 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wikipedia)   Time for all you dodgy darklings to get your goth on on World Goth Day   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
15
    More: Cool, Goth subculture, World Goth Day, Official World Goth Day site, official website, United Kingdom, official Facebook page, comprehensive list of international events, John Holley  
•       •       •

89 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2022 at 7:35 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just bought some fountain pen ink that's called "writer's blood", which is pretty farking goth, I've got to say.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goth Chevy
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Piercings and tattoos ruined goths.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Evil!
 
Cormee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ed Balls day, please
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

*drool*
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
bbc.co.ukView Full Size

Anybody want to sack Rome?
 
Rocket To Russia
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sasquach: [Fark user image 240x178] [View Full Size image _x_]
Evil!


Impolite and Evil!
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.