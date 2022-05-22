 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLBT Jackson)   Let's put on masks and go to our friend's house and attack him with water guns that look like AR-15s. It'll be EPIC   (wlbt.com) divider line
82
    More: Stupid, Rifle, Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, Firearm, front of 16-year-old Joshua Davis, 15-year-old, Machine gun, Christopher Patton, Derreon McGowan  
•       •       •

1563 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2022 at 3:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



82 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
that would be thoroughly illadvised in any country, but in the US... stratospherically stupid.

/if you do it you should take a real gun as well, cos you're gonna get shot at.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
huh, I didn't think you could italicise part of a word.  I gave it a go anyway.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Meh. Responsible gun owners all around
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You mean guns aren't playthings? I had no idea.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

This has been Gubbo does drunk history: Meh. Responsible gun owners all around


Everyone was extremely polite.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More guns would've solved this. C'mon, America, I believe in you.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to Hearn, Davis then pointed a real gun at Patton and shot him once in the chest. Authorities say they were all friends.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark is a 16-year-old packing heat while sitting in his front yard?
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Why the fark is a 16-year-old packing heat while sitting in his front yard?


Because freedom.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Why the fark is a 16-year-old packing heat while sitting in his front yard?


Because it's MS.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Why the fark is a 16-year-old packing heat while sitting in his front yard?


Freedoms?
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ongbok: FrancoFile: Why the fark is a 16-year-old packing heat while sitting in his front yard?

Freedoms?


Jinx
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Why the fark is a 16-year-old packing heat while sitting in his front yard?


It's the only way he feels safe, because he's too much of a coward to face the world without one.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: that would be thoroughly illadvised in any country, but in the US... stratospherically stupid.

/if you do it you should take a real gun as well, cos you're gonna get shot at.


They did have a real fun in the car.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly  you guys weren't old enough for Entertech.

I mean the whole business model was "Waterguns that look real"

If super soakers weren't so much superior in how they shot, i feel like we would still be arguing about it over today. Also they leaked like shiat and coroded your AA batteries that got you up to 5 feet of range.

And to this day, i still have no idea how their RPG worked.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Lady J: that would be thoroughly illadvised in any country, but in the US... stratospherically stupid.

/if you do it you should take a real gun as well, cos you're gonna get shot at.

They did have a real fun in the car.


Auto correct has gotten worse on every platform.
A pistol, real gun, was recovered from the car.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: You mean guns aren't playthings? I had no idea.


I mean water guns are but maybe not ones made to look like real guns are a good idea. Hope the family sues the manufacturer out of existence and the store that sold it.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like having toys that look like real weapons is a bad idea. Or that letting 16 years old kids have deadly weapons is a bad idea. Or promoting gun culture is a bad idea.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Why the fark is a 16-year-old packing heat while sitting in his front yard?


It is is Jackson, Mississippi.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U-S-A!! U-S-A!!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Why the fark is a 16-year-old packing heat while sitting in his front yard?


Thug life. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Clearly  you guys weren't old enough for Entertech.

I mean the whole business model was "Waterguns that look real"

If super soakers weren't so much superior in how they shot, i feel like we would still be arguing about it over today. Also they leaked like shiat and coroded your AA batteries that got you up to 5 feet of range.

And to this day, i still have no idea how their RPG worked.


I'm envious of kids nowadays. I remember when I got a super soaker... 50? 100? I think it was? Those were awesome. But nowadays they have motorized super soakers with rotating shiat and 10 different nozzle types and 40 gallon resevoirs. Same thing with nerf guns.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there had been a good guy with a gun present.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Why the fark is a 16-year-old packing heat while sitting in his front yard?


'MURRRICAAAAN "exceptionalism"
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One could almost write this off as a Darwin award.

/is it just me or does it seem like humans are legit getting dumber?
//yes I am getting dumber lol, hit my head too many times in the military, but I meant the median intellect
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: that would be thoroughly illadvised in any country, but in the US... stratospherically stupid.

/if you do it you should take a real gun as well, cos you're gonna get shot at.


I think they did, article said something about another rhsnd gun in the car
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyan9mm: Lady J: that would be thoroughly illadvised in any country, but in the US... stratospherically stupid.

/if you do it you should take a real gun as well, cos you're gonna get shot at.

I think they did, article said something about another rhsnd gun in the car


Err, *another hand gun, lol
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Why the fark is a 16-year-old packing heat while sitting in his front yard?


He'd have gotten wet if he had not  packed heat, have you thought of that? Maybe he had suede shoes!!!
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't he know what his friends car looked like?
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Why the fark is a 16-year-old packing heat while sitting in his front yard?


Because in some cities in the USA it's a war zone everyday.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't you glad you love on a country where a misunderstanding leads to death for teenagers?

I mean it's not like you expect children to make mistakes and have poor judgement, is it?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stargazer86: LineNoise: Clearly  you guys weren't old enough for Entertech.

I mean the whole business model was "Waterguns that look real"

If super soakers weren't so much superior in how they shot, i feel like we would still be arguing about it over today. Also they leaked like shiat and coroded your AA batteries that got you up to 5 feet of range.

And to this day, i still have no idea how their RPG worked.

