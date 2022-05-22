 Skip to content
CSB Sunday Morning: What things do you like that your SO just does NOT understand?
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This website.  She was never able to appreciate the humor, but she knows how important this community is to me.
 
With Six You Get Spittle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I like gameshows. I'm far from going overboard, but once in a blue moon I turn on GSN. I enjoy the classic shows from the summers when I was a kid. Maybe once a year I put on TPIR. But yes, I do like gameshows. He doesn't enjoy them AT ALL.

/don't even get me started on the concept of "guest towels" or throw cushions on the sofa
//he doesn't understand slashies, either
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A lot of the music I'm into
 
require PDA [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FNG: This website.  She was never able to appreciate the humor, but she knows how important this community is to me.


Not to jump on a band wagon or anything, but I too have to say Fark and that I'm willing to pay for it baffles him.    He understands it's perfect for my attention span but that's probably where his lack of appreciation starts lol
 
trvth [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Walking, reading, not wasting money.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Butt stuff. The answer is butt stuff.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well the obvious answer is sex...

...that would be a lie but it should be good for some 'funny' votes.

Probably computer games.  Very occasionally I'll catch her playing a game of Solitaire (once every few months).  I on the other hand am currently beta testing a game that will be coming out in the late summer/early fall (yes, a pure humblebrag right there...).  They're just my relaxation/way to mentally unplug for a bit.

Oh, bagpipes.  She loves Irish music but can't stand their neighbors.  So if we're passive aggressively fighting about something, I"ll make sure that there's lots of pipes & drums on the random playlist (along with lots of Irish music so that it causes a brain cramp when they suddenly switch from one to the other...)
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pimple popping
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Humor (Monty Python, Hitchhiker's Guide).
Some foods (curry)
The way I reclaimed and redid my home office (pretty much every choice I made).
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harps?
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mayonnaise and sour cream. Not at the same time. I'm not that weird.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thinking about it some more, fish & British humor (she doesn't get Monty Python - well, she 'gets' MP, just doesn't enjoy it.  Or the historical silliness of Dad's Army).

Fish/seafood falls into the broad "I don't like it" category of food products that also includes most tomato based sauces (most, she likes Indian based ones), HOT hot sauces (anything drifting into six figure Scoville units is right out, while I like upper six figure into seven).

Waking up early.  I'd like to sleep in but the assorted aches & pains along with a full bladder rarely let me. So I get up & try to be productive (or at least hang out on Fark...). She otoh, when able to, jumps out of bed after the crack of noon...

Oh well, if asked the question, I'm sure she could compile quite the list of things that 'I' don't understand...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A restraining order
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
everything
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why after 45 years if marriage.... why can't I act like an adult once in awhile.

Then she brings up the time 20 years ago when I was stripped into nothing but a sheet at a toga party at Sloppy Joes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Home brewing.
"Wouldn't it be easier and cheaper to just buy beer at the store?"
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Death metal
 
WyDave
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The annual mid-March debate about my conviction that mayo DOES NOT BELONG on corned beef sandwiches.
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What is the internet for?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i would like if just once Mrs. Swimo would not interrupt me.
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mosh pits, slam dancing. It's so much fun to me, but I rarely partake anymore because I'm old and it hurts. Still fun though.

/worth it
//old punks never die we just stand at the back
 
Skail
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Probably computer games.  Very occasionally I'll catch her playing a game of Solitaire (once every few months).  I on the other hand am currently beta testing a game that will be coming out in the late summer/early fall (yes, a pure humblebrag right there...).  They're just my relaxation/way to mentally unplug for a bit.


For me, it was also video games.  She would occasionally play with me (I'd have to ask), and she eventually found that she enjoyed Scribblenauts on my Gameboy, but that was about it.  Although, weirdly, she said that the chaotic sounds from TF2 were great at lulling her to sleep, so she would ask me to play that when she wanted to take a nap.

HighZoolander: Death metal


Oh yeah.  Also this.
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WyDave: The annual mid-March debate about my conviction that mayo DOES NOT BELONG on corned beef sandwiches.


You just made that up. Nobody puts mayo on a corned beef. You are just saying that to upset me.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Chess and zoology.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Irish music.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well she doesn't understand guitars but, she's also a more mathematical/left brain person. More recently though, she doesn't understand why I keep buying animation cels. She said she didn't even know what a cel was before I bought my first one. I tried to explain that there's a finite amount that exist and they are not being made anymore and that the value is only going to go up. She said I should sell crypto.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Me. Pretty well me.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Well she doesn't understand guitars but, she's also a more mathematical/left brain person. More recently though, she doesn't understand why I keep buying animation cels. She said she didn't even know what a cel was before I bought my first one. I tried to explain that there's a finite amount that exist and they are not being made anymore and that the value is only going to go up. She said I should sell crypto.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Well that's pretty ridiculous - I mean obviously she should have said you should sell NFT's
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thoughts, words, and images.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Backpacking.  Back in the day when my wife and I ran a Boy Scout troop, we took them all out on a trip.  About half way through the first day I found her leaning hear head against her forearm against a tree and she looked a little worn out.  "How ya doin'?" I asked.  She slowly turned her face towards me, eyes squinted, and said through her teeth, "Do not EVER ask me to do this for fun.  If you do, I will say NO!".
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Golf, and not the fancy kind. I took her to a PGA tournament once, which she liked. Mine is the opposite of that kind of golf.

Every once in a while I grab my shiatty old bag and clubs from 1985, plus my dad's 1-iron that's older than me, and schlep out to a cheap-ass public course to walk nine holes. I come back sunburned, dirty and smelly (I didn't say I was a good golfer) with aching hips and she wants to know why I don't just go to the gym.

Because I hate hate hate exercising indoors while obsessively counting reps of this, that and the other. I don't even keep score any more when I play golf. I just need to go from point A to point B while exercising, but not by running because that sets off my asthma.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Farkers with SOs? This will be a short thread ...
 
anuran
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Horror movies. Meat that is less than well done and recreational cooking in general. Several kinds of music. Fixing stuff and enjoying the process.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was so essential to so many people, but butthead could NOT leave me to my own devices and let me have the alone time that I craved and needed after caring for so many others.

It's been heavenly without him these past couple of decades. So heavenly that I doubt I'll bother trying for "love" ever again.

/ that wasn't love
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GRCooper: Farkers with SOs? This will be a short thread ...


My answer implied that my SO was a pillow case.  But what I didn't say, is that while the case is in the wash, sometimes I cheat with other pillow cases.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Frottage.
 
