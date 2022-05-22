 Skip to content
Fark Party
Host: MrBallou
Description: We need a DC/MD meet up, soon. Some of Fark's best live here and we should out ourselves
Date/Time: TBD
Party Info:
I propose a brewery near me,



They make some of the best micros I've ever had and can accommodate packs of erudite drunks.
 
Meet at: https://truerespite.com/
7301 Calhoun Pl #600, Derwood, MD 20855, USA
(open map in new window)
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And here I quit drinkin'.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Your dc fark party is pretty far away from dc

/grew up in silver spring
//not there anymore
///have fun
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Some of Fark's best live here"

Oh, there's a high bar

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
blackminded
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm not there anymore but you kids have fun. Though I never associated Rockville with fun.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

blackminded: I'm not there anymore but you kids have fun. Though I never associated Rockville with fun.


I've never associated Rockville with anything but fun. Rockville ROCKS!
https://www.mtbproject.com/trail/4149422/rockville-park-loop
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm moving to Fredericksburg this week from Leesburg. But it might well be worth the drive for this. Keep me posted
 