I'm envious of kids nowadays. I remember when I got a super soaker... 50? 100? I think it was? Those were awesome. But nowadays they have motorized super soakers with rotating shiat and 10 different nozzle types and 40 gallon resevoirs. Same thing with nerf guns.


the 100 is still the epitome of water guns in my mind.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How was the bullet-shooter to know those were just WATER guns? They could have been modified to accept sulfuric acid, or some other yucky acid. [Disclaimer: Not a chemist.] Nobody would be laughing then!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Why the fark is a 16-year-old packing heat while sitting in his front yard?


It's America.  And, private property is about the only place It's perfectly legal. Especially if you are poor, or not white, or both.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Obituary Birthday: FrancoFile: Why the fark is a 16-year-old packing heat while sitting in his front yard?

Because freedom.


💯
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Aren't you glad you love on a country where a misunderstanding leads to death for teenagers?

I mean it's not like you expect children to make mistakes and have poor judgement, is it?


How else would Gaetz get laid?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stargazer86: LineNoise: Clearly  you guys weren't old enough for Entertech.

I mean the whole business model was "Waterguns that look real"

If super soakers weren't so much superior in how they shot, i feel like we would still be arguing about it over today. Also they leaked like shiat and coroded your AA batteries that got you up to 5 feet of range.

And to this day, i still have no idea how their RPG worked.

I'm envious of kids nowadays. I remember when I got a super soaker... 50? 100? I think it was? Those were awesome. But nowadays they have motorized super soakers with rotating shiat and 10 different nozzle types and 40 gallon resevoirs. Same thing with nerf guns.


yeeeah, I kind of covet today's cool af waterpistols.

when I was at uni living in halls, the guy in the room opposite had three which weren't top of the range, but at least a cut above the usual tat.

daaaamn they were so much fun.  and obviously, it's much more fun stalking each other in a big building, with loads of staircases and long corridors and little kitchens with only one way in or out, than it is going outside.
got in quite a lot of trouble.  story of my life.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Why the fark is a 16-year-old packing heat while sitting in his front yard?


Feral hogs, obviously.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the Jackson Police Department, the shooting was justified.

Chief Hearn says Davis [The shooter], along with McGowan and Galloway, is in custody.

If the shooting was justified, why is he in custody?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: FrancoFile: Why the fark is a 16-year-old packing heat while sitting in his front yard?

It's America.  And, private property is about the only place It's perfectly legal. Especially if you are poor, or not white, or both.


that's why you can.  he's asking why you would.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Why the fark is a 16-year-old packing heat while sitting in his front yard?


Why do you hate America?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pheelix: FrancoFile: Why the fark is a 16-year-old packing heat while sitting in his front yard?

It's the only way he feels safe, because he's too much of a coward to face the world without one.


I can understand.  The world is scary. I'd love to shot people who try to take to me without a mask.
Also. Companies of America please direct cashiers to talk less during a pandemic.  Especially if this talking to a coworker while ringing me up.
O my how do droplets get in my lungs? O you talking fark heads.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: According to the Jackson Police Department, the shooting was justified.

Chief Hearn says Davis [The shooter], along with McGowan and Galloway, is in custody.

If the shooting was justified, why is he in custody?


The shooting mighty have been justified. The shooter may not have been able to have that gun....
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"passengers who have been identified as Derreon McGowan and Jakuious Galloway".

Tonto Kowalski unavailable for comment?
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would never have happened if we hadn't banned lawn darts.

After a recent serious injury caused by a lawn dart, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reissued its warning that lawn darts are banned and should be destroyed. Effective on December 19, 1988, CPSC banned the sale of all lawn darts in the United States.
 
vatica40
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Clearly  you guys weren't old enough for Entertech.

I mean the whole business model was "Waterguns that look real"

If super soakers weren't so much superior in how they shot, i feel like we would still be arguing about it over today. Also they leaked like shiat and coroded your AA batteries that got you up to 5 feet of range.

And to this day, i still have no idea how their RPG worked.


When I was a kid my brother and I got a couple of those. They lasted 1 afternoon and the pump or whatever was fried. As you said, thank heavens Super Soakers came around. And funny enough, the bright colors led to no confusion.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

Fact: In 100% of all fake gun shootings, the victim is always the one with the fake gun.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: waxbeans: FrancoFile: Why the fark is a 16-year-old packing heat while sitting in his front yard?

It's America.  And, private property is about the only place It's perfectly legal. Especially if you are poor, or not white, or both.

that's why you can.  he's asking why you would.


People with shiat for brains can't distinguish between the two. The little Joe Rogan that lives in their heads tells them that if they can, they should.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Obituary Birthday: FrancoFile: Why the fark is a 16-year-old packing heat while sitting in his front yard?

Because freedom.


16 year old kid was packing heat.  Kids in the car had a just-in-case gun?

Is this the Baltimore part of Jackson?

A quick gander at Trulia lists the typical home value in that ZIP code as $109,393, and $68 per square foot (!), and the zoned schools are 2's and 3's on the 10 point "GreatSchools" scale so... I'm going to assume that this is the hood unless someone has better local knowledge.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stargazer86: It's almost like


Can we we rid of this trope?

"It's almost like"....

It's too cheap, too easy and makes you look like a dilettante ass.

Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk.
 
Displayed 50 of 82 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.