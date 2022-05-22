 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Man applies for his old job after paying off 16 million dollar bribe, gets it   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
4
    More: Creepy, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Prince Andrew, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Order of the Garter, Monarch, Duke of York, Garter Day, group of honourable knights  
•       •       •

500 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 May 2022 at 1:20 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh by all means, proceed. Keep dangling your pedo son in front of the public and see how it improves the popularity of your regressive and counter-productive institution.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Oh by all means, proceed. Keep dangling your pedo son in front of the public and see how it improves the popularity of your regressive and counter-productive institution.


But it's Garter Day! And nobody looks as good in garters as Lizzy's favorite boy!
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Seems like a bargain, considering how much TFG is raising to get his old job back.
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I am expected to be really disappointed in the number of visible garters
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.