his stars he didn't get my foot in his ass."
 
Dadburns
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
...so they did come for the hunting?
 
0z79
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And they seem so mild-mannered....
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: There is a reason why you don't put up bird feeders in bear country.


Exactly, and most likely a grizzly who attacked only because it saw them as a threat and didn't know what a sliding glass door was

If they'd just let the bear have its way with the bird feeder and simply bought a new one, or better yet just learned their lesson and found another way to enjoy birds without setting out bear bait, the bear would still be alive
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gubbo: So, gun people.

Rather than kill the bear. Would a warning shot send it running


None of the fark gun nuts have ever left their mom's basements. How could they answer that question?
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

chitownmike: KungFuJunkie: Spectrum: Busted window, wrecked house, both injured, and a dead bear in the kitchen. But they did save some of that bird seed.

Probably a few medical bills as well.

Another bear might take care of that


As they do.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bear picked the wrong house...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gubbo: So, gun people.

Rather than kill the bear. Would a warning shot send it running


If it was in the house a warning shot would probably have sent  it running in a panic through the house. Besides  the bear was in the house so where exactly would you propose firing off a warning shot inside the house? Just aim it at a wall or some spot  in the ceiling?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

maybeyoushould: Spectrum: Busted window, wrecked house, both injured, and a dead bear in the kitchen. But they did save some of that bird seed.

Eh, I've been to parties that ended worse.

/roommate's crazy ex put laxatives in all the food and drinks


Did she clog up the toilet too?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"The couple told authorities that the bear charged through a window after they yelled at it to go away. Both the husband and wife were injured before they were able to stab the bear with a kitchen knife."

They sound French. Then again, this being Wisconsin, they might be German.
 
