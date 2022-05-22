 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Missouri scoops up a #1 ranking for the 10th consecutive year   (yahoo.com) divider line
16
    More: Asinine, Dogs, Dog, Missouri, Puppy mill, Dog breeding, Humane Society of the United States, Springfield, Missouri, annual list of worst dog breeders  
•       •       •

1216 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2022 at 8:15 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Class will tell.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they believe that if we protect dogs, they'll be required to give pigs and chickens enough room in turn around

They farking should.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is terrible. I had a Yorkie that had been a stud in a puppy mill for three years. He was in terrible shape when he came to me. He was matted and when I shaved him, he was so skinny I cried. He should have been 4lb, he was only 2lb. He also had knee problems, so he should neve have been used as a stud. He had been kept in a rabbit hutch and drank from a rabbit bottle. I had to teach him to drink frim a bowl. They never brushed his teeth so he had to have three of them pulled. He lost most of them in the 8 years I was privileged to have him. He was the sweetest little dog you could ever meet. He got very sick and lost him the day before Easter when the lockdown. I spent the whole lockdown grieving for him. I think that these monsters should be boiled in oil.
 
zez
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"After the initiative was passed, the language of the regulations were changed by the state legislature"

Missouri does this kind of shiat a lot
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sponsored by Lassie Lottery.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When I think of states I would never want to even visit, I think Missouri may actually top the list.  Florida at least has Disney World, Texas has some big cities, the Dakotas have some natural beauty.  What does Missouri have other than meth, treasonous politicians, and puppy mills?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: When I think of states I would never want to even visit, I think Missouri may actually top the list.  Florida at least has Disney World, Texas has some big cities, the Dakotas have some natural beauty.  What does Missouri have other than meth, treasonous politicians, and puppy mills?


Branson?
 
ifky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: When I think of states I would never want to even visit, I think Missouri may actually top the list.  Florida at least has Disney World, Texas has some big cities, the Dakotas have some natural beauty.  What does Missouri have other than meth, treasonous politicians, and puppy mills?


s.abcnews.comView Full Size


Mustard stains?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Funny how these conservative Christian states all seem to be at the bottom/worst when being ranked for things. Almost as if there's a correlation there.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Probably one of the most racist hateful places I've ever been in. My son looks Hispanic and every time we stopped in the state for gas, or to see something, there was always some farknut saying shiat to or around my son.

These days, if I have to go through Missouri, we get gas on the border and drive straight through without stopping.
 
reyreyrey [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Missouri loves company.
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you want to see how American whites act, without the fear of minorities to constrain them, go to Missouri.
That's the "Conservative " dream for America in it's purest form: An in group that is protected but not restrained, and an out group that constrained but not protected.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lancaster, pa....the farkin Amish....gotta be a close second.
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The worst thing about puppy mills is it's contribution to the enormous numbers of animals that are euthanized every year.

I calculated the number of dogs officially put down in a year in my home state of NC by adding up the numbers from each county shelter and it was over 25,000!

It's unconscionable for puppy mills to continue to breed for profit when so many of the dogs wind up euthanized.  Of course, people who simply won't get their animals fixed also contribute to the problem.
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I guess everyone knows that however expensive pets are in (your country) they are probably pricier in Japan.

A friend of mine manages some properties and has had some surprising prospective tenants. There are rural puppy mills, but you can't just expect people to come all the way out in the boondocks to have a look at the goods. No. You want to get them as close in to the suburbs as you can, but then you have to run leaner operations with fewer dogs. Say, six to eight females. And you do not need a particularly large place, just big enough for cages and whatnot. Keeping them quiet seems to be the difficult part. I did the grim math when this guy told me about it.

Anyway, it appears to be a cash business and people do it. This guy has never allowed multiple pets, but he is surprised that people are willing to pay a pretty good premium to have a landlord look the other way. Not always, but often, when he has a property become available, they are the first to show up with the cash and paperwork ready to go. "... by the way, if pets are ok, how about six dogs? Five females and one male. I have cages.... " (shiver) And they always want to pay in bitcoin. (no just kidding.)

The flipside is that pets, generally speaking, seem to be very well taken care of by their owners. If puppies make it to that status, they are set for life.

/ I wanna be your dog -- Iggy Pop, singing about being a pet in Japan.
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: When I think of states I would never want to even visit, I think Missouri may actually top the list.  Florida at least has Disney World, Texas has some big cities, the Dakotas have some natural beauty.  What does Missouri have other than meth, treasonous politicians, and puppy mills?


That is why Missouri is abbreviated to MO.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.