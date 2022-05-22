 Skip to content
(Task and Purpose)   So you diverted your very expensive, taxpayer owned C-130 cargo plane into Martha's Vineyard to pick up your motorcycle? That's a grounding   (taskandpurpose.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They buried the lede.  Most restaurants I have been to have a strict "no military aircraft allowed" policy.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"In 2018, the commander of the Vermont Air National Guard was booted from his job after using an F-16 fighter jet to fly to Washington D.C. for an interstate booty call."

I mean, sure it was a bad idea, but come on - you can't buy that kind of first impression....
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The aircraft was spotted by local residents eating lunch at a restaurant near the airport, and the story soon went national after being reported first by the Martha's Vineyard Times.

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Back in the 80s, somebody thought flying a C-5 up to Marine on a lobster run was a good idea.

https://apnews.com/article/bfddab43170938f7928f2aed808aa3b8
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I worked briefly with a guy who was a Navy reservist. He told the story of watching a Marine Harrier land in the median of I-95 and then take off again, for no apparent reason. He was able to get the identifying info off the aircraft, and at his next stop (this is before cell phones were common) call the wing commander's office with the info.
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You are grounded young man."
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: The aircraft was spotted by local residents eating lunch at a restaurant near the airport, and the story soon went national after being reported first by the Martha's Vineyard Times.

Do other languages have this or is this a product of English's lack of actor specific verb conjugations?
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, you can only get away with that sort of thing if you're rich and connected.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Back in the 80s, somebody thought flying a C-5 up to Marine on a lobster run was a good idea.

https://apnews.com/article/bfddab43170938f7928f2aed808aa3b8


Mmmmmm ocean roach.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that we haven't found a way of really replacing the C-130 is a compliment to those Lockheed years and a tell for how bad Boeing has been behind.
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airborne rangers on a one-way trip.

/sound off
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: Sorry, you can only get away with that sort of thing if you're rich and connected.


henryhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their family names ain't the best in the Air Force.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know an air force national guard Lt. Colonel who hitched a ride back from Iraq on a regular air force C-130. in the bay along for the ride was a brand new Mercedes and a live Camel.
While flying up the Delaware Bay they recieved word of an inspection upon landing at McGuire AFB. They opened the bay door and off loaded the Benz and live Camel from 10,000 ft into the bay.
My USMC brother was aghast at this story, why wouldn't the guy I know report this? Come on bro, it wasn't his plane or command and everyone knows that the careers of whistle blowers come to a full stop. He still wanted that full Colonel before retirement. Which he got.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tannax: Airborne rangers on a one-way trip.

/sound off


They drop down from the plane pretty quickly, but they're darned slow at getting back up to it.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nicoffeine: The fact that we haven't found a way of really replacing the C-130 is a compliment to those Lockheed years and a tell for how bad Boeing has been behind.


Boeing is behind?
Tell that to the current B-52 pilots.

The C-130 was and is very good at what it was designed for.
The physics haven't changed.

No need for a full body replacement.

The engines and props, however...have been changed.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: They buried the lede.  Most restaurants I have been to have a strict "no military aircraft allowed" policy.


It actually depends upon your skill at getting a shirt on the aircraft.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: The fact that we haven't found a way of really replacing the C-130 is a compliment to those Lockheed years and a tell for how bad Boeing has been behind.


They kept updating the aircraft to the current "J" model. Why replace what works?
 
ActionJoe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I would be interested to see what they downgraded the crew on. There was no safety of flight issue. I could see no longer trusting a crews judgement and decision making. It is also an easier way of preventing them from flying as opposed to using judicial punishment and waiting on that outcome.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cut scene from Top Gun.

waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: The fact that we haven't found a way of really replacing the C-130 is a compliment to those Lockheed years and a tell for how bad Boeing has been behind.


