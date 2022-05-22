 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 88 of WW3: Russian advance at Severodonetsk falters and is pushed back, Biden to meet with Modi to encourage India to sanction Russia, and a Russian officer who defected is interviewed. It's your Sunday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Euromaidan Press
@EuromaidanPress
Quisling mayor of Enerhodar Andriy Shevchik & bodyguards are hospitalized after an explosion at entrance of his house in morning of 22 May
Real mayor Orlov says it is "obvious" partisans were at work as no other residents injured in blast
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/🇺🇦
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tracianne: Euromaidan Press
@EuromaidanPress
Quisling mayor of Enerhodar Andriy Shevchik & bodyguards are hospitalized after an explosion at entrance of his house in morning of 22 May
Real mayor Orlov says it is "obvious" partisans were at work as no other residents injured in blast


Tweet has been deleted.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

notmyjab: Tracianne: Euromaidan Press
@EuromaidanPress
Quisling mayor of Enerhodar Andriy Shevchik & bodyguards are hospitalized after an explosion at entrance of his house in morning of 22 May
Real mayor Orlov says it is "obvious" partisans were at work as no other residents injured in blast

Tweet has been deleted.


https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1528347402528247809

Not sure if I screwed up the initial linking but it is still there but my link is broken in original post
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE !!!(and now has 700,000 troops)

Brian Blessed Leaves Phillip Stunned After Revealing the Size of a Gorilla's Penis! | This Morning
Youtube i_WH2KXVGig


Kitties are fed. Mrs VHTS is sleeping comfortably but JESUS H CHRIST last night SUUUUUCKKKED for her.

I've had three shots this morning, so you can tell everything is awesome in the VHTS household right now.


Russian Transportation Minister Vitaly Savelyev said on Saturday that Western sanctions against Russia have "practically broken all" logistics corridors used by the country for trade, state news agency TASS reported.
Speaking during a visit to Russia's Astrakhan region, Savelyev said: "The sanctions that have been imposed on the Russian Federation today have practically broken all logistics [corridors] in our country. And we are forced to look for new logistics corridors together."
He said Moscow is looking into capitalizing from alternative trade routes such as the International North-South Transport (INSTC) corridor - a transit route linking India with Central Asian countries, Russia and Europe through Iran, according to TASS.
Fark user imageView Full Size



Russia published its updated "stop list" on Saturday, banning a total of 963 American officials and figures from entering the country.
The updated list included the majority of US senators and members of the House of Representatives, former and current government officials, journalists, military personnel, advocates, citizens, CEOs - and even a few deceased individuals.
Longtime Arizona. Sen. John McCain and Defense Intelligence Agency Deputy Director Melissa Drisko, who both died in 2018, were included on the list.
Russia also targeted Hollywood, with actor Morgan Freeman and actor/filmmaker Rob Reiner making the list. In 2017, Reiner was involved in promoting the group The Committee to Investigate Russia, and Freeman was featured in a video on the site.
Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of State under President Donald Trump, was also listed. He previously spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin about its election interference in US elections.
The ministry accused the people on the list of inciting "Russophobia".
(These) counter sanctions are a necessity and are directed to make the ruling US regime, which tries to impose a neocolonial 'rules-based world order' on the rest of the world, change its behavior by realizing a new geopolitical reality."
The growing list also includes several CNN contributors, though listed for their former duties, not their CNN association. They are David Axelrod, John Kasich, Wesley Clark, James Clapper, and Susan Glasser.
CNN's Nick Paton Walsh, International Security Editor, is also on the stop list. Walsh is a British citizen.
In a separate announcement on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the names of 26 Canadians barred from entering the country, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau.
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Saturday "the situation in Donbas is extremely difficult," as the Russian army has been escalating attacks on Slovyansk and Severodonetsk over the past few days.
"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are deterring this offensive. Every day that our defenders take away from these offensive plans of Russia, disrupting them, is a concrete contribution to the approach of the main day," Zelensky said.
The desired day that we are all looking forward to and fighting for: Victory Day.
"No Russian strikes; neither by missiles in the Rivne region, nor by artillery in the Kharkiv or Sumy region, nor by all possible weapons in Donbas, will give Russia any result," Zelensky added.
preview.redd.itView Full Size


Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is a man on a mission.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, he has imposed sanctions on Moscow, agreed to pursue a nuclear-free world with the Pope and taken a diplomatic tour of Southeast Asia and Europe to rally world leaders to protect democracy.
But it's not just democracy in Ukraine that he's trying to protect -- Kishida sees parallels between Russia's actions in Europe and China's expansion in the Indo-Pacific, a region stretching from America's Pacific coastline to the Indian Ocean.
"We strongly oppose any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force, regardless of the location," said Kishida, in a joint statement with European Union leaders in May. The same statement included a clause expressing "serious concern about reports of militarization, coercion and intimidation in the South China Sea," though it didn't name China as the aggressor.
Japan's location places it in an increasingly volatile security environment -- flanked by China to its south, nuclear-armed North Korea to the west and Russia to its north. As a result, the war in Ukraine has catalyzed debates on Japan's national security like never before.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Poland's President Andrzej Duda has arrived in Ukraine, his office said Sunday.
Duda will deliver a speech to Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, as the first foreign head of state to address the council since the war began, the president's office said in a statement.
It didn't give details on the timing of his remarks.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


The strategically important city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine was attacked from multiple directions overnight, but the Russians were pushed back, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said Sunday.
"Severodonetsk was assaulted from four sides at once, but the enemy was repelled and retreated to previous positions," the presidential morning briefing said.
Seven houses in Severodonetsk and at least 27 houses in surrounding towns and villages were damaged, the statement said.
The attack on Severodonetsk was part of a broader assault along the line of contact between Russian and Ukrainian forces, the Ukrainian military general staff said.
"The enemy fired with mortars and artillery on the positions of the Defense Forces along the entire line of contact, concentrating efforts in the direction of the settlements of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk," the Ukrainian military said in its morning briefing.
"The enemy forces are preparing to resume the offensive in the Sloviansk direction," the Ukrainian general staff said, referring to another key city in the area.
Severodonetsk and Sloviansk are key to controlling Ukraine's Luhansk region. Parts of Luhansk and neighboring Donetsk have been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.
The current phase of the Russian campaign in Ukraine is aimed at securing control of all of the separatist regions.

memegenerator.netView Full Size


President Joe Biden will meet one-on-one this week with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Japan as the US works to convince India to join western punishment of Russia.
They will meet on the sidelines of the Quad summit, where security in the Indo-Pacific is expected to be a central issue. The Quad is an informal alliance between the US, India, Japan, and Australia
When Biden and Modi meet separately, their talks will be "constructive and straightforward," national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters as the US President flew from South Korea to Japan.
Sullivan said it wouldn't be a "new conversation," since Biden and Modi have spoken by phone about the issue, but rather a continuation of that conversation.
"They'll talk all of that through," added Sullivan.
India is a major purchaser of Russian arms, and has been wary of distancing itself from Moscow amid the war in Ukraine.
At the larger Quad summit -- which will include Australia's freshly elected prime minister Anthony Albanese -- leaders will discuss security issues, including Taiwan, according to Sullivan.
He declined to preview the Quad leaders statement, but said no member wants to see military aggression.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


