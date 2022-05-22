 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Big shock to know some megachurches are cults   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The difference between a cult and a religion is the number of members.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I like to compare them to Sunni madrassas. Some of them are just fine. But some of them will convince you to strap on a suicide vest if you're not careful.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: The difference between a cult and a religion is the number of members.


I think plenty of people vew scientology a cult in spite of its size. Many sociologists consider the LDS church a cult. Being a cult has more to do with how insular the group is and the have in common certain behaviors that further remove there members from broader society in favor of the group.
Of course many more mainstream religions fit under that description than receive the label. I'm not a fan of any religions but not all fit the term cult no matter the size.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

hugadarn: aleister_greynight: The difference between a cult and a religion is the number of members.

I think plenty of people vew scientology a cult in spite of its size. Many sociologists consider the LDS church a cult. Being a cult has more to do with how insular the group is and the have in common certain behaviors that further remove there members from broader society in favor of the group.
Of course many more mainstream religions fit under that description than receive the label. I'm not a fan of any religions but not all fit the term cult no matter the size.


The BITE model is the best measuring tool out there of whether a religious community qualifies as a cult.

https://www.alittlebithuman.com/the-bite-model-of-cult-mind-control-explained/

JW, Scientology are definitely there.  LDS is on the edge of being there.  Other mainstream religions have the potential but don't strictly meet the criteria.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The bigger the rockband setup for worship, the more culty.  If you got a light show and fog machines, 100% cult.  Just a stage and some locals limping through Hossanah with a slideshow, less culty.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: The difference between a cult and a religion is the number of members.


You see, in a cult, there if a charismatic leader who convinces a bunch of people that he has the answers to life's most important questions and that he is the key to their salvation.

In a religion, that guy is dead.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is there actually something new or interesting in TFA?  I don't think I need to read a 40 page Daily Beast article to find out that mega churches are culty.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

teto85: [Fark user image 707x704]


Reasonable people want to tax churches and pastors.  I want them ground up and used as fertilizer to help feed the hungry children.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Some?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, but if they get the 500th year punched on their ecumenical card, they level up to religion.

I'm cheering for the snake handlers.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Worshipping a human is the definition of a cult. Jesus was not God any more or less than the rest of us. I know one thing, if there is something beyond us they can't do anything worse than hallucinations in this realm, which is what Jesus had as a schizophrenic.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Churches these days are either cults or tax dodging schemes to enrich a select few at the cost of the congregation.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

neongoats: Some?


Mega?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Go big or go home.
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Do you believe in a thing that can't possibly be proven, like an imaginary all-powerful creator that who issues rules for eternal salvation? Yeah. You're in a cult.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: You see, in a cult, there if a charismatic leader who convinces a bunch of people that he has the answers to life's most important questions and that he is the key to their salvation.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: The bigger the rockband setup for worship, the more culty.  If you got a light show and fog machines, 100% cult.  Just a stage and some locals limping through Hossanah with a slideshow, less culty.


This is anecdotal but I heard it on NPR a few months ago. One one person had a story I don't remember the show it was to be honest I caught it at the weekend but he was talking about heating and his family moved to a new town for a new job and they checked out various churches. And there was one that had the you know the big smoke machines and the big stage production and what have you and then there was this other smaller church and he decided and well basically the whole family decided that you know that big one wasn't for us. So, a few months later they're raising money for I can't remember what it was for I think it was for sending kids to camp or or getting them clothes or something for for the fall for the school year and section he went around to to the various churches. And it turns out that that big showy ass Church ended up getting more money and following up and actually caring and writing letters to the kids that they were helping and and I thought that was pretty interesting because it didn't seem on brand or on type. And this started a couple years ago and to this day even the kids at that show a church are involved in that charity which is good. I don't really have a point
 
alienated
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I guess I do have a point LG's Android talk to text really sucks
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fiona Bruce comedy sketch featuring the Star Wars cast! - Dead Ringers - BBC
Youtube nX2KJxaGnNA
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If Megachurches Were Honest
Youtube Bqavq5pUC04
 
Pew
‘’ less than a minute ago  

aleister_greynight: The difference between a cult and a religion is the number of members.


Not all high-demand groups (aka cults) are religions. There are multi-leveling-marketing organizations that fit the BITE model, as do some communes and other groups organized around a charismatic leader.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Some?
 
