Just know that God is watching you get jiggy in that rooftop hot tub
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
God has seen a few things now worries
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a shame a place as beautiful as that is no longer at church. I mean, think of these Morton building type things that so many churches are in these days. Not everybody can get folks to cough up enough money to build a crystal palace.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I always wanted to live in a converted church. But when I open my purse, moths fly out.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you imagine how hard it would be to keep up with keeping that place clean?

Dusting day must take an eternity.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Probably shouldn't be running around the hot tub drunk, playing grab-ass, until you install a railing.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 650x432]


Probably shouldn't be running around the hot tub drunk, playing grab-ass, until you install a railing.


looks like they already did
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 650x432]


Probably shouldn't be running around the hot tub drunk, playing grab-ass, until you install a railing.

looks like they already did
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]


Nice.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There's plenty of room in case you don't want to take the garbage out for a long time!

Seriously, though, I really like it.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
it's time to play the "that place would cost such and such where I live" game...
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Really nice except for all the Cheezuz stained glass. That would creep me out.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's why God gave me a rooftop hot tub.
 
keldaria
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's a pretty unique property... not saying I'd buy it but I can understand why someone might. If you could swap out the stained glass windows it would be a cool home... that said, they are probably historic and thus can't be touched.

The idea of a bell tower hot tub is pretty sweet, and I'm not even a fan of hot tubs.
 
Fourstring
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sent to my SIL. She's buying in that area and would jump all over this.

/her poor husband
//quit his job to be groundskeeper Willie, why not
///3
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mmmhmmmmm

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Mmmhmmmmm

[Fark user image image 425x496]


Well, the railing did help.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sub Human: I always wanted to live in a converted church. But when I open my purse, moths fly out.


There's an old church on Johnson Street in Madison that's been converted into apartments
 
invictus2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yet, if you are  12 years old.

God's Watching | ElectricBunnyComics
 
genner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Can you imagine how hard it would be to keep up with keeping that place clean?

Dusting day must take an eternity.


It's gotta cost a minor fortune to heat and cool it too.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I... like it. I would smoke pot and fark and listen to devil music in every room of that house. Plenty of room to build that recording studio I always wanted and just have stacks everywhere.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hi god it's me, Onan the Jizzmaster! Gaze upon my works and despair!
 
Biledriver
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
American Dad - Hot Tub Of Love
Youtube b6f69l4xV_A
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: it's time to play the "that place would cost such and such where I live" game...


That place would be 8mm + where I live. Maybe 10.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Parthenogenetic: Mmmhmmmmm

[Fark user image 425x496]


its also the most expensive property in its neighborhood by a WIDE margin
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTFL: "this 115-year-old historic gothic church is perhaps one"

I may only know a little about architectural styles, but that is definitely not gothic.
 