It took a few weeks of sleeping on crates of grenades for a bed and hiding his face from Ukrainians amid a growing sense of guilt, for the Russian junior officer to come to his conclusion: This wasn't his battle to fight.
"We were dirty and tired. People around us were dying. I didn't want to feel like I was part of it, but I was a part of it," the officer told CNN.
He said he went to find his commander and resigned his commission on the spot. CNN is not naming the officer or including personal details that would help to identify him for his security.
His story is remarkable, but it could also be one of many, according to opponents of the war in Russia as well as in Ukraine who say they have heard of a lot of cases of soldiers -- both professional and conscript -- refusing to fight.
Russian troops have been struggling with low morale and heavy losses in Ukraine, according to the assessments by Western officials including the Pentagon.
The UK's Intelligence, Cyber and Security Agency says some have even refused to carry out orders.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has not responded to a CNN request for comment.
The officer who spoke to CNN says he was part of the massive troop build-up in the west of Russia that triggered global fears for Ukraine.
But he said he did not think much about it, even on February 22 this year when he and the rest of his battalion were asked to hand over their mobile phones while stationed in Krasnodar, southern Russia, without any explanation.
That night they spent hours painting white stripes on their military vehicles. Then they were told to wash those off, he said. "The order has changed, draw the letter Z, as in Zorro," he remembered being told.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
UkraineWorld
@ukraine_world
Graduation at one of the schools in Dagestan, Russia. A graduate who is obviously delivering a farewell speech uses the opportunity and says "No to war! Freedom to Ukraine! Putin is devil!"
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Apparently we have the first loss of a very potent 2S4 Tyulpan 240 mm self-propelled heavy mortar - the Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian example in Rubizhne, #Luhansk Oblast recently. A catastrophic explosion included.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Olga Lautman: It didn't take long for Russia to latch on to monkeypox and start building a disinfo campaign blaming US and Ukraine. It really feels identical to January 2020 when they started their campaign of covid disinfo operations that resulted in so many lives lost

Anders Ostlund: Italy's peace plan for Ukraine is classic appeasement. Russia maintains control over occupied territories, Ukraine loses its independence in return for "security guarantees", remember the Budapest memorandum that was worth nothing.

Oz Katerji: One-Point Peace Plan for Ukraine: 1 - Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine's territory.

As of Sunday, Lithuania will have completely cut import of Russian energy supplies, i.e. oil, electricity or natural gas, due to Nord Pool's decision to stop trading Russian electricity from its only importer in the Baltic States, Inter RAO.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The strategically important city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine was attacked from multiple directions overnight, but the Russians were pushed back, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said Sunday.
"Severodonetsk was assaulted from four sides at once, but the enemy was repelled and retreated to previous positions," the presidential morning briefing said.


Yay! This is the thing I was worrying about in yesterday's thread.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At this point, it might be advantageous for Ukraine to offer amnesty for Russian soldiers to surrender and/or defect. Just sweep them all up, do some investigations if the soldiers were part of any war crimes, and get them the Hells away from the fighting, and get them into the fields to help plant and build. Like actual paying jobs, that they wouldn't see back home. Give them a new home, and a way to make up for the damage that they helped cause.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The cries for appeasement in Europe are about mollifying Russia, and giving them something for their efforts. Which is to say, rewarding them for their aggression. That will only solidify the idea that if they just spend enough of their people, they can get something in return. And the cost to Europe is tiny, but the cost to Ukraine is nothing but waves of future aggression and having to rebuild and future invasions. And the sad fact is that there are plenty of Europeans who are just fine keeping Ukraine as a buffer to be nibbled at.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Russian Transportation Minister Vitaly Savelyev said on Saturday that Western sanctions against Russia have "practically broken all" logistics corridors used by the country for trade, state news agency TASS reported.


It's as if some people are lying to us when they say the sanctions aren't doing anything.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: At this point, it might be advantageous for Ukraine to offer amnesty for Russian soldiers to surrender and/or defect. Just sweep them all up, do some investigations if the soldiers were part of any war crimes, and get them the Hells away from the fighting, and get them into the fields to help plant and build. Like actual paying jobs, that they wouldn't see back home. Give them a new home, and a way to make up for the damage that they helped cause.


Only issue there is the possibility of saboteurs.  Detain them until the end of the war, then offer them a place here and help rebuild.  Quite a few might take them up on it.

I actually grew up in NWOnt, and I found out many years later that there was actually a POW camp less than 40km from my home.  After the war... quite a few of the germans decided to stay.  There was a large enough german/ukrainian presence that they had some local culture, better land than what they grew up with... and a government that wasn't trying to get them killed.