Speaking of c130s.
And recent tornado report of a  Survivor. Why do  Survivors of tornadoes claim that tornadoes sound like trains?
tornadoes sound like c130s. Not a farking train.
In fact me and my mom had a  Tornado pass us. We both turned to each other and said their flying the c130s in this weather.  Next day we see the news a tornado landed down the street at the airforce base's patch of land used as a golf course.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"This personal stop was an abuse of government assets."

Guess they pick and choose the abuse of government assets to get up set about
 
Lunkquill [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Target Builder: NeoCortex42: The aircraft was spotted by local residents eating lunch at a restaurant near the airport, and the story soon went national after being reported first by the Martha's Vineyard Times.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 572x429]

Do other languages have this or is this a product of English's lack of actor specific verb conjugations?


It's a product of lazy writing.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: In fact me and my mom had a  Tornado pass us. We both turned to each other and said their flying the c130s in this weather.  Next day we see the news a tornado landed down the street at the airforce base's patch of land used as a golf course.


That's what they want you to think, so they don't have to admit to messing up a golf course with C130s.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was today years old when I learned that Martha's Vineyard has a runway that can accommodate a C-130.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lunkquill: Target Builder: NeoCortex42: The aircraft was spotted by local residents eating lunch at a restaurant near the airport, and the story soon went national after being reported first by the Martha's Vineyard Times.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 572x429]

Do other languages have this or is this a product of English's lack of actor specific verb conjugations?

It's a product of lazy writing.


The aircraft's crew was spotted


.......

Fixed?
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Back in the 70s I was on a military flight from Philadelphia to Honolulu. Made a stop in San Francisco to take a General to Juneau Alaska. I have a feeling this happens all the time.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: waxbeans: In fact me and my mom had a  Tornado pass us. We both turned to each other and said their flying the c130s in this weather.  Next day we see the news a tornado landed down the street at the airforce base's patch of land used as a golf course.

That's what they want you to think, so they don't have to admit to messing up a golf course with C130s.


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🙊😁💀
 
ScepticalChymist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Lunkquill: Target Builder: NeoCortex42: The aircraft was spotted by local residents eating lunch at a restaurant near the airport, and the story soon went national after being reported first by the Martha's Vineyard Times.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 572x429]

Do other languages have this or is this a product of English's lack of actor specific verb conjugations?

It's a product of lazy writing.

The aircraft's crew was spotted


.......

Fixed?


I think it must be "the aircraft was spotted by local residents who were eating at a restaurant blah blah blah."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I was today years old when I learned that Martha's Vineyard has a runway that can accommodate a C-130.


Or....
See that Tom Curse dope plane movie. Some fly boys will push their luck.  Is take away
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ScepticalChymist: waxbeans: Lunkquill: Target Builder: NeoCortex42: The aircraft was spotted by local residents eating lunch at a restaurant near the airport, and the story soon went national after being reported first by the Martha's Vineyard Times.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 572x429]

Do other languages have this or is this a product of English's lack of actor specific verb conjugations?

It's a product of lazy writing.

The aircraft's crew was spotted


.......

Fixed?

I think it must be "the aircraft was spotted by local residents who were eating at a restaurant blah blah blah."


And I just leaned how bad writing can lead to vast misinterpretation.  Wow.
Maybe this is why people don't understand what I'm saying.  fark.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ActionJoe: I would be interested to see what they downgraded the crew on. There was no safety of flight issue. I could see no longer trusting a crews judgement and decision making. It is also an easier way of preventing them from flying as opposed to using judicial punishment and waiting on that outcome.


No flight operates unless under orders. It is the military after all. The orders must state each and every authorized stop. Violating orders is as bad as it gets in the military.

I'm old now but I don't think that part has changed.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All five of the crew members "were downgraded on crew qualifications and administrative actions have been served," the 403rd Wing stated.

