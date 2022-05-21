 Skip to content
(TSN)   Big Lie wins the 147th Preakness horse race   (tsn.ca) divider line
    More: News, Kentucky Derby, Early Voting, Preakness Stakes, Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing, good shape, 147th edition of the Preakness, Jockey Jose Ortiz, BALTIMORE  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On par with the year so far, so fair play, horsie. Fair play.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I DEMAND A RECOUNT!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FAKE NEWS! lost by a length.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Early Voting wins?  Good omen for the Dems?  I'll take anything at this point.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Preakness was run without Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike after his owner prioritized extra rest over the chance at winning the Triple Crown.

Well, that's not sus or anything
 
Discord_And_Strife
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thanks for the spoiler assmiter
 