In one notable incident apparently, a group of prisoners were escorted to the nearest town for various medical appointments (doctor/dentist/etc), and since it was a dry camp, the first thing the guards did after dropping them off was hit the local bars and get shiatfaced.  The prisoners came out, and no guards... oh shiat.  They spent the afternoon rounding them up, and finally got back to the camp 4 or 5 hours late, way past curfew and at the point that command was ordering a search (with the usual serious consequences) holding up the drunks going "Not our fault!!!  We had to find these guys first!  Don't shoot!"

/Don't think it went well for the guards.  Prisoners managed to keep their perks.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: President Joe Biden will meet one-on-one this week with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Japan as the US works to convince India to join western punishment of Russia.
They will meet on the sidelines of the Quad summit, where security in the Indo-Pacific is expected to be a central issue. The Quad is an informal alliance between the US, India, Japan, and Australia
When Biden and Modi meet separately, their talks will be "constructive and straightforward," national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters as the US President flew from South Korea to Japan.
Sullivan said it wouldn't be a "new conversation," since Biden and Modi have spoken by phone about the issue, but rather a continuation of that conversation.
"They'll talk all of that through," added Sullivan.
India is a major purchaser of Russian arms, and has been wary of distancing itself from Moscow amid the war in Ukraine.
At the larger Quad summit -- which will include Australia's freshly elected prime minister Anthony Albanese -- leaders will discuss security issues, including Taiwan, according to Sullivan.
He declined to preview the Quad leaders statement, but said no member wants to see military aggression.


After seeing how well they've been working in Ukraine, there's got to be some serious buyer's remorse going on.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

talkertopc: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Russian Transportation Minister Vitaly Savelyev said on Saturday that Western sanctions against Russia have "practically broken all" logistics corridors used by the country for trade, state news agency TASS reported.

It's as if some people are lying to us when they say the sanctions aren't doing anything.


My question is what the hell broke the corridors?  I imagine its mainly rail line, which they do have the tech to maintain.  So what busted, and what can't they replace?  Might help zero in the sanctions to squeeze their nutsacks a little tighter.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: At this point, it might be advantageous for Ukraine to offer amnesty for Russian soldiers to surrender and/or defect. Just sweep them all up, do some investigations if the soldiers were part of any war crimes, and get them the Hells away from the fighting, and get them into the fields to help plant and build. Like actual paying jobs, that they wouldn't see back home. Give them a new home, and a way to make up for the damage that they helped cause.


They've been doing that for a while.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GrogSmash: talkertopc: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Russian Transportation Minister Vitaly Savelyev said on Saturday that Western sanctions against Russia have "practically broken all" logistics corridors used by the country for trade, state news agency TASS reported.

It's as if some people are lying to us when they say the sanctions aren't doing anything.

My question is what the hell broke the corridors?  I imagine its mainly rail line, which they do have the tech to maintain.  So what busted, and what can't they replace?  Might help zero in the sanctions to squeeze their nutsacks a little tighter.


Blah, I'm an idiot.  It's been a long night.

Broken politically.  So, we need to have those few countries with rail ties to Russia also sanction the fark out of them... too bad China is busy becoming their new best friend.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GrogSmash: talkertopc: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Russian Transportation Minister Vitaly Savelyev said on Saturday that Western sanctions against Russia have "practically broken all" logistics corridors used by the country for trade, state news agency TASS reported.

It's as if some people are lying to us when they say the sanctions aren't doing anything.

My question is what the hell broke the corridors?  I imagine its mainly rail line, which they do have the tech to maintain.  So what busted, and what can't they replace?  Might help zero in the sanctions to squeeze their nutsacks a little tighter.


If goods aren't coming through their regular routes, and they have to get their stuff from Mongolia or NK or Azerbaijan or Kazakistan as opposed to through the European routes, that means a LOT of traffic is getting rerouted. Over tracks that have maybe not been maintained all that well, because...well, Siberia and a lot of empty ass country. The Russians can't maintain tanks in warehouses, or prevent looting of military supplies, and you think that tracks just sitting out there are going to NOT going to be used as scrap metal by someone?

