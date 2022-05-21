 Skip to content
(CNN) Gunfire causes commotion. A targeted shooting is police notion. Witnesses describe it as slow motion. With lots of emotion, there are five down in Goshen
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Five mass shootings this weekend. So far. Kissimmee, New Orleans, San Bernardino, Goshen, Tacoma.

This is fine.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ryebread: Five mass shootings this weekend. So far. Kissimmee, New Orleans, San Bernardino, Goshen, Tacoma.

This is fine.


Weekend isn't even over yet.

Then there is the holiday weekend next time..
 
Marukusu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is the gun OK?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Burma Shave.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's OK, everyone. This was a "targeted shooting" and not a mass shooting.

/That feeling you get when you need a glossary of terms for shootings that involve multiple people
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mass shootin's?  Land o' Goshen!
 
