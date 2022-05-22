 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Doctor makes poor choice in treatment of ex-husband -- twice   (nypost.com) divider line
    Louisville, Kentucky  
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
$7,000 for 1st degree murder, and she was hoping that the hired killer would:

1. Successfully kill her ex
2. Avoid detection, or
3. If unable to avoid detection, not tell the authorities that she hired him to kill the guy.

Even aside from the fact that the "hitman" is always a cop, she wasn't going to buy a lot of loyalty or competence for $7k.

Next time maybe try not shopping at Wal-Mart.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Should have just spread a rumor he was a pedophile and got him killed for free.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I heard he was a pedophile.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A doctor couldn't figure out how to kill her ex-husband on the DL?

Ladies, why are you watching all these True Crime shows if you don't LEARN from them?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm trying to figure out what gang sign she's flashing.  I'm guessing they have some sort of Fourth Floor Bada$$ biatche$ gang at her office.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So...she's single and ready to mingle?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It was that biatch Carol Baskin
 
phedex
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
she looks like the "WAT?" meme lady.  just a couple decades younger.
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just walk up, shoot your ex, then empty the mag into the air and walk away. The extra shots keep people's heads down, and no one is going to care about an extra person running away.

Its like you're not even a real American.
 