Plus, if they are seeing trucks rolling in, what do you think those lonely areas' roads are like? It's like if New England suddenly had to rely on Oklahoma or Seattle for fish. The supply chains would have whole new choke points, and distribution would get awful wonky. Stuff coming in through Europe is supposed to go to warehouses, either by rail or truck, and now they aren't flowing right, or coming in from new areas entirely, and they don't have the warehouses or the routes dedicated to get them where they should be going. Distro chains are screwed up in the US because of COVID, and warehouses getting swamped with product that is just not moving well, and we have the routes and infrastructure to move it. We're short on drivers to get it where it needs to go. In Russia, you're looking at goods coming in from corridors that don't have that warehouse infrastructure or the distro chains in place to handle the loads, and contending with infrastructure woes that no one thought about.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: GrogSmash: talkertopc: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Russian Transportation Minister Vitaly Savelyev said on Saturday that Western sanctions against Russia have "practically broken all" logistics corridors used by the country for trade, state news agency TASS reported.

It's as if some people are lying to us when they say the sanctions aren't doing anything.

My question is what the hell broke the corridors?  I imagine its mainly rail line, which they do have the tech to maintain.  So what busted, and what can't they replace?  Might help zero in the sanctions to squeeze their nutsacks a little tighter.

If goods aren't coming through their regular routes, and they have to get their stuff from Mongolia or NK or Azerbaijan or Kazakistan as opposed to through the European routes, that means a LOT of traffic is getting rerouted. Over tracks that have maybe not been maintained all that well, because...well, Siberia and a lot of empty ass country. The Russians can't maintain tanks in warehouses, or prevent looting of military supplies, and you think that tracks just sitting out there are going to NOT going to be used as scrap metal by someone?

Plus, if they are seeing trucks rolling in, what do you think those lonely areas' roads are like? It's like if New England suddenly had to rely on Oklahoma or Seattle for fish. The supply chains would have whole new choke points, and distribution would get awful wonky. Stuff coming in through Europe is supposed to go to warehouses, either by rail or truck, and now they aren't flowing right, or coming in from new areas entirely, and they don't have the warehouses or the routes dedicated to get them where they should be going. Distro chains are screwed up in the US because of COVID, and warehouses getting swamped with product that is just not moving well, and we have the routes and infrastructure to move it. We're short on drivers to get it where it needs to go. In Russia, you're looking at goods coming in from corridors that don ...


Yup, I was focussed on mechanical.  Then it dawned on me.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tracianne: notmyjab: Tracianne: Euromaidan Press
@EuromaidanPress
Quisling mayor of Enerhodar Andriy Shevchik & bodyguards are hospitalized after an explosion at entrance of his house in morning of 22 May
Real mayor Orlov says it is "obvious" partisans were at work as no other residents injured in blast

Tweet has been deleted.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1528347402528247809

Not sure if I screwed up the initial linking but it is still there but my link is broken in original post


Too early: So the fake russian plant mayor was injured, not the true Ukraine mayor?
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

namegoeshere: Tracianne: notmyjab: Tracianne: Euromaidan Press
@EuromaidanPress
Quisling mayor of Enerhodar Andriy Shevchik & bodyguards are hospitalized after an explosion at entrance of his house in morning of 22 May
Real mayor Orlov says it is "obvious" partisans were at work as no other residents injured in blast

Tweet has been deleted.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1528347402528247809

Not sure if I screwed up the initial linking but it is still there but my link is broken in original post

Too early: So the fake russian plant mayor was injured, not the true Ukraine mayor?


Correct.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sozelle: namegoeshere: Tracianne: notmyjab: Tracianne: Euromaidan Press
@EuromaidanPress
Quisling mayor of Enerhodar Andriy Shevchik & bodyguards are hospitalized after an explosion at entrance of his house in morning of 22 May
Real mayor Orlov says it is "obvious" partisans were at work as no other residents injured in blast

Tweet has been deleted.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1528347402528247809

Not sure if I screwed up the initial linking but it is still there but my link is broken in original post

Too early: So the fake russian plant mayor was injured, not the true Ukraine mayor?

Correct.


