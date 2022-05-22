 Skip to content
Redding Rodeo celebrates its 74th anniversary with a new interactive exhibit
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Getting hit by a bull was an experience," Greco said.

Greco has mastered the art of understatement at a very young age.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bull escapes Redding Rodeo, strikes 6 people in Northern California

What game was the ump watching?
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butterfly in the sky I can wait what was this story about?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's not their first rodeo?
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: So it's not their first rodeo?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple houses back I had a neighbor who raised rodeo bulls. He kept a donkey in with them to keep them calm.  No matter what happened, the donkey just kept cropping grass, so the bulls generally ignored the happening.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... several immigrants who were picadors and toreadors in their home countries saved the day the only way they knew how.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't have to go all the way to Pamplona to run with the bulls anymore!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meh, rodeos are just animal abuse parades, I hope the bull got some good hits in on the people abusing it.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.pinimg.com image 432x705]


I don't like Mondays.
 
Brian Blessed's Bastard Boy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I love Redding Rodeo!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
