(WTAE)   Truck hauling "meat products" crashes, spilling "meat products" on road. (With helpful pic of "meat products")   (wtae.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Steak?  ....Uhmmm..." -- Jim Gaffigan
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Someone needs to get a whole sheetload of saltines, stat!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
These Fark food threads are getting weirder and weirder.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That picture looks like a truck hit Jabba the Hutt.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mmmm, pink slime!
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Pink Slime are coming!
 
ktybear
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Someone needs to get a whole sheetload of saltines, stat!


meat product tartare yum!
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Never heard about or seen any such products in Australia. Only know of them from American media. Wondering if such 'meat products' are just an American thing or if just isn't talked about here.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Never heard about or seen any such products in Australia. Only know of them from American media. Wondering if such 'meat products' are just an American thing or if just isn't talked about here.


Must have been going somewhere else, far as I know it's banned in Oz
 