Excellent.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

namegoeshere: Tracianne: notmyjab: Tracianne: Euromaidan Press
@EuromaidanPress
Quisling mayor of Enerhodar Andriy Shevchik & bodyguards are hospitalized after an explosion at entrance of his house in morning of 22 May
Real mayor Orlov says it is "obvious" partisans were at work as no other residents injured in blast

Tweet has been deleted.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1528347402528247809

Not sure if I screwed up the initial linking but it is still there but my link is broken in original post

Too early: So the fake russian plant mayor was injured, not the true Ukraine mayor?


correct
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

namegoeshere: Tracianne: notmyjab: Tracianne: Euromaidan Press
@EuromaidanPress
Quisling mayor of Enerhodar Andriy Shevchik & bodyguards are hospitalized after an explosion at entrance of his house in morning of 22 May
Real mayor Orlov says it is "obvious" partisans were at work as no other residents injured in blast

Tweet has been deleted.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1528347402528247809

Not sure if I screwed up the initial linking but it is still there but my link is broken in original post

Too early: So the fake russian plant mayor was injured, not the true Ukraine mayor?


The quisling mayor was injured, which would be the Russian stooge collaborator.

I don't know enough about the situation to say whether I'd call the Ukrainian mayor the true mayor (among other things, he could still be a Russophile, but just not enough to be a stooge for Russia), but the Ukrainian mayor appears to be fine.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: The cries for appeasement in Europe are about mollifying Russia, and giving them something for their efforts. Which is to say, rewarding them for their aggression. That will only solidify the idea that if they just spend enough of their people, they can get something in return. And the cost to Europe is tiny, but the cost to Ukraine is nothing but waves of future aggression and having to rebuild and future invasions. And the sad fact is that there are plenty of Europeans who are just fine keeping Ukraine as a buffer to be nibbled at.



"Once one pays Danegeld, one never gets rid of the Dane."

- Anyone who was never able to get rid of the Dane.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GrogSmash: talkertopc: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Russian Transportation Minister Vitaly Savelyev said on Saturday that Western sanctions against Russia have "practically broken all" logistics corridors used by the country for trade, state news agency TASS reported.

It's as if some people are lying to us when they say the sanctions aren't doing anything.

My question is what the hell broke the corridors?  I imagine its mainly rail line, which they do have the tech to maintain.  So what busted, and what can't they replace?  Might help zero in the sanctions to squeeze their nutsacks a little tighter.


They're probably having trouble replacing switches with the sanctions. They probably had zero spares and some of the people hitting them know what they're doing.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pocket squirrel says:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
·
37s
Our craftsmen made a shower out of a Javelin container 😂🔥💙💛
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: hubiestubert: The cries for appeasement in Europe are about mollifying Russia, and giving them something for their efforts. Which is to say, rewarding them for their aggression. That will only solidify the idea that if they just spend enough of their people, they can get something in return. And the cost to Europe is tiny, but the cost to Ukraine is nothing but waves of future aggression and having to rebuild and future invasions. And the sad fact is that there are plenty of Europeans who are just fine keeping Ukraine as a buffer to be nibbled at.


"Once one pays Danegeld, one never gets rid of the Dane."

- Anyone who was never able to get rid of the Dane.


Which you would think that Germany and France and Italy might have learned already.

It's like a thousand years of history just went out the window.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: hubiestubert: The cries for appeasement in Europe are about mollifying Russia, and giving them something for their efforts. Which is to say, rewarding them for their aggression. That will only solidify the idea that if they just spend enough of their people, they can get something in return. And the cost to Europe is tiny, but the cost to Ukraine is nothing but waves of future aggression and having to rebuild and future invasions. And the sad fact is that there are plenty of Europeans who are just fine keeping Ukraine as a buffer to be nibbled at.


"Once one pays Danegeld, one never gets rid of the Dane."

- Anyone who was never able to get rid of the Dane.

Which you would think that Germany and France and Italy might have learned already.

It's like a thousand years of history just went out the window.


