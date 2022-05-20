 Skip to content
(NPR)   Surge in desertions has some military experts Naval gazing   (npr.org) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'd like to leave the Army, please, sir."

waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anyone who's actually former navy, please, explain being upset about sitting in dry dock? TIA. Much appreciated.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
White nationalists joining to get some training then leaving to arm themselves for the race war they want to start?
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: White nationalists joining to get some training then leaving to arm themselves for the race war they want to start?


Yes. Likely because the coming race war will mostly be fought at sea.
 
zez
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's probably because of the uniforms. Seriously, why do they still dress like that?

keldaria
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zez: It's probably because of the uniforms. Seriously, why do they still dress like that?

[media.npr.org image 850x637]


because that's the color everyone expects semen to be.
 
STRYPERSWINE
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
George Carlin once said on the Dennis Miller talk show that he blames the troops for the wars, not the leaders.  "fark these people, don't show up!  If none of the soldiers show up, the presidents will have to fight each other personally.  Don't go!  Are they gonna throw them ALL in the brig?"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Anyone who's actually former navy, please, explain being upset about sitting in dry dock? TIA. Much appreciated.


Fundamentally. Having to work your ass off all the time is part of the service. So, that's not the problem.

The problem is when you're working your ass off and the CO decides you're slacking off and need to work more.

The USN has a huge problem with overwork. It used to be that you'd get sent to a school posting for training, so you learn for 8 hours and have the rest of the time off. Now? You learn by watching DVDs, and you watch them in the copious free time you have between watchstanding, other duties and sleep.

Literally every USN accident on the last 15 years - and there have been a bunch of them - have exhaustion as a factor.

The reason this is happening? These sailors are being worked that hard AND expected to stand watches in port.

Any time this happens, it's a command problem. When shiatzforbrains SecNav relieved a CVN CO for complaining about the effects of COVID-19 on his crew, his crew chanted his name as he left the ship because he was trying to support them and the orange penis was mad.

This is a command problem. 100%. If your crew is literally killing  themselves, the problem is the command.

Always. Anyone telling you differently are frustrated slaveowners.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

zez: It's probably because of the uniforms. Seriously, why do they still dress like that?

[media.npr.org image 850x637]


To attract men.
 
Fissile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: White nationalists joining to get some training then leaving to arm themselves for the race war they want to start?


If it's developing skills for a race war they're after, they'd be better off joining the Army or Navy.

What's going on is that during a ratpublican administration most the military budget goes to arms peddlers.    Very little money is actually spent on enlisted cannon fodder for useless things like food, medical care or housing.  When the Dems take over the media so nicely picks up on the horrendous conditions that enlisted personnel have to endure, but that same media seems to ignore the money trail of why there isn't enough food to feed enlisted personnel, despite the US having the largest military budget in the world by far.  The alternate facts media picks up from there and they conclude that Brandon is entirely at fault.  The majority of US Muricans believe it.  The Dems don't support our troops.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Persnickety: Peter von Nostrand: White nationalists joining to get some training then leaving to arm themselves for the race war they want to start?

Yes. Likely because the coming race war will mostly be fought at sea.


You did notice I wrote white nationalists, right? Not exactly the brightest of the bunch.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zez: It's probably because of the uniforms. Seriously, why do they still dress like that?

[media.npr.org image 850x637]


Second guy looks like he's wearing Dad's pajamas.

Also, dang...I want a minivan like the one on the left there.

/and for those of you wondering about the actual numbers of "more than doubled" it's 157 deserters. Out of which all but 8 rejoined their units. My guess is the 18-19 year old sailors self-choosing to extend their port stays with the women of negotiable affection are registered as deserters.
 
duard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Anyone who's actually former navy, please, explain being upset about sitting in dry dock? TIA. Much appreciated.


Drydock (My experience with Drydock was the decommissioning of the USS Baton Rogue) To be honest, I am not sure why people would be "upset" About being in drydock, It is a lot like being on shore duty with lighter work hours, while still getting your sea-pay..
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fissile: Peter von Nostrand: White nationalists joining to get some training then leaving to arm themselves for the race war they want to start?

If it's developing skills for a race war they're after, they'd be better off joining the Army or Navy.

What's going on is that during a ratpublican administration most the military budget goes to arms peddlers.    Very little money is actually spent on enlisted cannon fodder for useless things like food, medical care or housing.  When the Dems take over the media so nicely picks up on the horrendous conditions that enlisted personnel have to endure, but that same media seems to ignore the money trail of why there isn't enough food to feed enlisted personnel, despite the US having the largest military budget in the world by far.  The alternate facts media picks up from there and they conclude that Brandon is entirely at fault.  The majority of US Muricans believe it.  The Dems don't support our troops.


I know you want to sow dissent to take people's minds off Putin, but you're full of shiat.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The highest desertion rate for the entire U.S. Army was in the early 1870s, when it was between 25% and 30%.  As in, thousands of deserters each year.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

duard: waxbeans: Anyone who's actually former navy, please, explain being upset about sitting in dry dock? TIA. Much appreciated.

Drydock (My experience with Drydock was the decommissioning of the USS Baton Rogue) To be honest, I am not sure why people would be "upset" About being in drydock, It is a lot like being on shore duty with lighter work hours, while still getting your sea-pay..


If you're not decommissioning the crew has training requirements to complete, often team training, which takes people off the ship.  The people left on the ship have to pick up that slack.  Also you don't own your work spaces (probably) so that could be an issue.
Mostly you do get to go home every night though.
 
