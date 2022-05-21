 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Hanging with the buoys   (tampabay.com)
    United States Coast Guard, U.S. Coast Guard crew, Boat, ST. PETERSBURG, news release, Police, rescue crew, Saturday afternoon  
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not a life-jacket in sight.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yaw String: Not a life-jacket in sight.


Amazing they survived.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
help!
Send chicks and Cheetos!

jman144
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
DAINJAH ZOWNE!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Homebuoy:

honk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In a news release issued Saturday afternoon, the Coast Guard used the rescue to remind boaters to wear a life jacket, carry all required safety equipment, file a float plan and check the weather and water conditions before going out on the water.

In other words, the rescued boaters were in a fix because they did something stupid? Color me surprised.
 
drayno76
‘’ less than a minute ago  

honk: In a news release issued Saturday afternoon, the Coast Guard used the rescue to remind boaters to wear a life jacket, carry all required safety equipment, file a float plan and check the weather and water conditions before going out on the water.

In other words, the rescued boaters were in a fix because they did something stupid? Color me surprised.


As my wife said after reading the article, "Just another weekend in Tampa Bay."
 
