(MSN)   Evansville, Indiana's newest tourist attraction is room 150 at the Motel 41   (msn.com) divider line
23
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If it's not haunted, it's not worth it.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, that's enough Indiana for today.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is idiotic.

What's funny is that around here there are a couple of places which have "a Clark Gable room" where he'd used to stay when traveling through the region, specific inns and a specific room within each one. It's weird. But at least it's a famous person, not the basis of a TV movie of the week.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
True crime podcasters and YouTubers chomping at the bit to record episodes there, I'm sure.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I ate their leftover McDonalds.
It was their last supper.
I must be Jesus.

al.comView Full Size
 
uberalice
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: Well, that's enough Indiana for today.


To be fair, any Indiana is too much for any day.
 
PsychoticSanta
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Stay Classy Evansville!

/armpit of the midwest.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Damn, is there nothing else to do in Indiana other than meth, praying, and watching the Hoosiers lose?
 
Hots_Kebabs
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have no problem believing that is the most interesting thing in Evansville.
 
henryhill
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: If it's not haunted, it's not worth it.


I used to fill the vending machines at that hotel.....at 3 AM in the morning.  Being haunted would be a major step up.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They rented the room for 14 days?

What exactly was their plan?  I thought they'd be headed to Canada or Mexico.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: They rented the room for 14 days?

What exactly was their plan?  I thought they'd be headed to Canada or Mexico.


Maybe they figured it they could survive together for 14 days in Indiana that it was true love, then they could take off for a border?
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
sounds like the opening line of a really bad creepypasta.
 
MrPoopyPants
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I moved back to nearby Mount Vernon after 20 years recently, so I'm getting a kick.

/better that than the Drury Inn
 
Snort
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Boy, every time a see her picture I think, "what a homely woman."

He's a smooth manipulator to convince her to essentially throw away her life for his useless ass.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
CSB:  I had a friend in Louisville for years and I'd stay with him on my cross country trips. For a while he had this young, slutty little thing living with him, named Elvis of all things. One day my friend and I were chatting and Elvis calls out from the other room, "How far is it to Evansville?"

My friend replied, "Too far for a trick."

Anyway, that's my CSB. Evansville:  Too Far For a Trick™.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No, I'm pretty sure it's still the Bob Evans restaurant.

Why yes I have driven across this country several times what makes you ask
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I knew it. The whole thing was just a publicity stunt.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Damn, is there nothing else to do in Indiana other than meth, praying, and watching the Hoosiers lose?


Watching the Colts and Pacers lose.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I always get a kick out of motels that you can tell used to be a Motel 6, but got so dumpy that even Motel 6 doesn't want to be associated with them any longer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
People are SO WEIRD!!

Never underestimate the strangeness and outright goofiness (Is that a word?) of people.

Ghouls.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