So, how exactly does that work if one of the officers flying the plane is like "k guys, quick unplanned stop and then we'll continue on"? Does Airman Soandso really have the ability to push back on that because of the rank imbalance?  Or, if your immediate superior flying the plane decides "lol sorry guys I'm gonna be a sh*thead right now, hope you like consequences" do you just have to eat it because it's not a big enough infraction to go over his head before it happens (if such a thing is even possible for them in the air)?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Late 70's, Griffiss AFB NY, F-106, Air Defense Command.

It was not unusual for pilots to do a weekend 'cross country'.
Often, we were loading golf clubs, skis, etc in the travel pods.

All applied to training hours, but still...
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
...Yeah, the problem here wasn't so much that they brought the bike back, as that they diverted to a civilian airport to do it.  Had somebody brought the bike to, say, Hanscom or Westover - not that hard to do with a little planning - and come up with a maybe-we-should-look-at-it-but-it-straightened-out-on-the-ground excuse to land, this should have been easy as long as everybody kept their mouths shut.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AtlanticCoast63: ...Yeah, the problem here wasn't so much that they brought the bike back, as that they diverted to a civilian airport to do it.  Had somebody brought the bike to, say, Hanscom or Westover - not that hard to do with a little planning - and come up with a maybe-we-should-look-at-it-but-it-straightened-out-on-the-ground excuse to land, this should have been easy as long as everybody kept their mouths shut.


Yeah, there is probably tons of liability for using a civil airport.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ActionJoe: I would be interested to see what they downgraded the crew on. There was no safety of flight issue. I could see no longer trusting a crews judgement and decision making. It is also an easier way of preventing them from flying as opposed to using judicial punishment and waiting on that outcome.


Witnesses were saying they were barely on the ground for 30 minutes.

I'm not an Aerial Port guy or Loadmaster, but I do know that Engine Running Offload/Onload without authorization is considered a massive safety fark-up due to the increased risk for no good reason.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: nicoffeine: The fact that we haven't found a way of really replacing the C-130 is a compliment to those Lockheed years and a tell for how bad Boeing has been behind.

They kept updating the aircraft to the current "J" model. Why replace what works?


Because it's been 68 years, and we need a ship that doesn't need an iteration beyond 10.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dmacaroon: Back in the 70s I was on a military flight from Philadelphia to Honolulu. Made a stop in San Francisco to take a General to Juneau Alaska. I have a feeling this happens all the time.


Probably an official trip?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: mrmopar5287: nicoffeine: The fact that we haven't found a way of really replacing the C-130 is a compliment to those Lockheed years and a tell for how bad Boeing has been behind.

They kept updating the aircraft to the current "J" model. Why replace what works?

Because it's been 68 years, and we need a ship that doesn't need an iteration beyond 10.


Sure, if you want to spend a metric assload of money on a new design when it's entirely unnecessary. The C-130 works. It does everything it's designed for, and more, and we don't need a newer/better plane. The upgrades are incremental and make the Super Herc a great aircraft.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I was today years old when I learned that Martha's Vineyard has a runway that can accommodate a C-130.


yeah the airport on the vineyrd isn't that big but they have been slamming larger and larger planes in there during the summer
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
the airport probably isn't very busy in march, but what bs did they have to claim in order to get cleared to land there?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I was today years old when I learned that Martha's Vineyard has a runway that can accommodate a C-130.


5,500 foot runway.

Takeoff for an unloaded C-130 is 1,400 feet - loaded to max gross weight is 3,600 feet.

Other than the motorcycle and some other equipment, I bet the plane was nowhere near max gross weight.
 
chewielouie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now they get to fly a cargo plane full of rubber dog sh*t out of Hong Kong.
 
starlost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In wwii  bored  bomber pilots were flying above 25,000 feet in hot climates attempting to make ice cream and ice cubes.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: The aircraft was spotted by local residents eating lunch at a restaurant near the airport, and the story soon went national after being reported first by the Martha's Vineyard Times.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 572x429]


Oh, I have a better NOM for you...

/granted, it was a C-5
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The fuel alone cost more than the motorcycle is worth.
 
