Global warming, ready for ya
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nobody wants to advertise a house for sale in Boothville.

Nobody.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It looks like it is raised on a stack of cinder blocks. I have my doubts that it would stand up to much of a tidal surge. Either way it is in an area that will likely be below water in the near future.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That is a goddamn double-wide on stilts. One strong wind would blow the farking thing over.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't they have ANY building laws there? How is that rickety shiat even legal?
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lol, says it was built in 1974. That shiat has lasted almost 50 years?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Might as well be underground for all the natural light you get inside.
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Look at the map.  It's way out the extreme southeast part of Louisiana.  It's practically underwater already.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The place will stand. They won't be able to get to it except by boat though.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A block away from the mighty Mississip? No thank you.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't see a lot of cross-bracing there.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I suppose moving out is a lot easier than moving in.  While the new owners are navigating that mountain of stairs, the vacating crew can just toss everything out the windows towards the moving van and let gravity handle the details.

Grocery shopping has got to be an ordeal.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You're basically in the Gulf of Mexico. If a hurricane hits (and they hit there a lot) you're history.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: It looks like it is raised on a stack of cinder blocks. I have my doubts that it would stand up to much of a tidal surge. Either way it is in an area that will likely be below water in the near future.


So, not necessary near future. I mean, this this is all probably guesswork. But the original source seems to have done their homework.

/hint: Austria
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how's the view?
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: It looks like it is raised on a stack of cinder blocks. I have my doubts that it would stand up to much of a tidal surge. Either way it is in an area that will likely be below water in the near future.


Yeah, not the best solution. But if you ran rebar and concrete through the gaps it might be sturdy. Hopefully is has good footings.
 
CyberKultist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So...a normal beach house, but further inland than usual. Tie your boat off at top flight of stairway, park car above high tide point. Tide comes in, car is safe, boat comes to you. Typical thing on the Gulf Coast, or at least used to be. Great weekend party rentals.

/never saw one on blocks, but this IS in Louisiana
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
nope. if I wanted a third floor walk up I would move to NYC.
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Lol, says it was built in 1974. That shiat has lasted almost 50 years?


Either the shed behind was built in 1974 or the doublewide on top of the stilts was made then. Google Streetview in 2013 shows a completely different single story ranch firmly planted on ground level. Sometime between 2013 and today, Old Man River claimed it. Then they brought in the mobile home and jacked it up.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

See you crashed into a drilling rig.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Regardless of it's stability, who builds something like that without an elevator?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I looked up the address on Google Maps, and checked out the Street View, which is from October 2013. Back then, it was a bit more down-to-earth.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The house just west of it is also raised, but not nearly as high.

If it keeps on raining, and the levee's gonna break, they might still have no place to stay when the farking Mississippi River rushes into their yard and knocks down those cinder blocks.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think I'd have a dinghy strapped to the outside of the deck next to the front door if I lived there.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hate to be the poor bastards moving couches and hutches on those stairs.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CyberKultist: So...a normal beach house, but further inland than usual. Tie your boat off at top flight of stairway, park car above high tide point. Tide comes in, car is safe, boat comes to you. Typical thing on the Gulf Coast, or at least used to be. Great weekend party rentals.

/never saw one on blocks, but this IS in Louisiana


Yup.  This is way better built than a bunch of them I've seen.  It'll be fine until some hurricane wipes it out and they'll build another one.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Hate to be the poor bastards moving couches and hutches on those stairs.


Ain't you never heard of rattan?
 
