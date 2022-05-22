 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Not news: Colorado snowstorm drops 20 inches, topples trees, knocks out power for 210,000. News: It happened yesterday   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Pikes Peak, Front Range Urban Corridor, Denver metro area Saturday, wet snow, tree branches  
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Intimidated.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes global warming will bring about lots of freak weather.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Crap, wrong side of the continental divide. This should have happened in western Colorado, so the melted-off snow would wind up in Lake Mead.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, we've had snow for a couple of weeks now.  About four inches the other morning.
But I don't live in Colorado, I live in a red state, so just ignore me.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Climate change.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Up on Cripple Creek?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
oddee.comView Full Size
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Yeah.  Right now it's 95 degrees and humid in Connecticut.  Climate is all screwed up now.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
See? Snow in late May, global warming is a hoax. Chexmix, libs

/s
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In the meantime, I got my wife and her kids congregating close to the air conditioner because New Jersey went from 60 degrees to near 100 degrees from the previous day to the next two days.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iToad: Crap, wrong side of the continental divide. This should have happened in western Colorado, so the melted-off snow would wind up in Lake Mead.


Nah, we need it here, too.

We had 1" of rain, and we are so grateful. Had to cover the garden and tender flowers, because it was supposed to be snow.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

It's amusing how a single weather event is NEVER a sign that global warming is not real, but any single weather event IS ALWAYS a sign that global warming is killing us all 30 years from now.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lots of trees came down in my neighborhood, but I laughed as on one street the only place the trees fell was on this poor souls car.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Weather happens.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Having a devestating snowstorm in Colorado and a dangerous heatwave in the Atlantic States on the same day in the near end of the month of May is not normal weather.


Having a devestating snowstorm in Colorado and a dangerous heatwave in the Atlantic States on the same day in the near end of the month of May is not normal weather.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lord, I miss that man.
Anywho, I live in Lake Suzy, FL and yesterday was unbearably hot, even for Florida. Didn't leave the house until the evening to celebrate my father's birthday.
92 degrees. 70+% humidity.  I walked outside once during the day and immediately walked back in. Great day for sitting under an air vent and playing Fallout 76.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Update: the snow is all melted.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Having a devestating snowstorm in Colorado and a dangerous heatwave in the Atlantic States on the same day in the near end of the month of May is not normal weather.


Where I live, the rule of thumb is "Don't plant before Mother's Day."

We followed that, but still had to cover things up. Our neighbors covered their lupines and a couple of other things.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Having a devestating snowstorm in Colorado and a dangerous heatwave in the Atlantic States on the same day in the near end of the month of May is not normal weather.


There is no such thing as normal weather and there never had been. "Freak weather" IS normal weather. Especially in the Spring.
 
Explodo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah...we got 9-10 inches at my house.  Stupid ash trees lost lots of branches.  Home depot and lowes sold a lot of saws Saturday morning.  The roads were mostly clear and dry Saturday morning.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

We got 10" and it's mostly melted - yet it's also still snowing and never actually stopped. Spring snow is weird.

My kids got to sled on the first day of summer vacation. That'll be a story until it happens again in three years.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Which band sung that song?
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Here in Central New York we had a frost warning for this past Tuesday and then it hit 94 yesterday with thunderstorms and hail. Climate chaos indeed!
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's called a "spring snowstorm."    And all they whine about here is how the snowpack is now 80%, 90%, whoa, it's now over 100% in some places!!  Everybody get excited, while it rains/shows for a month!

so we do.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is unusual, but not unheard of. We get late spring storms and always have. As late as July 4th a few decades ago.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yup, several trees on my street lost big branches and a few lost their tops. Most of the snow is already melted. This seems to happen every few years.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The glaciers are melting. All of that water has to come down somewhere. There's nothing strange about this, it's basic water cycle science...

...and it's going to get MUCH worse if we don't get off of fossil fuels.
 
