(The Hill)   Best. Pool toys. Ever   (thehill.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is what happens when you let them "replace with similar."
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That swag isn't even similar to weed.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was coming to or going from Detroit? There is an enterprise zone in Detroit.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is Detroit the last place on the planet where people still smoke ditchweed?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
WARNING: Pool noodles may contain large rattle snakes

"When someone picked up one of their pool noodles, a large rattlesnake fell out. And they realized later that several baby snakes were still inside,"

https://www.kxan.com/news/national-news/yikes-texas-family-finds-rattlesnakes-in-pool-noodle/amp/
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Could have gotten away with it if it wasn't written as "POol Toys"
 
Dakai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Come to Nebraska, we got fields of that worthless shiat
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
is it lawn jarts? I bet it's lawn jarts.
 