Personal comfort is a hell of a drug.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
·
2m
#Japan will allocate €2 mln to maintain security of Ukraine's nuclear facilities attacked by russia. This is crucially important because russia loves nuclear threats and, as we all know, doesn't have an adequate grasp of reality.
🇺🇦🤝🇯🇵 #StandWithUkraine
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andrewagill: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The strategically important city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine was attacked from multiple directions overnight, but the Russians were pushed back, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said Sunday.
"Severodonetsk was assaulted from four sides at once, but the enemy was repelled and retreated to previous positions," the presidential morning briefing said.

Yay! This is the thing I was worrying about in yesterday's thread.


This news is easily accessible outside The Fark Bubble.
 
fasahd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best of health to VHTS's wife/cat and to Tracianne, and everyone else. Let's hope Badcosmo pulled off sabotage with no hassles.
Update from Ukraine | Situation in Popasna | ruzzians Wants to Lose Again
Youtube lcnn3XxhSK8
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Russia published its updated "stop list" on Saturday, banning a total of 963 American officials and figures from entering the country.
The updated list included the majority of US senators and members of the House of Representatives, former and current government officials, journalists, military personnel, advocates, citizens, CEOs - and even a few deceased individuals.
Longtime Arizona. Sen. John McCain and Defense Intelligence Agency Deputy Director Melissa Drisko, who both died in 2018, were included on the list.
Russia also targeted Hollywood, with actor Morgan Freeman and actor/filmmaker Rob Reiner making the list. In 2017, Reiner was involved in promoting the group The Committee to Investigate Russia, and Freeman was featured in a video on the site.
Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of State under President Donald Trump, was also listed. He previously spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin about its election interference in US elections.


Wonder if a retaliation stop list of Russian porn stars would work.  Anyone look at porn?
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was curious about the Russian Pacific Fleet, ouch...

From Wiki:
<WIKI>
In the 1990s and 2000s, the Pacific Fleet lost many of its larger units. Within a few years after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Fleet lost all its aircraft carriers, and by early 2000 only one cruiser remained active with the Fleet. By the end of the 2010s, the Fleet consisted of one large missile cruiser, five destroyers, ten nuclear submarines, eight diesel-electric submarines plus numerous light units, amphibious ships and auxiliaries.
</WIKI>
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FORTE 11 has been busy since yesterday:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: As a result, the war in Ukraine has catalyzed debates on Japan's national security like never before.


I would disagree with that just a bit like when Japan used the naval Z signal flag long ago to say "Fark Off Russia!"   I think they should bring that out just to counter future use of Z because we all know how it is going to be used in the future by people who can't spell eighty eight.  I would like to see the naval z flag showing up on dead tanks as a way to say "it happened before, it will happen again"
 
zero7717
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took a few weeks of sleeping on crates of grenades for a bed and hiding his face from Ukrainians amid a growing sense of guilt, for the Russian junior officer to come to his conclusion: This wasn't his battle to fight.
"We were dirty and tired. People around us were dying. I didn't want to feel like I was part of it, but I was a part of it," the officer told CNN.


Good reminder that not all russians are orcs. Every war is a land war. Ukraine's goal isn't to kill all the russians, it's to render russia unable or unwilling to take any land or hold onto the land it's already taken. Killing russian soldiers helps that goal, but so does convincing them to quit or defect.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From RUSI:

Given both the volume and quality of assistance to the Ukrainian forces, and the rapid depletion of key Russian capabilities, it is now increasingly plausible that the next period will see Ukraine reversing most of Russia's recent territorial gains, including Kherson and even Mariupol.

But they also say that Russia has red lines which if crossed would trigger nuclear escalation.  Specifically, anything threatening the continued existence of the Russian state.  In practice they would likely react if foreign troops occupied Russian territory.  It's also plausible that they include Crimea (but not Donbas) in that.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: talkertopc: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Russian Transportation Minister Vitaly Savelyev said on Saturday that Western sanctions against Russia have "practically broken all" logistics corridors used by the country for trade, state news agency TASS reported.

It's as if some people are lying to us when they say the sanctions aren't doing anything.

My question is what the hell broke the corridors?  I imagine its mainly rail line, which they do have the tech to maintain.  So what busted, and what can't they replace?  Might help zero in the sanctions to squeeze their nutsacks a little tighter.


