 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Welcome to the future, two horsepower edition   (apnews.com) divider line
32
    More: Facepalm, Driving, Horse-drawn vehicle, Horse, Horse harness, Stephanie Kirchner's journey, Carriage, Wagon, Stud farm owner  
•       •       •

1194 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2022 at 11:24 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like 30 horsepower.....just saying.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon he'll discover that the oats/mile breakdown is not in his favor
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ar393: More like 30 horsepower.....just saying.


Pretty much every time the horsepower joke is made this comes up.  Two hp would be more like having your cart pulled by two professional cyclists.
 
focusthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until he gets a flat, and it's totalled.
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7 mile/day commute costs over $250/month? I know European gas prices are high, but that's what I spend in a high-cost state (WA) for the nearly 2000 miles I drive each month in a car with similar mileage.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  

focusthis: Until he gets a flat, and it's totalled.


On the other hand with the right options on the original purchase, they can be almost self replicating...
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Soon he'll discover that the oats/mile breakdown is not in his favor


Nah, it's the 2020s. She can just stop and feed them vegans along the way
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Self driving too.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just picture hundreds, no thousands of horses in New York City....back to nature,....i can smell it from here !
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did somebody say, "Two horses?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: ar393: More like 30 horsepower.....just saying.

Pretty much every time the horsepower joke is made this comes up.  Two hp would be more like having your cart pulled by two professional cyclists.


What kind of sissy horses did they have back when they first created the measurement? Were they the size of greyhounds?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fano: Soon he'll discover that the oats/mile breakdown is not in his favor


Just switch to Beef-A-Reeno.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Rubberbandits - Horse Outside
Youtube ljPFZrRD3J8
 
con_fuse9
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Realistically, the up keep of a horse is more than a car.  Park the car and you don't have to feed it....
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WTP 2: just picture hundreds, no thousands of horses in New York City....back to nature,....i can smell it from here !


Indeed. Prior to the automobile, city streets were knee deep in horse crap.  It's why "street sweeper" was viewed as a "career of last resort" for such a long time, the way many people refer to "burger flippers" these days1 ... because  you were literally shoveling horse crap.  And don't forget all the horse corpses that needed disposal.  Sometimes less reputable slaughterhouses would package meat from downer horses for human consumption and sell it mislabeled as "beef"...which is a big part of why sale of horse meat for human consumption was outlawed.  Rendering plants emitted an aroma all their own.  And so on.

1and yes, I realize that that conversation is changing
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What beautiful draft horses.    Are they Belgian Brabants?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WTP 2: just picture hundreds, no thousands of horses in New York City....back to nature,....i can smell it from here !


Been done.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sure, sure... It's all fun and games until a cyclist ends up inside a horse's jacksie because the horse was taking up the bike lane.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just wait til some a-hole in a turbo diesel rolling coal pulls up next to him and blasts soot in the poor horses' faces.  Or does that just happen in Merica?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was told Europe has excellent mass transit.  So why doesn't the EuroRail not stop at his farm?  I know it goes from Notlob to Bolton.  The shop keeper said so.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I was told Europe has excellent mass transit.  So why doesn't the EuroRail not stop at his farm?  I know it goes from Notlob to Bolton.  The shop keeper said so.


Because it's full of eels.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fano: New Rising Sun: ar393: More like 30 horsepower.....just saying.

Pretty much every time the horsepower joke is made this comes up.  Two hp would be more like having your cart pulled by two professional cyclists.

What kind of sissy horses did they have back when they first created the measurement? Were they the size of greyhounds?


*frysquint.jpg*

It's the opposite, 1 horse != 1hp because they can move so much, not so little.  It's a unit defined by the ability to move some absurdly large amount of weight a short distance over a short time period, not just arbitrarily saying 1 horse = 1 power.  It'd be like defining one "human power" as the ability to move 5 lbs a distance of one foot in one second.  Super easy, so a grown man would have many multiples of "human power" not just one.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Perhaps living close to Amish country has jaded me, but how is this news?   I see horse drawn carriages frequently
 
fsbilly
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

focusthis: Until he gets a flat, and it's totalled.


You can't eat your car.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fsbilly: focusthis: Until he gets a flat, and it's totalled.

You can't eat your car.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fano: Soon he'll discover that the oats/mile breakdown is not in his favor


If should be obvious in the fall when he realizes that he doesn't grow enough oats to feed the horses that plow the oat field
 
chewd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
LOL    "having horses"  ≠   "saving money"

Those two concepts are mutually exclusive to each other.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She's driving from the wrong side of the interior.
The horror.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

con_fuse9: Realistically, the up keep of a horse is more than a car.  Park the car and you don't have to feed it....


Ok, plow a field with a car
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Save money on fuel
Torture animals by making them pull your lazy ass around in a polluted, noisy city.
???
Profit
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chewd: LOL    "having horses"  ≠   "saving money"

Those two concepts are mutually exclusive to each other.


In a lot of cases one makes the other impossible so not mutually exclusive but simply wrong
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Perhaps living close to Amish country has jaded me, but how is this news?   I see horse drawn carriages frequently


The cost to care for a pair of horses is going to far exceed any gas savings you may have. But if you already have horses for other reasons, sure its a cool novelty.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.