(MSN)   Wild Hogs invade Dallas cemetery, the Del Fuegos seen headed that way   (msn.com) divider line
12
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew where this was before I clicked. Got lost there one time. It's incredibly green this time of year. I'm surprised the solution hasn't involved barbecue.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I knew where this was before I clicked. Got lost there one time. It's incredibly green this time of year. I'm surprised the solution hasn't involved barbecue.


daffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They a terrifying and smart creatures. They will charge and those tusks are deadly. I would never want to go after them.
 
Commander Lysdexic [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Was it 30-50 feral hogs?
 
hervatski [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That feral hog guy warned us
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Earline Caldwell said the graves of her three sons (who died within months of each other a few years ago) have new damage

It's hard for me to talk about them. It's even harder for me to go out to the cemetery and see them in a place I thought would be comfortable," she said.


Comfortable for who?

Her?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: Was it 30-50 feral hogs?


30-50 funereal hogs.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Del Fuegos?  Are the Violent Femmes playing too?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In this weirdest of weird timelines, I read the headline and thought: 'Why is a roaming MAGA biker gang invading a cemetery?'

Even after reading the BBQ comment, I wondered how BBQ played a role in this.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

blodyholy: In this weirdest of weird timelines, I read the headline and thought: 'Why is a roaming MAGA biker gang invading a cemetery?'

Even after reading the BBQ comment, I wondered how BBQ played a role in this.


It's a part of town where they like their BBQ.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

blodyholy: In this weirdest of weird timelines, I read the headline and thought: 'Why is a roaming MAGA biker gang invading a cemetery?'

Even after reading the BBQ comment, I wondered how BBQ played a role in this.


Because EVERYONE loves a good BBQ....

They need to put those stand up grills from public parks in cemetery too I guess...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