My take is it's not a hardware problem, it's a logistics problem.

Because everything adjusts to everything else once you shutdown the pipeline all the various parts change.

Customers find new sources, truck drivers (needed for the 'last mile') find new routes or work, producers halt, causing a cascade of failures, etc.

Once things are broken it takes a huge amount of work and time to restart things
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sporkabob: I was curious about the Russian Pacific Fleet, ouch...

From Wiki:
<WIKI>
In the 1990s and 2000s, the Pacific Fleet lost many of its larger units. Within a few years after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Fleet lost all its aircraft carriers, and by early 2000 only one cruiser remained active with the Fleet. By the end of the 2010s, the Fleet consisted of one large missile cruiser, five destroyers, ten nuclear submarines, eight diesel-electric submarines plus numerous light units, amphibious ships and auxiliaries.
</WIKI>


Perhaps Putin has an ingenious plan.

He will lose 90% of the Russian military, and then beg to US to do the Marshall Plan for him and rebuild his worn torn country.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrymRpr: FORTE 11 has been busy since yesterday:


Forte11: "Dude, I can't spy on you anymore, I have to go home, my 4 pilot crews are at their maximum hours so off to the hangar for me until next time..."
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: At this point, it might be advantageous for Ukraine to offer amnesty for Russian soldiers to surrender and/or defect. Just sweep them all up, do some investigations if the soldiers were part of any war crimes, and get them the Hells away from the fighting, and get them into the fields to help plant and build. Like actual paying jobs, that they wouldn't see back home. Give them a new home, and a way to make up for the damage that they helped cause.


THEY ALL GOT GOVERNMENT JOBS!

/not obscure
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Euromaidan Press
@EuromaidanPress
Quisling mayor of Enerhodar Andriy Shevchik & bodyguards are hospitalized after an explosion at entrance of his house in morning of 22 May
Real mayor Orlov says it is "obvious" partisans were at work as no other residents injured in blast


Everybody party come and dance!
Come on and dance!
Come on and dance!
Come on and Boom! Boom!

Buranovoskoye Babushka, 2nd place Eurovision 2012, Russia's entry
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Best of health to VHTS's wife/cat and to Tracianne, and everyone else. Let's hope Badcosmo pulled off sabotage with no hassles.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lcnn3XxhSK8]


I follow Davydov, but I am a bit worried about Popasna.  I read an interesting thread about how Russia is using rail networks that the Ukrainians don't yet know about, which has let Ukraine to ask for MLRS and other gear aimed at finding and destroying those networks.  But the lag time between requesting such aid and receiving it (if at all) could mean a major setback for our Ukrainian friends.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zero7717: Every war is a land war.


Have you seen what Best Korea is doing to a few fish?  Any decade now and they will prove they have the upper hand.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Russian Transportation Minister Vitaly Savelyev said on Saturday that Western sanctions against Russia have "practically broken all" logistics corridors used by the country for trade, state news agency TASS reported.

It's as if some people are lying to us when they say the sanctions aren't doing anything.


The people who say sanctions aren't working are looking at the Russian currency and stock market, both of which are being propped up by the Russian government at the cost of depleting their foreign currency reserves.

Meanwhile, the actual Russian economy is shrinking 10% while inflation has increased 20%.  It's not just randomly doing that on it's own.

Where things would accelerate rapidly is if Russia runs out of foreign currency & can't prop up its own anymore.  We'd reach that point a lot quicker if the EU would stop buying Russian gas.  Right now that's the main thing keeping Russia afloat.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: At this point, it might be advantageous for Ukraine to offer amnesty for Russian soldiers to surrender and/or defect. Just sweep them all up, do some investigations if the soldiers were part of any war crimes, and get them the Hells away from the fighting, and get them into the fields to help plant and build. Like actual paying jobs, that they wouldn't see back home. Give them a new home, and a way to make up for the damage that they helped cause.


The last thing any country bordering Russia needs is an enclave of Russians who will foment unrest when given the chance. Turn them all into mulch.
 
